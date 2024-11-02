Celtic v Aberdeen player ratings as Dons swept aside in Premier Sports Cup

Aberdeen’s unbeaten start to the season was brought to a devastating end by Celtic as Jimmy Thelin’s side were beaten 6-0 in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden.

The Dons had travelled to Glasgow with high hopes after their stunning start to the season but the semi-final proved a game too far for Thelin and his players as the Dons boss suffered his first defeat since taking charge at Pittodrie.

We rate the performances of the Dons in their losing effort at the National Stadium.

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1)

Dimitar Mitov 5 – Left exposed by his defence as Celtic cut through the Dons defence in a devastating first half. Was little the Bulgarian international could do with any of the goals.

Jack MacKenzie 5 – Overpowered by Cameron Carter-Vickers for Celtic’s opening goal and may reflect on whether he could have done more to stop Maeda from setting up Kyogo for Celtic’s second goal.

Gavin Molloy 5 – The pace and power of Celtic proved too much for the former Shelbourne defender as the Dons defence was run ragged – but he was not alone in what was a collective off day for the Dons.

Slobodan Rubezic 5 – Put himself under pressure with an early booking for a foul on Kyogo and conceded possession as the Hoops broke away to double their lead.

Nicky Devlin 5 – A tough shift for arguably the Dons’ most consistent performer this season. His workrate has been a feature of Thelin’s Aberdeen team but faced his toughest opponent of the season in Celtic’s Daizen Maeda.

Graeme Shinnie 5 – The Dons captain has led by example for his side this season but, as was the case with his team-mates, he struggled to stem the tide as wave after wave of Hoops pressure came his side’s way.

Sivert Heltne Nilsen 5 – Incurred a first-half booking and faced a tough task in trying to keep Celtic at bay. Never stopped running for the cause but it was a thankless task on this occasion. Replaced by Leighton Clarkson.

Duk 4 – Booked for a foul on Alistair Johnston midway through the first half and struggled to impose himself as he lost the physical battle with the Celtic full back. Replaced by Shayden Morris at half-time.

Jamie McGrath 5 – Aberdeen’s main creative outlet was reduced to dead ball deliveries – and there were precious few opportunities to influence the game in the wake of the relentless Celtic pressure. Replaced late on by Vicente Besuijen.

Topi Keskinen 4 – His pace and direct style carried promise but the Finnish international could not produce an end product as he was often crowded out by the Hoops defence. Replaced by Ante Palaversa at the break.

Ester Sokler 5 – Worked hard but was all too often left chasing balls and unable to threaten in the penalty area. Booked for a foul on Alex Valle. Replaced by Peter Ambrose.

Subs not used – Doohan, McGarry, Milne, MacDonald.

Celtic (4-3-3)

Schmeichel 6, Valle 6 (Taylor 63), Trusty 6, Carter-Vickers 6 (Scales 63), Johnston 7, Hatate 7, McGregor 7, Engels 6 (Bernardo 63), Furuhashi (Idah 69) 6, Maeda 8, Kuhn 7 (Forrest 72). Subs not used – Sinisalo, Palma, Yang, Ralston.

Referee – Don Robertson 7.

Attendance – 47,584.