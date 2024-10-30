Former Hearts sporting director regrets not signing Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Hearts sporting director regrets not signing Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin

Devlin won his first cap for Scotland earlier this month.

By Danny Law
Nicky Devlin during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on Tuesday. Image: SNS.
Nicky Devlin during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on Tuesday. Image: SNS.

Former Hearts sporting director Joe Savage has admitted he regrets not signing Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin when he had the chance.

The 31-year-old has become a key performer for the Dons since moving to Pittodrie at the end of his Livingston contract in the summer of 2023.

The right-back’s good form culminated in a first Scotland cap against Portugal earlier this month.

In an interview with the Open Goal podcast, Savage said: “That’s a regret of ours, we should have signed Nicky at Hearts.

“I’m going on record here, but I am confident in saying he would have come to us because of the location.

“Aberdeen is far away but they are a massive club.

“Robbie (Neilson) was all over him and wanted him.

“It’s not that Steven (Naismith) didn’t want him, but we just didn’t react quick enough.

“Robbie left and Steven came in and wanted time to work with the team and see how he wanted to play.

“And then bang, it was announced that Aberdeen had signed him on a pre-contract.”

Yan Dhanda left Ross County to join Hearts in the summer. Image: SNS

McInnes wanted to bring Hearts trio to Rugby Park

Meanwhile, Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has revealed he tried to sign Ross County attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda before he joined Hearts in the summer.

The former Dons boss was also keen to take Blair Spittal and James Penrice to Rugby Park before they signed pre-contract deals to join the Jambos.

Ahead of this evening’s match at Tynecastle, McInnes said: “Penrice, Dhanda and Spittal were all signings that I would’ve taken.

“They were three players that I asked about and that I tried to get. They were all seen as good signings.”

