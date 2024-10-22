Puskas Akademia coach wants ‘decisive’ Uefa Youth League showing v Aberdeen – and why Hungary’s PM Viktor Orban could be at Pancho Arena return leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Puskas Akademia coach wants ‘decisive’ Uefa Youth League showing v Aberdeen – and why Hungary’s PM Viktor Orban could be at Pancho Arena return leg

The opening second round encounter between the Dons U19s and Puskas Akademia takes place at Pittodrie on Wednesday night, before the Reds starlets travel to Felcsut in two weeks' time. 

Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, during Germany v Hungary at Euro 2024. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Puskas Akademia’s under-19s boss expects a “decisive performance” in their two-legged Uefa Youth League tie with Aberdeen’s youngsters – as it can be revealed Hungary’s long-time leader Viktor Orban is likely to attend the return leg.

Aberdeen qualified for this season’s Uefa Youth League by winning the Club Academy Scotland Elite U18s title, while their rivals claimed the Hungarian U19 championship.

Levente Babo, coach of Puskas Akademia U19s, expects Aberdeen’s youngsters to provide “strong” opposition to his side.

But he is confident in a squad featuring several players who have turned out for Puskas Akademia’s first-team – who sit second in Hungary’s top-flight Nemzeti Bajnoksag this term.

Babo said: “Aberdeen’s name sounds good in European football, but we don’t have too much information about their U19 team.

“However, at this year’s Puskas Suzuki Cup, we saw Rangers, who delivered a great performance.

“It can be a warning sign for us that Aberdeen won last year’s title ahead of them.

Aberdeen’s players lift the Club Academy Scotland Elite U18s League trophy at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

“Also, a week ago in Debrecen, we saw the Scottish under-19 national team, who defeated the Hungarian national team both times.

“Based on this, we expect a strong opponent during the games.”

Ahead of the Uefa Youth League first leg in the Granite City, Babo added: “The main advantage of this prestigious series for us is that it provides the opportunity to perform at an international level for the most talented players of our academy.

“The (Uefa) Youth League can be an important stage in their development. We are looking forward to participating.

“Our team won the last (Hungarian) U19 championship with a convincing advantage.

“By now, several of our players have become members of the first team and youth national team, and we expect a clearly decisive performance from them.”

Puskas Akademia’s £10million Pancho Arena

Puskas Akademia have risen quickly after their foundation less than two decades ago by Hungarian political colossus Orban, between his two tenures as his nation’s Prime Minister.

A divisive figure across Europe for the constitutional changes he has implemented, Orban’s ongoing second spell as Hungary’s premier began in 2010 – making him the European Union’s longest-serving leader.

Switzerland’s national soccer team players in action during a training session at Pancho Arena in Felcsut, southwest of Budapest, Hungary. Image: Shutterstock.

Football-daft Orban is a resident of Felcsut, a village of 2,000 people 30 miles south-west of the capital Budapest.

The names of his club and their £10 million, 4,000-seat Pancho Arena are both a tribute to Hungary’s greatest player – member of the 1950s “Mighty Magyars” national team and Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskas.

Aberdeen U19s’ visit to the striking stadium two weeks from now will be televised – and The Press and Journal understands there is a big chance Orban could be in attendance.

