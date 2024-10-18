The big talking points from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s press conference as he discusses Brendan Rodgers, whether Ester Sokler could start at Celtic Park and a Dante Polvara injury update

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is looking forward to pitting his wits against Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers for the first time.

Both teams head into Saturday’s eagerly anticipated encounter at Celtic Park on the back of a perfect record of seven wins from seven games in the Premiership.

For the first time this season, the Dons will go into a match as underdogs at a venue where they have not tasted victory since Andy Considine netted the winner in a 1-0 success in May 2018.

When asked if all the pressure is on champions Celtic, Thelin said: “I don’t think about pressure that way.

“I think about what we want to achieve and what our focus is on.

“We can’t do anything about what other people think about the game.

“We have to focus on our game.

“It is a football game.

“Brendan is a fantastic coach who has done a lot of things really well at Celtic over a long period.

“They have a good team and they are clear in their identity.

“We also want to make our journey and be clear in our identity.

“Saturday is a game about three points.

“We need to be humble and we need to be prepared, make a lot of effort and try our best.”

Thelin has never crossed paths with Rodgers before but is well aware of the Northern Irishman’s achievements at the Glasgow club where he has won nine of a possible 10 trophies over his two spells in charge.

The Dons boss said: “I know his journey as a coach and where he has been and how important he has been for Celtic twice.

“He is a good coach with how he manages the team and builds a squad.

“He keeps the hunger every year and keeps the pressure on trying to improve.

“He is a good manager.”

Dons gear up for tough run of games

Thelin was quizzed about suggestions the early season fixture list has been kind to the Dons as they gear up for a tougher stretch of games.

Saturday’s trip to the east end of Glasgow is followed by league matches against Dundee United and Rangers before the League Cup semi-final against the Hoops on November 2.

Thelin responded: “I have nothing to say about that.

“I take it game by game. It is football, every game has its challenges and is competitive.

“We have won games late and we have found a way to win games. That is what we are trying to do with this spirit.

“What other people think, I don’t care actually about that.”

The Red Army may be dreaming of a title tilt after such an impressive start to the new campaign but the Swede was quick to play down the significance of Saturday’s top of the table tussle against Celtic.

He said: “We are going to see where we are in the table at the end of the season.

“This is just another game – one we have to focus on and try to give 100% effort.

“Whatever happens, we have to be true to ourselves and get better every week.

“Hopefully we can learn from the Hearts game and add something to our game on Saturday.

“That is our only focus. We don’t think about if we win, lose or draw.

“Then it will be (onto) the next game. It is still early.”

Could Sokler start at Celtic Park?

The former Elfsborg boss stressed how important it would be for his Dons players to stay true to their own identity when they come up against the title favourites.

Whether Thelin adopts a more pragmatic approach with his team selection and tactics will become clear on Saturday afternoon.

The Dons boss has previously hailed striker Ester Sokler’s work-rate when putting pressure on defenders and Thelin was asked whether the Slovenian could start ahead of Kevin Nisbet on a day when Celtic are expected to dominate possession.

He said: “Let’s see on Saturday.

“It is a game that is going to be high intensity.

“Football is not only about your starting XI, it is about how the game develops and everyone in the squad has to be ready to play their part.

“We have seen how the substitutes can change the game in other matches already.

“Everyone is prepared to play their part.”

Polvara nears return

One man who definitely won’t be involved is midfielder Dante Polvara but the American was back on the training pitch at Cormack Park on Friday as he nears a return from a serious hamstring injury.

Thelin added: “He has been in the training at the start of the sessions.

“It is step-by-step and he is on the pitch with a football and enjoying it.

“Hopefully, after a few more weeks we can can see him more involved in the training.”