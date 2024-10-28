Kevin Nisbet injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin faces an injury sweat on striker Kevin Nisbet for Wednesday’s Pittodrie clash with Rangers.

Scotland international striker Nisbet missed the 1-0 win against Dundee United due to an injury, understood to be a calf issue.

On loan from Championship Millwall until the end of the season, the 27-year-old has scored three goals in seven appearances for Aberdeen.

That form earned a recall to the Scotland squad for the recent Nations League matches against Croatia and Portugal.

Thelin confirmed Nisbet’s injury is a “small issue” and the striker will be assessed to see if he is fit to face the Ibrox club.

The Dons boss said: “Hopefully he is back quite soon.

“It is small issues.

“Let’s see how he will answer to the treatment this week and we will see on Wednesday.”