Kevin Nisbet League Cup semi-final fitness update delivered by boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed striker Kevin Nisbet is winning his battle to be fit for the League Cup semi-final.

The Dons face Celtic in the semi at Hampden on Saturday.

However, Scotland international Nisbet has missed the previous two matches – Rangers (2-1 win) and Dundee United before it (1-0 win) – due to a calf injury.

Thelin and his medical team made a late call on the 27-year-old’s fitness on the day of the Rangers game, but decided it was too early for the striker to return to action.

On loan from Championship Millwall until the end of the season, Nisbet has scored three goals in seven appearances for Aberdeen.

Thelin confirmed Nisbet is set to train at full-capacity on the eve of the semi-final clash as he fights to get the green light to face Celtic.

The Dons boss said: “It was too early for Kevin to play (against Rangers).

“We have tested him before the games and he had small, small issues.

“Kevin was out (training) today.

“And he is going to train 100% with the team on Friday, so that’s good.”

Thelin’s update on attacker Duk

Attacker Duk was replaced in the 55th minute for Shayden Morris against Rangers after suffering cramp.

The Cape Verde international will be fully fit to face Celtic at Hampden.

Thelin said: “Did you see Duk’s run to Shayden when he scored the goal?

“He recovered really quick – five minutes more or less – and then he’s ready again.”

The win against Rangers extended Aberdeen’s unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions, with 15 wins.

Asked if there were any fresh injury concerns after the Rangers match, Thelin said: “No.

“The medical team did an amazing job this morning and everybody is ready to go.

“We have everybody prepared for the game.”