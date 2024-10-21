Jamie McGrath on how change of mindset under boss Jimmy Thelin this season was key in fightback against Celtic

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath has hailed boss Jimmy Thelin for instilling an “unbelievable character” into his squad.

The Dons battled back from two goals down away to Celtic in their top-of the-table Premiership clash to secure a 2-2 draw and deliver a message to Scottish football.

Aberdeen are the first Scottish team in 14 years to recover from 2-0 down away to Celtic and secure a point.

Inverness Caley Thistle were the last Scottish team to achieve the feat, in November 2010.

McGrath reckons previous Dons teams would have capitulated and conceded more after going 2-0 down at Parkhead – but not under Thelin, who had led Aberdeen to a record-breaking 13 straight wins prior to facing the defending champions.

McGrath revealed the half-time talk from Thelin was also key to their revival at a venue where, prior to the Swede’s arrival, the Dons had lost their previous three games, 6-0, 5-0 and 4-0.

Aberdeen’s sensational comeback keeps them undefeated and level on points with Premiership leaders Celtic.

McGrath said: “The character of the team was unbelievable.

“On another time, I have been part of teams where it would have become a third or a fourth.

“But I never felt that this time.

“When you go two down, you could start arguing with yourselves – but I never felt us get into that situation.

“We remained calm, the gaffer settled us down at half-time, tweaked a few things and we showed great character.”

‘Everyone is willing to die for the three points’

Thelin also made the brave decision to make a double substitution at half-time.

Attackers Ester Sokler and Duk were introduced at the break for Leighton Clarkson and Kevin Nisbet.

That bravery and aggressive stance was rewarded when Sokler fired home a superb finish in the 50th minute to make it 2-1.

Then, in the 60th minute, captain Graeme Shinnie’s deflected effort levelled the scores.

Duk then had a goal to put Aberdeen 3-2 up chalked off for hand-ball, before the Cape Verde international made a vital goal-line clearance in the 10th minute of added on time to secure a point.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath said: “We had to weather the storm at times. But you will always have that at Celtic Park.

“Staying in the game is the big thing, because if we do that we know we’ll score.

“To get the first goal back was big, and once we did that, we got a really good foothold in the game and looked dangerous.

“You have to give credit to the substitutes, because they came on and really changed the game.

“I thought Duk had scored! I put the ball into to the box and then saw it in the net, so we were in the corner celebrating – although you could tell from Duk’s body language that he thought he’d probably handled it.

“With Duk at the end, it happened so quick, I was dreading it (goal-line clearance) being hand-ball – but it hit his chest!

“That just showed the character. Everyone is willing to die for the three points.”

‘On another day, we could have scored again on the counter-attack’

McGrath pitched in with assists for both Aberdeen goals in yet another impressive performance by the midfielder.

He reckons Aberdeen posed such a potent threat on the counter-attack they could have easily won the clash.

The 28-year-old said: “It was an enjoyable game to be a part of, the fans were amazing so the atmosphere was unreal.

“On another day, we could have scored again on the counter-attack.

“Topi Keskinen was brilliant for us; he really was an out-ball, and at another time we could maybe have gone 3-2 up.

“But after going two behind at a place like that, we can’t complain.

“I had a lot of family over, so it was extra-special to be celebrating in front of them.

“Everyone worked to keep the ball out of the net, especially in those last minutes.

“Dimi’s save was unbelievable – but he has done that all season. We knew we would need him and he’d be called upon.

“Everything he did, he did so well.

“We showed real hunger to keep them out, everyone worked their socks off and as a whole we deserved a point.”