Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Uber take first bookings in Aberdeen TODAY

The ride-hailing app is finally taking bookings in Aberdeen... but you might face a wee wait for a lift.

By Alastair Gossip
Uber in Aberdeen
Uber has begun the launch of its Aberdeen service. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Uber has finally launched in Aberdeen – six years after first being granted a licence for the city.

The ride-hailing service is being “soft launched” in Aberdeen for private hire bookings.

The P&J took Aberdeen’s first Uber ride from Duthie Park to Marischal College shortly after 11am on Monday.

Impacted by roadworks at the top of College Street, the 12-minute trip cost £7.93.

Uber is expected to fully launch in Aberdeen in around a fortnight, we understand.

The firm was granted a licence to open an Aberdeen booking office on Berry Street in June.

Uber finally comes in Aberdeen

Uber’s arrival has been the subject of fierce protest from the existing Aberdeen taxi trade, who take issue with its “surge pricing” at busy times.

“You better watch what you wish for,” one senior trade figure told The P&J, bemoaning the press attention Uber’s Aberdeen arrival was attracting.

Their gripes even ended up in court, though Unite the Union eventually withdrew its challenge of Uber Scot’s licence.

However, the uncertainty of the court appeal did delay the Aberdeen launch – which was initially pencilled in for August.

It also caused Uber to pause recruiting drivers, which The P&J understands is continuing to have an impact on numbers on launch day.

Matthew Freckelton is leading Uber's work to launch in Aberdeen.
Matthew Freckelton is leading Uber’s work to launch in Aberdeen. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

UK head of cities at Uber Matthew Freckelton in May revealed he wanted to have between 40 and 50 drivers in Aberdeen on day one.

Sources close to the operation tell The P&J that driver numbers are hovering around 25 at present.

However, only a handful will be able to take bookings as part of Uber’s soft launch in Aberdeen.

Uber brings hope for Aberdeen businesses

Hundreds of people supported the company’s drive to launch in the Granite City, pinning hopes of a boost for the night-time economy.

Big queues at Aberdeen taxi tanks
Big queues at Aberdeen taxi tanks, at peak times, is proving an “issue”. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson

Business chiefs believe Uber can help to restore confidence in late-night visitors that they’ll be able to get home easily, making them more likely to come into the city centre.

At peak times, in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday mornings, large queues of people have become a familiar sight at city centre taxi ranks.

Uber bosses reckon their pay structure will entice more drivers to work those unsociable hours, helping to clear the streets.

Their drivers will not be able to pick up at ranks, only being licensed to take pre-booked fares.

And Uber rules mean drivers will take fares only in Aberdeen. While they can drop off in Aberdeenshire, they won’t be pick up hires outside of the city.

Uber driver numbers not yet hit predicted heights in Aberdeen

This is understood to have proved a sticking point with drivers, who face fareless trips back into Aberdeen if they take hires for Aberdeenshire.

All the drivers recruited by Uber are thought to have left another Aberdeen firm to drive, rather than the incomer finding new drivers entering the depleted trade.

The P&J in May revealed blacklisting threats, seemingly from a council-sanctioned taxi lobby group, for any driver thinking of making the jump to Uber.

Many gave up the trade during the pandemic as rule changes made it less financially appealing.

It remains to be seen if Uber’s pay structure is any more enticing.

Conversation