Graeme Shinnie on how Sivert Heltne Nilsen is driving Aberdeen on – despite admitting to being ‘wound up’ by noisy neighbour

Shinnie insists Nilsen's vocal approach is just what was needed at Aberdeen following the Dons' impressive start to the season.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie will lead his side out at Celtic Park on Saturday – but the Dons skipper knows the red-hot atmosphere will not help him escape Sivert Heltne Nilsen’s wrath.

The duo’s impressive partnership in the Dons midfield has been a key factor in a 13-game winning run to start the campaign.

Dons fans could be forgiven for believing there is an issue between Shinnie and his midfield team-mate, given they can be regularly seen having frank exchanges of views on the pitch during games.

The demanding nature of both players was on public display as the two midfielders were spotted arguing on the pitch in the 3-1 win against St Mirren at Pittodrie in August.

Shinnie says passions do run high, but insists the intensity and drive former SK Brann captain Nilsen demands had been needed in the side.

He said: “I can’t tell you what I said to him that day – but he is just intense and he’s someone that we need.

“He is calm off the park, but he will demand a lot of team-mates on the pitch.

“He’s nothing like what people see during a match as he is actually quite quiet.”

The argument between the duo led to Shinnie whipping in a fantastic ball for Vicente Besuijen to net with a diving header when the Dons beat Saints two months ago.

Shinnie said: “I think it took a while for a couple of us to get used to that – including me, as he wound me up that day.

“That drove me on to put a cross in and that set up a goal so fair play to him.”

Nilsen’s drive and determination has been welcomed at Pittodrie

Sivert Heltne Nilsen (6) of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action. Image: Shutterstock.

Nilsen can be regularly seen making his point forcibly during matches. At times it can be a quick word in passing, while other moments have been more intense.

However, Shinnie has welcomed Nilsen’s passion and and drive in the Dons engine room.

The Aberdeen captain has no qualms about seeing the Norwegian demand more from those around him on the pitch.

Shinnie said: “It’s certainly good for me to have that sort of determination and experience beside me now.

“He’s willing to do the dirty work, which is good and that’s freed me up a little bit more to get on the ball.

“It’s still early days, but so far we have struck up a really good partnership.

“You need players that are willing to drive others on, and although some don’t like hearing it, the criticism still goes in.

“Having someone like that means if he’s shouting at someone for not making a run for example, they’ll do it the next time – or else.

“It’s that sort of leadership that was lacking a bit last season, but you can see it in the team now.”

‘We have to keep striving to get better’

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Nilsen and Shinnie have helped the Dons rack up seven straight league wins to start the season.

Celtic stand between Aberdeen and an eighth Premiership victory in a row on Saturday.

Should Jimmy Thelin’s side take all three points at the home of the champions, it will match the eight-game winning start the club had under former boss Derek McInnes in the 2015-16 campaign.

Shinnie, who was part of the Dons team who won eight in a row in 2015, is pleased to have made a strong start under Thelin – but is not getting carried away.

He said: “It’s important to go on good runs as it builds momentum, and at that point under Del we did it really well.

“We were a pretty consistent team, and if we did have a setback, we normally reacted positively the next week.

“I don’t remember having back-to-back defeats too many times as we bounced back pretty well.

“We just have to keep striving to get better as there’s a long way to go and lot more learning to do with the manager.

“It helps winning games, but the one at Ross County could have gone either way and Dundee had a lot of the game at Dens Park.

“They had a lot of pressure and we didn’t play as well as we wanted to – but we dug out the three points.”

Conversation