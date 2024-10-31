Kevin Nisbet League Cup semi-final fitness update delivered by boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Nisbet League Cup semi-final fitness update delivered by boss Jimmy Thelin

As well as Nisbet, Aberdeen boss Thelin also delivered a fitness update on attacker Duk - who was replaced in the 2-1 win against Rangers.

By Sean Wallace
Kevin Nisbet celebrates his winner against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed striker Kevin Nisbet is winning his battle to be fit for the League Cup semi-final.

The Dons face Celtic in the semi at Hampden on Saturday.

However, Scotland international Nisbet has missed the previous two matches – Rangers (2-1 win) and Dundee United before it (1-0 win) – due to a calf injury.

Thelin and his medical team made a late call on the 27-year-old’s fitness on the day of the Rangers game, but decided it was too early for the striker to return to action.

On loan from Championship Millwall until the end of the season, Nisbet has scored three goals in seven appearances for Aberdeen.

Thelin confirmed Nisbet is set to train at full-capacity on the eve of the semi-final clash as he fights to get the green light to face Celtic.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet has a shot as Motherwell's Liam Gordon watches on. Image: SNS
The Dons boss said: “It was too early for Kevin to play (against Rangers).

“We have tested him before the games and he had small, small issues.

“Kevin was out (training) today.

“And he is going to train 100% with the team on Friday, so that’s good.”

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Thelin’s update on attacker Duk

Attacker Duk was replaced in the 55th minute for Shayden Morris against Rangers after suffering cramp.

The Cape Verde international will be fully fit to face Celtic at Hampden.

Thelin said: “Did you see Duk’s run to Shayden when he scored the goal?

“He recovered really quick – five minutes more or less – and then he’s ready again.”

The win against Rangers extended Aberdeen’s unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions, with 15 wins.

Peter Ambrose (L) and Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Asked if there were any fresh injury concerns after the Rangers match, Thelin said: “No.

“The medical team did an amazing job this morning and everybody is ready to go.

“We have everybody prepared for the game.”

