Double joy for Aberdeen as Jimmy Thelin and Nicky Devlin land monthly awards

Aberdeen secured double joy with boss Jimmy Thelin and defender Nicky Devlin both landing Premiership awards for October.

Thelin won the Premiership manager of the month award for October after maintaining Aberdeen’s unbeaten league run.

Scotland international Devlin landed the Premiership player of the month award.

Devlin scored in the 2-1 win against Rangers and also the 3-2 win against Hearts in October.

Thelin has dedicated his second Premiership Manager of the Month award this season to the club’s players, staff and fans.

He also scooped the award in August.

Aberdeen gained 10 points in October after securing victories over Hearts, Dundee United (1-0) and Rangers.

The recent win against Rangers moved Thelin’s Dons nine points clear of the Ibrox club in the Premiership table.

In October Aberdeen also fought back from two goals down at half-time to draw 2-2 with Celtic at Parkhead.

Aberdeen are level on points with Celtic although the Parkhead club top the table due to a superior goal difference.

Thelin said: “I am very happy to accept this award on behalf of everyone associated with Aberdeen FC.

“We have enjoyed some excellent performances and results in the past month.

“Particularly at Pittodrie where we have had brilliant support from our fans who have created the best possible atmosphere to help the team.

“The players deserve enormous credit but there is a real energy throughout the club, and in fact the city, at the moment.

“Everyone is connected and working together to get better every day and there is a real belief in the journey we are on.”

Aberdeen can top the Premiership

Aberdeen can move three points clear at the top of the Premiership table, albeit potentially only for less than 24 hours, if they win against Dundee at a sold-out Pittodrie on Saturday.

Celtic are not in action until Sunday.

Thelin said: “We look forward to returning to Pittodrie on Saturday night in front of another full house,

“We hope we can continue to build on our good league form at such an important part of the season.”