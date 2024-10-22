Puskas Akademia coach wants ‘decisive’ Uefa Youth League showing v Aberdeen – and why Hungary’s PM Viktor Orban could be at Pancho Arena return leg

Puskas Akademia’s under-19s boss expects a “decisive performance” in their two-legged Uefa Youth League tie with Aberdeen’s youngsters – as it can be revealed Hungary’s long-time leader Viktor Orban is likely to attend the return leg.

The opening second round encounter between the Dons U19s and Puskas Akademia takes place at Pittodrie on Wednesday night, before the Reds starlets travel to Felcsut, to play at the striking Pancho Arena in two weeks’ time.

Aberdeen qualified for this season’s Uefa Youth League by winning the Club Academy Scotland Elite U18s title, while their rivals claimed the Hungarian U19 championship.

Levente Babo, coach of Puskas Akademia U19s, expects Aberdeen’s youngsters to provide “strong” opposition to his side.

But he is confident in a squad featuring several players who have turned out for Puskas Akademia’s first-team – who sit second in Hungary’s top-flight Nemzeti Bajnoksag this term.

Babo said: “Aberdeen’s name sounds good in European football, but we don’t have too much information about their U19 team.

“However, at this year’s Puskas Suzuki Cup, we saw Rangers, who delivered a great performance.

“It can be a warning sign for us that Aberdeen won last year’s title ahead of them.

“Also, a week ago in Debrecen, we saw the Scottish under-19 national team, who defeated the Hungarian national team both times.

“Based on this, we expect a strong opponent during the games.”

Ahead of the Uefa Youth League first leg in the Granite City, Babo added: “The main advantage of this prestigious series for us is that it provides the opportunity to perform at an international level for the most talented players of our academy.

“The (Uefa) Youth League can be an important stage in their development. We are looking forward to participating.

“Our team won the last (Hungarian) U19 championship with a convincing advantage.

“By now, several of our players have become members of the first team and youth national team, and we expect a clearly decisive performance from them.”

Puskas Akademia’s £10million Pancho Arena

Puskas Akademia have risen quickly after their foundation less than two decades ago by Hungarian political colossus Orban, between his two tenures as his nation’s Prime Minister.

A divisive figure across Europe for the constitutional changes he has implemented, Orban’s ongoing second spell as Hungary’s premier began in 2010 – making him the European Union’s longest-serving leader.

Football-daft Orban is a resident of Felcsut, a village of 2,000 people 30 miles south-west of the capital Budapest.

The names of his club and their £10 million, 4,000-seat Pancho Arena are both a tribute to Hungary’s greatest player – member of the 1950s “Mighty Magyars” national team and Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskas.

Aberdeen U19s’ visit to the striking stadium two weeks from now will be televised – and The Press and Journal understands there is a big chance Orban could be in attendance.