Sean Wallace: How boss Jimmy Thelin has energised Aberdeen supporters

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s success in energising the Red Army will be key in the bid to shake up Scottish football.

Thelin understands the connection of supporters to the club and since arriving at Pittodrie has strived to strengthen that bond.

The Swede knows how passionate supporters are about the Dons and to be able to tap into that has given his side an extra edge.

Thelin strives for a unity between the support and players with the ethos very much ‘”together we are strong”.

And it is working.

The Red Army have responded with tonight’s monumental clash against Rangers the third successive game at Pittodrie to sell out.

Matches against Dundee United (1-0 win) and Hearts (3-2 win) were also at capacity as the Red Army had Pittodrie rocking.

Under Thelin, Aberdeen have a 100% return at home with nine wins from nine matches.

Connection with fans runs deep

Pittodrie has become a formidable stadium for opponents under Thelin, and no team – including Rangers and Celtic – will relish a trip to the Granite City.

The symbiotic relationship between Thelin and the Aberdeen support runs deep.

The Red Army trust Thelin’s process and tactics, and also the players to deliver.

That is why there is no anxiety from fans when a game is tight and the Reds are still battling for a win late on.

Thelin remains calm on the touchline and this transmits to his players on the pitch.

In turn that transmits to the supporters.

There is a unified belief, if the Dons stick to the game-plan, a win will eventually come – even in time added on.

That has been shown in the recent sold-out home games against Dundee United and Hearts.

Fans have trust in Thelin’s process

After an uninspiring first-half Aberdeen battered Dundee United after the break, but could not make the breakthrough.

The fans did not get edgy or frustrated. Instead they ramped up their support of the Dons and the decibel levels increased.

It also helps they are witnessing a manager and team not content with a point in any game – they want a win. And that attitude fuels the crowd.

This Aberdeen team play to win no-matter who they face and their support back them every second of the way.

It paid off when Peter Ambrose netted a winner in the 84th minute against Dundee United.

And it worked when Ante Palaversa scored the winner in the 88th minute against Hearts to complete a comeback from 2-1 down.

Previous records mean nothing now

The Red Army will play a key role in what is potentially a season-defining week for Thelin and Aberdeen.

Tonight they face Rangers in the knowledge victory will open up a massive nine-point advantage on the Ibrox club.

That would be a massive statement of intent in the bid to finish ahead of Rangers in the Premiership this season.

Aberdeen have only won one of their last 13 home games against Rangers in all competitions (2-0, April 2023), drawing six and losing six.

However, that stat will be irrelevant at Pittodrie tonight as it is a different Aberdeen manager with an entirely different mindset.

Aberdeen will go for the win and the fans will back that bid to the very end.

Aberdeen can shake up Scottish football

Then, on Saturday, the Dons face Celtic in the League Cup semi-final.

Aberdeen under Thelin have already proven they can go toe-to-toe with Celtic in Glasgow after their recent thrilling 2-2 draw.

Thelin and the Dons are more than capable of doing the double by beating both Old Firm teams this week.

That would sent out a seismic message to Scottish football about Aberdeen’s intentions – and capabilities – under the Swede.

And the Red Army will be key in the bid to shake up Scottish football.