Kevin Nisbet injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Kevin Nisbet injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

On-loan Scotland international striker Nisbet was ruled out of the 1-0 win against Dundee United due to injury, with manager Thelin explaining the situation.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet has a shot as Motherwell's Liam Gordon watches on. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet has a shot as Motherwell's Liam Gordon watches on. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin faces an injury sweat on striker Kevin Nisbet for Wednesday’s Pittodrie clash with Rangers.

Scotland international striker Nisbet missed the 1-0 win against Dundee United due to an injury, understood to be a calf issue.

On loan from Championship Millwall until the end of the season, the 27-year-old has scored three goals in seven appearances for Aberdeen.

That form earned a recall to the Scotland squad for the recent Nations League matches against Croatia and Portugal.

Thelin confirmed Nisbet’s injury is a “small issue” and the striker will be assessed to see if he is fit to face the Ibrox club.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS

The Dons boss said: “Hopefully he is back quite soon.

“It is small issues.

“Let’s see how he will answer to the treatment this week and we will see on Wednesday.”

Conversation