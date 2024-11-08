Double joy for Aberdeen as Jimmy Thelin and Nicky Devlin land monthly awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Double joy for Aberdeen as Jimmy Thelin and Nicky Devlin land monthly awards

Thelin has landed the Premiership manager of the month award for October with defender Nicky Devlin scooping the player of the month.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has been awarded the Scottish Premiership Glen?s Manager of the Month Supplied by 3 x 1 Group
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has been awarded the Scottish Premiership Glen?s Manager of the Month Supplied by 3 x 1 Group

Aberdeen secured double joy with boss Jimmy Thelin and defender Nicky Devlin both landing Premiership awards for October.

Thelin won the Premiership manager of the month award for October after maintaining Aberdeen’s unbeaten league run.

Scotland international Devlin landed the Premiership player of the month award.

Devlin scored in the 2-1 win against Rangers and also the 3-2 win against Hearts in October.

Thelin has dedicated his second Premiership Manager of the Month award this season to the club’s players, staff and fans.

He also scooped the award in August.

Aberdeen gained 10 points in October after securing victories over Hearts, Dundee United (1-0) and Rangers.

The recent win against Rangers moved Thelin’s Dons nine points clear of the Ibrox club in the Premiership table.

In October Aberdeen also fought back from two goals down at half-time to draw 2-2 with Celtic at Parkhead.

Aberdeen are level on points with Celtic although the Parkhead club top the table due to a superior goal difference.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “I am very happy to accept this award on behalf of everyone associated with Aberdeen FC.

“We have enjoyed some excellent performances and results in the past month.

“Particularly at Pittodrie where we have had brilliant support from our fans who have created the best possible atmosphere to help the team.

“The players deserve enormous credit but there is a real energy throughout the club, and in fact the city, at the moment.

“Everyone is connected and working together to get better every day and there is a real belief in the journey we are on.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 Premiership win against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 Premiership win against Rangers. Image: SNS

Aberdeen can top the Premiership

Aberdeen can move three points clear at the top of the Premiership table, albeit potentially only for less than 24 hours, if they win against Dundee at a sold-out Pittodrie on Saturday.

Celtic are not in action until Sunday.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full time after the 2-2 draw against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full time after the 2-2 draw against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “We look forward to returning to Pittodrie on Saturday night in front of another full house,

“We hope we can continue to build on our good league form at such an important part of the season.”

