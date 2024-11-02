Defiant boss Jimmy Thelin vows Aberdeen will not lose belief after 6-0 League Cup semi-final mauling by Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Defiant boss Jimmy Thelin vows Aberdeen will not lose belief after 6-0 League Cup semi-final mauling by Celtic

Dons boss insists the team, club and supporters will not lose their identity or belief after a heavy defeat to Celtic at Hampden.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a Premier Sports Cup semi-final match against Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a Premier Sports Cup semi-final match against Celtic. Image: SNS

Defiant manager Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen will not lose their self-belief or identity after suffering a 6-0 mauling to Celtic at Hampden.

Thelin’s 16-game unbeaten start as Dons boss was brutally ended with a humiliating defeat in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

The Swede vows lessons will be learned from the chastening loss at the national stadium.

And the 46-year-old is adamant the painful defeat will not undermine the progression and positivity he has built at the club.

Thelin was brutally honest in his assessment of the Hampden hammering and says there are no excuses.

The Dons boss says the test of a team is how they react to adversity and he has challenged his side to bounce back immediately from the loss.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “We can take learning points from this game.

“Sometimes in football it can be like this, when things start going wrong they go wrong really quickly.

“We didn’t find a way back and the game slipped away from us due to their quality.

“We have things to learn and things to improve for the future and that’s what we are going to focus on now.

“And we will keep growing.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected during the 6-0 League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin looks dejected during the 6-0 League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic. Image: SNS

‘The important thing is how we react to setbacks’

Celtic netted three quick-fire goals over an 11-minute spell in the first-half through Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda.

Maeda netted twice more after the break with Nicolas Kuhn also on the scoresheet as Aberdeen were blown away.

The Dons have lost the last 10 games against Celtic at Hampden, with the last win coming way back in 1992.

Thelin says he is determined to get Aberdeen to the level where they can overcome Celtic at Hampden in a semi-final or final.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie is dejected during a Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic. Image: SNS

He said: “We want to be in this situation, in important games and in Europe and be strong in the league.

“We want to cope with this intensity so that is what we will have to improve on.

“It is not good for Aberdeen to lose a semi-final 6-0 but the game is over and we are out.

“The most important thing for us now is how we react when we have setbacks.

“How we react tomorrow.

“How we prepare for the next game, how we keep strength and identity and don’t lose the belief.

“I feel that is still strong and we have that togetherness.

“We cannot lose that when we lose a game.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS

Thelin’s message to players at full-time in the Hampden dressing room

This is the first setback for Thelin and his players in as season that has been dominated by wins and positivity.

Away from the semi-final pain, the Dons remain unbeaten in the Premiership and level on points with Celtic at the top of the table.

Thelin delivered a message to his players in the Hampden dressing room at full-time.

Celtic’s Daizen Maeda scores to make it 3-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

He said: “When you are winning things can be easy but when you have tough times the most important thing is how you react to that situation.

“I talked to them after the game about how we support each other, as the whole staff, the players.

“We of course wanted to give our supporters a different experience but now we have to focus on the next game.”

Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Cup Semi-Final loss to Celtic. Image: Shutterstock

‘I don’t want to make excuses’

Thelin fielded the same starting XI at Hampden that had won 2-1 against Rangers at Pittodrie just four days earlier.

Aberdeen looked tired and leggy. Asked if that was an issue, Thelin said: “I don’t want to use excuses.

“We have to get used to this environment and the only way to do that is to be there.

“Now we have to try again.

“We focus and don’t try to find excuses.

“We need to learn, improve on this and take on the challenge again.

“Celtic were really good and hurt us really hard in this game.

“But I believe we are strong enough to move on to the next game.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic v Aberdeen player ratings as Dons swept aside in Premier Sports Cup
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the heavy League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen suffer League Cup semi-final humiliation as record-breaking unbeaten run grinds to a halt…
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers with Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie reveals dietary changes have helped with Crohn's disease and reignited…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, left, at full time during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen look increasingly like serious title contenders as they gear up for…
Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin outlines his drive to bring trophies to Pittodrie
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Sensational Aberdeen are shaking up Scottish football and Celtic and Rangers must…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Nicky Devlin: Aberdeen need to bring Parkhead second half from start to knock Celtic…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 Premiership win against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues 'strong belief' message ahead of League Cup semi-final against…
Referee John Beaton gives a penalty to Aberdeen for a handball against John Souttar after a VAR review. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch: Did John Beaton get the big calls right in Aberdeen's win against…
2
Kevin Nisbet celebrates his winner against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Kevin Nisbet League Cup semi-final fitness update delivered by boss Jimmy Thelin

Conversation