Emergency services rush to A90 crash south of Stonehaven

Emergency services have rushed to an A90 crash south of Stonehaven.

One northbound lane is closed on the A90 near Drumlithie after a crash that happened at around 5.13pm today.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent an appliance from Stonehaven as well as another appliance from Laurencekirk.

The fire crews left the scene shortly after 6.02pm.

Motorists are being advised to use caution on approach.

It is currently not known if there has been any injuries.

It is also not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

