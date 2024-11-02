Celtic v Aberdeen player ratings as Dons swept aside in Premier Sports Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Celtic v Aberdeen player ratings as Dons swept aside in Premier Sports Cup

Dons have a night to forget in Glasgow as their unbeaten start to the season is ended by a rampant Celtic at Hampden.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Aberdeen’s unbeaten start to the season was brought to a devastating end by Celtic as Jimmy Thelin’s side were beaten 6-0 in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden.

The Dons had travelled to Glasgow with high hopes after their stunning start to the season but the semi-final proved a game too far for Thelin and his players as the Dons boss suffered his first defeat since taking charge at Pittodrie.

We rate the performances of the Dons in their losing effort at the National Stadium.

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1)

Dimitar Mitov 5 – Left exposed by his defence as Celtic cut through the Dons defence in a devastating first half. Was little the Bulgarian international could do with any of the goals.

Jack MacKenzie 5 – Overpowered by Cameron Carter-Vickers for Celtic’s opening goal and may reflect on whether he could have done more to stop Maeda from setting up Kyogo for Celtic’s second goal.

Gavin Molloy 5 – The pace and power of Celtic proved too much for the former Shelbourne defender as the Dons defence was run ragged – but he was not alone in what was a collective off day for the Dons.

Slobodan Rubezic 5 – Put himself under pressure with an early booking for a foul on Kyogo and conceded possession as the Hoops broke away to double their lead.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin had a difficult evening against Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS

Nicky Devlin 5 – A tough shift for arguably the Dons’ most consistent performer this season. His workrate has been a feature of Thelin’s Aberdeen team but faced his toughest opponent of the season in Celtic’s Daizen Maeda.

Graeme Shinnie 5 – The Dons captain has led by example for his side this season but, as was the case with his team-mates, he struggled to stem the tide as wave after wave of Hoops pressure came his side’s way.

Sivert Heltne Nilsen 5 – Incurred a first-half booking and faced a tough task in trying to keep Celtic at bay. Never stopped running for the cause but it was a thankless task on this occasion. Replaced by Leighton Clarkson.

Duk 4 – Booked for a foul on Alistair Johnston midway through the first half and struggled to impose himself as he lost the physical battle with the Celtic full back. Replaced by Shayden Morris at half-time.

Jamie McGrath in action against Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final. Image: Shutterstock

Jamie McGrath 5 – Aberdeen’s main creative outlet was reduced to dead ball deliveries – and there were precious few opportunities to influence the game in the wake of the relentless Celtic pressure. Replaced late on by Vicente Besuijen.

Topi Keskinen 4 – His pace and direct style carried promise but the Finnish international could not produce an end product as he was often crowded out by the Hoops defence. Replaced by Ante Palaversa at the break.

Ester Sokler 5 – Worked hard but was all too often left chasing balls and unable to threaten in the penalty area. Booked for a foul on Alex Valle. Replaced by Peter Ambrose.

Subs not used – Doohan, McGarry, Milne, MacDonald.

Celtic (4-3-3)

Schmeichel 6, Valle 6 (Taylor 63), Trusty 6, Carter-Vickers 6 (Scales 63), Johnston 7, Hatate 7, McGregor 7, Engels 6 (Bernardo 63), Furuhashi (Idah 69) 6, Maeda 8, Kuhn 7 (Forrest 72). Subs not used – Sinisalo, Palma, Yang, Ralston.

Referee – Don Robertson 7.

Attendance – 47,584.

 

 

Conversation