Second man charged over death of Highland mum Sandie Butler

A second man has been charged in connection with the death of Highland mum Sandie Butler.

The 40-year-old mum-of-three, who had lived in Inverness, died following a “disturbance” on St Mungo Avenue in Glasgow at around 12.55pm on Tuesday October 29.

James McCrindle, 53, appeared at Glasgow Sherriff Court on Monday November 4 in connection with her death. He made no plea.

Today, police confirmed a second man, aged 40, has been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “An extensive investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything around the time of this incident to please contact police.

“In addition, members of the public are asked to check their private CCTV or dash-cam footage as this may be significant in assisting us with our inquiries.”