Paul Third: How will Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin respond to his first setback?

Humble has been one of Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin’s most used words since arriving at Pittodrie.

The same word summed up exactly how anyone with an affinity the Dons felt when referee Kevin Clancy showed mercy on the men in red by blowing the full-time whistle bang on the 90-minute mark at Hampden.

After shipping six goals to a rampant Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final, the last thing any Dons player or supporter needed was for more minutes to be added on.

Saturday was a game too far for Aberdeen and the most chastening of ways for their proud manager to suffer his first loss since arriving in Scotland.

There was no doubt the remarkable start to the season was going to come to an end at some point.

But no-one, not even those in green and white hoops, expected such a one-sided affair as the one which played out at the National Stadium.

Celtic overpowered the Dons in a one-sided semi-final

Aberdeen boss Thelin dismissed any suggestions of fatigue from the 2-1 win against Rangers in midweek being a factor in his side’s loss.

The truth was much harsher – the better team won, pure and simple.

While the energy sapping display against Rangers may not have been behind Aberdeen’s meagre showing it cannot be ignored that the Dons were off the pace on a day they needed to be at their best.

Thelin named the same team which beat Rangers. Celtic made six changes from their midweek win.

One team looked leggy and lethargic while the other was fresh and on their game from the first whistle.

Celtic were too quick, too sharp and so ruthless. They are arguably the three qualities which have summed up the Dons all season under their manager.

While Aberdeen dithered and delayed, and at times waiting for things to happen, Celtic swarmed all over the Dons players.

Just as a 10 minute spell at Celtic Park from the Dons a few weeks ago left the Hoops reeling, the same period of time was all it took for Brendan Rodgers’ side to race into a three-goal lead.

Even by Thelin’s remarkable standards so far, there would be no fabulous comeback on this occasion in the second half. Just more pain.

Reaction to first defeat will be the true test for Thelin

Aberdeen fans have revelled in claiming ‘have we been tested yet?’ in response to their critics who played down their superb start to the campaign.

But that test has now arrived.

It wasn’t at Hampden on Saturday; Celtic are capable of doing that to any team in the country.

It will be this weekend when Dundee visit Pittodrie for what is the fourth sell-out in a row in the Granite City.

The Red Army remain committed and have not lost belief as their remarkable support of their side despite their worst ever result at Hampden showed.

But the visit of the Dark Blues will be the true acid test – not of Aberdeen’s ability but their character.

For a heavy defeat to be brushed off as a bump in the road the response has to be a performance and result which has been in keeping with what we’ve seen before a setback.

A one-off can only be that if it is not repeated.

In defeat Thelin will have learned much about his players and the gap he needs to bridge to get closer to Celtic.

The moment the doubters have waited for has arrived. It’s going to be fascinating to see how the ice-cold Swede responds.