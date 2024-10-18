22-year-old man charged after two people injured in serious Orkney assault

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious assault that left two people injured in Kirkwall.

The incident happened around 9.40pm on Tuesday outside a premises on Burnmouth Road in the Orkney capital.

A 38-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were taken to hospital for treatment.

The man, who was described as being in a “critical condition”, was taken to the town’s Balfour Hospital and then transferred to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The woman, whose condition is unknown, was also taken to Balmour Hospital for treatment.

Police said inquiries into the incident are continuing, with the 22-year-old man charged due to be appear at Kirkwall Sherriff Court today.