Kevin Nisbet injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin On-loan Scotland international striker Nisbet was ruled out of the 1-0 win against Dundee United due to injury, with manager Thelin explaining the situation. By Sean Wallace October 28 2024, 10:30 am October 28 2024, 10:30 am Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet has a shot as Motherwell's Liam Gordon watches on. Image: SNS. Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin faces an injury sweat on striker Kevin Nisbet for Wednesday's Pittodrie clash with Rangers. Scotland international striker Nisbet missed the 1-0 win against Dundee United due to an injury, understood to be a calf issue. On loan from Championship Millwall until the end of the season, the 27-year-old has scored three goals in seven appearances for Aberdeen. That form earned a recall to the Scotland squad for the recent Nations League matches against Croatia and Portugal. Thelin confirmed Nisbet's injury is a "small issue" and the striker will be assessed to see if he is fit to face the Ibrox club. Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS The Dons boss said: "Hopefully he is back quite soon. "It is small issues. "Let's see how he will answer to the treatment this week and we will see on Wednesday."
