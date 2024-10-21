Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield draw revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield draw revealed

The draw for this season's Aberdeenshire Shield has been made.

By Callum Law
Banks o' Dee won the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield last season.
Banks o' Dee won the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield last season.

Holders Banks o’ Dee will start their defence of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield with a home tie against Deveronvale.

The draw for the 34th edition of the Shield was made at the headquarters of the tournament’s sponsors on Monday afternoon.

In the first round, Dee – who beat Aberdeen in last season’s final to win the competition for the second time – were paired against Deveronvale at Spain Park.

Inverurie Locos will host Aberdeen at Harlaw Park, Buckie Thistle have home advantage against Huntly, and Dyce will welcome Formartine United to Ian Mair Park, with the ties to be played on Wednesday, November 6.

Round two will take place a fortnight later with two of the sides who received byes – Keith and Fraserburgh – meeting at Kynoch Park.

Turriff will play Dee or Vale at the Haughs after also receiving a bye. Hermes were the other side who got a bye and they will be at home to Buckie or Huntly.

In the other second round clash, Dyce or Formartine will tackle the winners of the tie between Locos and the Dons.

The draw

The full draw for the Aberdeenshire Shield is as follows.

Round one (ties to be played on Wednesday November 6): Banks o’ Dee v Deveronvale, Buckie Thistle v Huntly, Inverurie Locos v Aberdeen, Dyce v Formartine United.

Round two (ties to be played on Wednesday November 20): Turriff United v Banks o’ Dee/Deveronvale, Hermes v Buckie Thistle/Huntly, Dyce/Formartine United v Inverurie Locos/Aberdeen, Keith v Fraserburgh.

Semi-finals (ties to be played on Wednesday December 4): Dyce/Formartine United/Inverurie Locos/Aberdeen v Hermes/Buckie Thistle/Huntly, Turriff United/Banks o’ Dee/Deveronvale v Keith/Fraserburgh.

