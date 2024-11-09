Defender Jack MacKenzie addresses contract situation as he underlines love for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Defender Jack MacKenzie addresses contract situation as he underlines love for Aberdeen

Aberdeen left-back delivers update on contract talks with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen left-back Jack Mackenzie at Cormack Park ahead of the Premiership match against Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen left-back Jack Mackenzie at Cormack Park ahead of the Premiership match against Dundee. Image: SNS

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie accepts he will have to address his Pittodrie future soon with his  contract set to expire in the summer.

MacKenzie will be free to speak to any interested clubs when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Boss Jimmy Thelin is keen to secure left-back MacKenzie on a new deal and recently confirmed he had held initial talks with the 24-year-old.

Pittodrie youth academy graduate MacKenzie has been a key component in Thelin’s team that raced to a 16-game unbeaten start to the season before losing 6-0 to Celtic.

MacKenzie’s form saw him receive a first ever call-up to the Scotland squad last month for the UEFA Nations League double header with Croatia and Portugal.

The full-back did not get game time for Scotland and was not named in squad to face Croatia and Poland this month.

Aberdeen defenders Jack Mackenzie (R) and Nicky Devlin (L) during a Scotland training session at the City Stadium, Glasgow. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defenders Jack Mackenzie (R) and Nicky Devlin (L) during a Scotland training session. Image: SNS

On his contract situation, MacKenzie said: “There’s nothing to report, I have been trying my best to focus on the football.

“We’ve had a lot of massive games and I got the Scotland call-up as well, so it has all been going on.

“It’s obviously something I’ll need to think about very shortly.

“I absolutely love it here, I have been here ever since I was a boy and I’ve grown up here.

“I do love the club and have really enjoyed it.

“And I am really enjoying it still. ”

Jack Mackenzie during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the game against Dundee. Image: SNS
Jack Mackenzie during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the game against Dundee. Image: SNS

‘A long journey back up the road’

Aberdeen will attempt to immediately bounce back against Dundee tonight from the heavy 6-0 loss to Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

MacKenzie said the journey back to the Granite City from Hampden was tough after such a sobering loss.

However he is confident the Dons remain on the right road under Thelin who had masterminded a 16-game unbeaten run before the semi-final setback.

Aberdeen players applaud the fans at full time after the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen players applaud the fans at full time after the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock

MacKenzie said: “It was a long journey back up the road because it was a tough one to take.

“There was no getting away from it, Celtic were good on the day but we were not good enough at all.

“Celtic were ruthless but at the same time we didn’t impose ourselves on the game and it was 5-0 after an hour, which isn’t acceptable at all.

“It could have ended up more, even though they didn’t have as many shots as they did at Celtic Park a few weeks before.

“They’re on a great run of form and probably played better again against RB Leipzig (3-1 win) during the week but we’re not focused on Celtic, we’re focused on ourselves.

“And it’s now up to us to get better.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, Nicky Devlin, Jack McKenzie and Vicente Besuijen after the Premier Sports Cup semi-final match against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Watching footage of semi-final loss

Aberdeen boss Thelin and the squad waited a few days before reviewing footage of the defeat at the national stadium.

MacKenzie admits it was a tough watch but they had to endure the video nasty to learn valuable lessons.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the heavy League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic. Image: SNS

He said: “It’s important to watch it back because if you don’t, it can happen again.

“So we watched it, we looked at the clips of what we should have done better.

“It’s good to see that because you can learn.

“Obviously we didn’t watch it back too soon because it can be a bit raw if you do that.

“But by Tuesday it was time to sit down, work out where we went wrong and how we can improve the next time.

“It was obviously a tough weekend but there’s no way we were going to be feeling sorry for ourselves.

“We have been very good in the league so we’re looking to get back to winning ways again against Dundee.

“It has been pretty impressive in the league and we want to get going again.

“We want to keep our good run in the league going.”

‘We are not looking at the table’

Aberdeen are currently level on points with Celtic at the top of the Premiership, although the Hoops have a superior goal advantage.

If the Dons avoid defeat to Dundee at a sold-out Pittodrie tonight they will move clear at the top of the table.

That could only potentially be only for less than 24 hours as Celtic are in action on Sunday.

Aberdeen left-back Jack Mackenzie at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

MacKenzie said: “We are not looking at the table, to be honest.

“So going into the game we’re not focusing on that side of it.

“Come after the game, if we’re top at that stage we’ll be able to enjoy that.

“But going into the Dundee game it’s not something we’ve thought about.”

 

 

Conversation