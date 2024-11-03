Paul Third: How will Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin respond to his first setback?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: How will Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin respond to his first setback?

Dons manager left to pick up his crestfallen players after their cup hopes were ruthlessly dismantled by Celtic at Hampden.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final match against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final match against Celtic. Image: SNS.
By Paul Third

Humble has been one of Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin’s most used words since arriving at Pittodrie.

The same word summed up exactly how anyone with an affinity the Dons felt when referee Kevin Clancy showed mercy on the men in red by blowing the full-time whistle bang on the 90-minute mark at Hampden.

After shipping six goals to a rampant Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final, the last thing any Dons player or supporter needed was for more minutes to be added on.

Saturday was a game too far for Aberdeen and the most chastening of ways for their proud manager to suffer his first loss since arriving in Scotland.

There was no doubt the remarkable start to the season was going to come to an end at some point.

But no-one, not even those in green and white hoops, expected such a one-sided affair as the one which played out at the National Stadium.

Celtic overpowered the Dons in a one-sided semi-final

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Thelin dismissed any suggestions of fatigue from the 2-1 win against Rangers in midweek being a factor in his side’s loss.

The truth was much harsher – the better team won, pure and simple.

While the energy sapping display against Rangers may not have been behind Aberdeen’s meagre showing it cannot be ignored that the Dons were off the pace on a day they needed to be at their best.

Thelin named the same team which beat Rangers. Celtic made six changes from their midweek win.

One team looked leggy and lethargic while the other was fresh and on their game from the first whistle.

Celtic were too quick, too sharp and so ruthless. They are arguably the three qualities which have summed up the Dons all season under their manager.

While Aberdeen dithered and delayed, and at times waiting for things to happen, Celtic swarmed all over the Dons players.

Just as a 10 minute spell at Celtic Park from the Dons a few weeks ago left the Hoops reeling, the same period of time was all it took for Brendan Rodgers’ side to race into a three-goal lead.

Even by Thelin’s remarkable standards so far, there would be no fabulous comeback on this occasion in the second half. Just more pain.

Reaction to first defeat will be the true test for Thelin

Aberdeen players applaud the fans at full time at Hampden. Image: SNS

Aberdeen fans have revelled in claiming ‘have we been tested yet?’ in response to their critics who played down their superb start to the campaign.

But that test has now arrived.

It wasn’t at Hampden on Saturday; Celtic are capable of doing that to any team in the country.

It will be this weekend when Dundee visit Pittodrie for what is the fourth sell-out in a row in the Granite City.

The Red Army remain committed and have not lost belief as their remarkable support of their side despite their worst ever result at Hampden showed.

But the visit of the Dark Blues will be the true acid test – not of Aberdeen’s ability but their character.

For a heavy defeat to be brushed off as a bump in the road the response has to be a performance and result which has been in keeping with what we’ve seen before a setback.

A one-off can only be that if it is not repeated.

In defeat Thelin will have learned much about his players and the gap he needs to bridge to get closer to Celtic.

The moment the doubters have waited for has arrived. It’s going to be fascinating to see how the ice-cold Swede responds.

