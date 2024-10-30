Sean Wallace: How boss Jimmy Thelin has energised Aberdeen supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: How boss Jimmy Thelin has energised Aberdeen supporters

Pittodrie is sold-out for a third successive match as Aberdeen face Rangers on Wednesday in a bid to open up a nine-point gap on the Ibrox club.

Aberdeen fans wave large flags during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee United at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen fans during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s success in energising the Red Army will be key in the bid to shake up Scottish football.

Thelin understands the connection of supporters to the club and since arriving at Pittodrie has strived to strengthen that bond.

The Swede knows how passionate supporters are about the Dons and to be able to tap into that has given his side an extra edge.

Thelin strives for a unity between the support and players with the ethos very much ‘”together we are strong”.

And it is working.

The Red Army have responded with tonight’s monumental clash against Rangers the third successive game at Pittodrie to sell out.

Matches against Dundee United (1-0 win) and Hearts (3-2 win) were also at capacity as the Red Army had Pittodrie rocking.

Under Thelin, Aberdeen have a 100% return at home with nine wins from nine matches.

Aberdeen fans display during a Premiership match against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fans display during a Premiership match against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Connection with fans runs deep

Pittodrie has become a formidable stadium for opponents under Thelin, and no team –  including Rangers and Celtic – will relish a trip to the Granite City.

The symbiotic relationship between Thelin and the Aberdeen support runs deep.

The Red Army trust Thelin’s process and tactics, and also the players to deliver.

That is why there is no anxiety from fans when a game is tight and the Reds are still battling for a win late on.

Thelin remains calm on the touchline and this transmits to his players on the pitch.

In turn that transmits to the supporters.

There is a unified belief, if the Dons stick to the game-plan, a win will eventually come – even in time added on.

That has been shown in the recent sold-out home games against Dundee United and Hearts.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Fans have trust in Thelin’s process

After an uninspiring first-half Aberdeen battered Dundee United after the break, but could not make the breakthrough.

The fans did not get edgy or frustrated. Instead they ramped up their support of the Dons and the decibel levels increased.

It also helps they are witnessing a manager and team not content with a point in any game – they want a win. And that attitude fuels the crowd.

This Aberdeen team play to win no-matter who they face and their support back them every second of the way.

It paid off when Peter Ambrose netted a winner in the 84th minute against Dundee United.

And it worked when Ante Palaversa scored the winner in the 88th minute against Hearts to complete a comeback from 2-1 down.

Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Previous records mean nothing now

The Red Army will play a key role in what is potentially a season-defining week for Thelin and Aberdeen.

Tonight they face Rangers in the knowledge victory will open up a massive nine-point advantage on the Ibrox club.

That would be a massive statement of intent in the bid to finish ahead of Rangers in the Premiership this season.

Aberdeen have only won one of their last 13 home games against Rangers in all competitions (2-0, April 2023),  drawing six and losing six.

However, that stat will be irrelevant at Pittodrie tonight as it is a different Aberdeen manager with an entirely different mindset.

Aberdeen will go for the win and the fans will back that bid to the very end.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates after Peter Ambrose scores to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates after Peter Ambrose scores to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen can shake up Scottish football

Then, on Saturday, the Dons face Celtic in the League Cup semi-final.

Aberdeen under Thelin have already proven they can go toe-to-toe with Celtic in Glasgow after their recent thrilling 2-2 draw.

Thelin and the Dons are more than capable of doing the double by beating both Old Firm teams this week.

That would sent out a seismic message to Scottish football about Aberdeen’s intentions – and capabilities – under the Swede.

And the Red Army will be key in the bid to shake up Scottish football.

Nicky Devlin during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on Tuesday. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Peter Ambrose celebrates his Pittodrie winner for Aberdeen against Dundee United with team-mate Shayden Morris.
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin salutes the home fans as Peter Ambrose celebrates with team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates with Shayden Morris after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy and Dundee United's Sam Dalby in action during the 1-0 win at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Referee Steven McLean gives offside after a VAR check during Dundee United v Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
