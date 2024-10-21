Jamie McGrath on how change of mindset under boss Jimmy Thelin this season was key in fightback against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie McGrath on how change of mindset under boss Jimmy Thelin this season was key in fightback against Celtic

Dons midfielder McGrath thinks other teams may have started 'arguing' at 2-0 down v Celtic, but Thelin's side showed 'unbelievable character'.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath has hailed boss Jimmy Thelin for instilling an “unbelievable character” into his squad.

The Dons battled back from two goals down away to Celtic in their top-of the-table Premiership clash to secure a 2-2 draw and deliver a message to Scottish football.

Aberdeen are the first Scottish team in 14 years to recover from 2-0 down away to Celtic and secure a point.

Inverness Caley Thistle were the last Scottish team to achieve the feat, in November 2010.

McGrath reckons previous Dons teams would have capitulated and conceded more after going 2-0 down at Parkhead – but not under Thelin, who had led Aberdeen to a record-breaking 13 straight wins prior to facing the defending champions.

McGrath revealed the half-time talk from Thelin was also key to their revival at a venue where, prior to the Swede’s arrival, the Dons had lost their previous three games, 6-0, 5-0 and 4-0.

Aberdeen’s sensational comeback keeps them undefeated and level on points with Premiership leaders Celtic.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath and Celtic’s Arne Engels in action in the 2-2 Premiership draw at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

McGrath said: “The character of the team was unbelievable.

“On another time, I have been part of teams where it would have become a third or a fourth.

“But I never felt that this time.

“When you go two down, you could start arguing with yourselves – but I never felt us get into that situation.

“We remained calm, the gaffer settled us down at half-time, tweaked a few things and we showed great character.”

‘Everyone is willing to die for the three points’

Thelin also made the brave decision to make a double substitution at half-time.

Attackers Ester Sokler and Duk were introduced at the break for Leighton Clarkson and Kevin Nisbet.

That bravery and aggressive stance was rewarded when Sokler fired home a superb finish in the 50th minute to make it 2-1.

Then, in the 60th minute, captain Graeme Shinnie’s deflected effort levelled the scores.

Duk then had a goal to put Aberdeen 3-2 up chalked off for hand-ball, before the Cape Verde international made a vital goal-line clearance in the 10th minute of added on time to secure a point.

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov celebrates at full time after the 2-2 draw with Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Republic of Ireland international McGrath said: “We had to weather the storm at times. But you will always have that at Celtic Park.

“Staying in the game is the big thing, because if we do that we know we’ll score.

“To get the first goal back was big, and once we did that, we got a really good foothold in the game and looked dangerous.

“You have to give credit to the substitutes, because they came on and really changed the game.

“I thought Duk had scored! I put the ball into to the box and then saw it in the net, so we were in the corner celebrating – although you could tell from Duk’s body language that he thought he’d probably handled it.

“With Duk at the end, it happened so quick, I was dreading it (goal-line clearance) being hand-ball – but it hit his chest!

“That just showed the character. Everyone is willing to die for the three points.”

‘On another day, we could have scored again on the counter-attack’

McGrath pitched in with assists for both Aberdeen goals in yet another impressive performance by the midfielder.

He reckons Aberdeen posed such a potent threat on the counter-attack they could have easily won the clash.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler scores to make it 2-1 against Celtic. during a William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen at Celtic Park, on October 19, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
The 28-year-old said: “It was an enjoyable game to be a part of, the fans were amazing so the atmosphere was unreal.

“On another day, we could have scored again on the counter-attack.

“Topi Keskinen was brilliant for us; he really was an out-ball, and at another time we could maybe have gone 3-2 up.

“But after going two behind at a place like that, we can’t complain.

“I had a lot of family over, so it was extra-special to be celebrating in front of them.

“Everyone worked to keep the ball out of the net, especially in those last minutes.

“Dimi’s save was unbelievable – but he has done that all season. We knew we would need him and he’d be called upon.

“Everything he did, he did so well.

“We showed real hunger to keep them out, everyone worked their socks off and as a whole we deserved a point.”

