Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Why Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin won’t look at the Premiership table until January 15

Aberdeen are level on points with Celtic in the Premiership having racked up 10 wins and one draw from the opening 11 league games.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 Premiership win against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 Premiership win against Rangers. Image: SNS

Boss Jimmy Thelin says he won’t take any notice of the Premiership table until Aberdeen have played every team in the league home and away.

The high-flying Dons are level on points with Celtic at the top of the Premiership after an unbeaten start to the league campaign.

Thelin has led Aberdeen to 10 wins and one draw from 11 league fixtures.

This century, only one side has reached 10 wins in the opening 11 matches in the Scottish top flight and not gone on the win the title.

That was Celtic in 2010-11 who finished second, one point behind Rangers.

Under the guidance of Swede Thelin the Dons have raced to the greatest league start in the club’s 121-year history.

Aberdeen’s record-breaking run has opened up a massive nine point gap on third-placed Rangers.

However Thelin will not put any credence on the league table until the Reds have played Rangers at Ibrox on January 15.

Following that clash at Ibrox the Dons will have played every team home and away.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin gives the thumbs up against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “We don’t focus on the league yet because we know there are tough games.

“First of all we want to play every team home and away once.

“From there we will see, okay, this is our capacity.

“This is where we are and then we will focus on the last part of the season.

“It’s still early and for us it is more about seeing that consistency in our game and how stable we are.

“And also what we should do on the pitch.

“So for now it is not about the table, but about the games.

“We haven’t played every team home and away yet, so we have to just keep moving.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (right) with Duk (centre) and Vicente Besuijen (left) at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (right) with Duk (centre) and Vicente Besuijen (left) at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

‘Speed, quality and precision’

Aberdeen maintained their sensational start to the league campaign with a 4-1 win against Dundee at Pittodrie prior to the international break.

The only dropped points so far this season were in a 2-2 draw against Celtic at Parkhead last month.

Aberdeen fought back from 2-0 down at half-time to salvage a draw.

Last season it took Aberdeen 35 league matches, deep into the post-split fixtures, to reach 10 wins last term.

Thelin has delivered 10 Premiership wins in only 11 fixtures.

However he is not content and will demand further improvement.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (R) speaks to first team coach Peter Leven during 4-1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (R) speaks to first team coach Peter Leven during 4-1 win against Dundee. Image: SNS

He said: “We also have opponents who change and adapt during games to what we are doing.

“However, even if they know what we are doing and we do it with speed, quality and precision it can be difficult for opponents anyway.

“We are not there yet but we are trying to arrive at that consistency in all parts.

“Where we can get into the box of opponents more times and with more consistency during games.”

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores to make it 2-0 during a Premiership match against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores to make it 2-0 during a Premiership match against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Explaining the ‘one game at a time’ philosophy

Aberdeen face a testing run of league fixtures with a triple header on the road starting with a journey to St Mirren on Saturday.

They then face Hibs and Hearts in Edinburgh before a home clash against Celtic at Pittodrie on December 4.

Thelin is sticking to his ‘one game at a time’ mantra that has served him so well during the unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign.

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

He said: “There are a lot of good coaches and managers in this league.

“There are also a lot of good squads and teams.

“Every team is difficult to play against, there are no easy games ever.

“We always need to be 100% ourselves and try to get the best performance we can in every game.

“That’s why we stick to the one game only focus.

“That’s the way we have worked before and that’s the way we are still working.

“We can’t think about how runs are going to be difficult.

“It’s always difficult and we always have to be ready to take the challenge.”

