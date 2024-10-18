The big talking points from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s press conference as he discusses Brendan Rodgers, whether Ester Sokler could start at Celtic Park and a Dante Polvara injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The big talking points from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s press conference as he discusses Brendan Rodgers, whether Ester Sokler could start at Celtic Park and a Dante Polvara injury update

The Dons boss is coming up against Hoops boss Rodgers for the first time in his career.

By Danny Law
Jimmy Thelin in his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Celtic Park. Image: SNS.
Jimmy Thelin in his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Celtic Park. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is looking forward to pitting his wits against Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers for the first time.

Both teams head into Saturday’s eagerly anticipated encounter at Celtic Park on the back of a perfect record of seven wins from seven games in the Premiership.

For the first time this season, the Dons will go into a match as underdogs at a venue where they have not tasted victory since Andy Considine netted the winner in a 1-0 success in May 2018.

When asked if all the pressure is on champions Celtic, Thelin said: “I don’t think about pressure that way.

“I think about what we want to achieve and what our focus is on.

“We can’t do anything about what other people think about the game.

“We have to focus on our game.

“It is a football game.

“Brendan is a fantastic coach who has done a lot of things really well at Celtic over a long period.

“They have a good team and they are clear in their identity.

“We also want to make our journey and be clear in our identity.

“Saturday is a game about three points.

“We need to be humble and we need to be prepared, make a lot of effort and try our best.”

Jimmy Thelin and Nicky Devlin during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Thelin has never crossed paths with Rodgers before but is well aware of the Northern Irishman’s achievements at the Glasgow club where he has won nine of a possible 10 trophies over his two spells in charge.

The Dons boss said: “I know his journey as a coach and where he has been and how important he has been for Celtic twice.

“He is a good coach with how he manages the team and builds a squad.

“He keeps the hunger every year and keeps the pressure on trying to improve.

“He is a good manager.”

Dons gear up for tough run of games

Thelin was quizzed about suggestions the early season fixture list has been kind to the Dons as they gear up for a tougher stretch of games.

Saturday’s trip to the east end of Glasgow is followed by league matches against Dundee United and Rangers before the League Cup semi-final against the Hoops on November 2.

Thelin responded: “I have nothing to say about that.

“I take it game by game. It is football, every game has its challenges and is competitive.

“We have won games late and we have found a way to win games. That is what we are trying to do with this spirit.

“What other people think, I don’t care actually about that.”

Angus MacDonald, Kevin Nisbet and Graeme Shinnie in training for Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

The Red Army may be dreaming of a title tilt after such an impressive start to the new campaign but the Swede was quick to play down the significance of Saturday’s top of the table tussle against Celtic.

He said: “We are going to see where we are in the table at the end of the season.

“This is just another game – one we have to focus on and try to give 100% effort.

“Whatever happens, we have to be true to ourselves and get better every week.

“Hopefully we can learn from the Hearts game and add something to our game on Saturday.

“That is our only focus. We don’t think about if we win, lose or draw.

“Then it will be (onto) the next game. It is still early.”

Could Sokler start at Celtic Park?

The former Elfsborg boss stressed how important it would be for his Dons players to stay true to their own identity when they come up against the title favourites.

Whether Thelin adopts a more pragmatic approach with his team selection and tactics will become clear on Saturday afternoon.

The Dons boss has previously hailed striker Ester Sokler’s work-rate when putting pressure on defenders and Thelin was asked whether the Slovenian could start ahead of Kevin Nisbet on a day when Celtic are expected to dominate possession.

He said: “Let’s see on Saturday.

“It is a game that is going to be high intensity.

“Football is not only about your starting XI, it is about how the game develops and everyone in the squad has to be ready to play their part.

“We have seen how the substitutes can change the game in other matches already.

“Everyone is prepared to play their part.”

Polvara nears return

Dante Polvara could make his Dons return in the coming weeks. Image: SNS.

One man who definitely won’t be involved is midfielder Dante Polvara but the American was back on the training pitch at Cormack Park on Friday as he nears a return from a serious hamstring injury.

Thelin added: “He has been in the training at the start of the sessions.

“It is step-by-step and he is on the pitch with a football and enjoying it.

“Hopefully, after a few more weeks we can can see him more involved in the training.”

