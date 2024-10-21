Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield draw revealed

Holders Banks o’ Dee will start their defence of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield with a home tie against Deveronvale.

The draw for the 34th edition of the Shield was made at the headquarters of the tournament’s sponsors on Monday afternoon.

In the first round, Dee – who beat Aberdeen in last season’s final to win the competition for the second time – were paired against Deveronvale at Spain Park.

Inverurie Locos will host Aberdeen at Harlaw Park, Buckie Thistle have home advantage against Huntly, and Dyce will welcome Formartine United to Ian Mair Park, with the ties to be played on Wednesday, November 6.

Round two will take place a fortnight later with two of the sides who received byes – Keith and Fraserburgh – meeting at Kynoch Park.

Turriff will play Dee or Vale at the Haughs after also receiving a bye. Hermes were the other side who got a bye and they will be at home to Buckie or Huntly.

In the other second round clash, Dyce or Formartine will tackle the winners of the tie between Locos and the Dons.

The draw

The full draw for the Aberdeenshire Shield is as follows.

Round one (ties to be played on Wednesday November 6): Banks o’ Dee v Deveronvale, Buckie Thistle v Huntly, Inverurie Locos v Aberdeen, Dyce v Formartine United.

Round two (ties to be played on Wednesday November 20): Turriff United v Banks o’ Dee/Deveronvale, Hermes v Buckie Thistle/Huntly, Dyce/Formartine United v Inverurie Locos/Aberdeen, Keith v Fraserburgh.

Semi-finals (ties to be played on Wednesday December 4): Dyce/Formartine United/Inverurie Locos/Aberdeen v Hermes/Buckie Thistle/Huntly, Turriff United/Banks o’ Dee/Deveronvale v Keith/Fraserburgh.