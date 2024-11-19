Boss Jimmy Thelin issues Premiership challenge to Aberdeen ahead of crunch fixture run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Jimmy Thelin issues Premiership challenge to Aberdeen ahead of crunch fixture run

Aberdeen face a testing run of fixtures with away games against St Mirren, Hibs and Hearts before a high stakes clash with Celtic at Pittodrie.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin applauds supporters after the 4-1 Premiership win against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Boss Jimmy Thelin has challenged Aberdeen to return even stronger from the international break ready to attack a crunch run of Premiership fixtures.

Aberdeen went into the break on a high, having won 4-1 against Dundee at Pittodrie to extend their unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign to 11 games.

Thelin’s high-flying Reds are level on points with Celtic, who top the table due to a superior goal difference.

On the resumption of action after the international break, the Dons face a a tough run of league fixtures starting with St Mirren away on Saturday.

The Reds then face both Hibs and then Hearts in Edinburgh before a hotly-anticipated showdown with Celtic at what will surely be a sell-out Pittodrie on Wednesday, December 4.

Aberdeen had four players away on international duty – Nicky Devlin (Scotland), Dimitar Mitov (Bulgaria), Topi Keskinen (Finland under-21s) and Slobodan Rubezic (Montenegro).

Thelin hopes the international stars return to the Granite City buoyant after their time away with their national teams.

And he also wants the players who remained at Pittodrie during the break to “refocus and reload” for a tilt at a hugely significant run of games.

Scotland's Nicky Devlin and Scott McTominay during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A1 match against Poland in Warsaw. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “Hopefully we can come back even stronger after the international break.

“The players who are away with their countries can get some energy from that and good feelings.

“And those who don’t go away with their national team can recover a bit.

“It is good for everyone as we can refocus and reload for a quite intense period of the season.

“There are a lot of games coming up.”

Slobodan Rubezic (L) and Dimitar Mitov (R) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the game against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Keskinen helps Finland U21s’ finals bid

Aberdeen right-back Devlin earned his second Scotland cap when introduced off the bench in the 2-1 Nations League win against Poland in Warsaw.

Devlin previously earned his debut cap last month as a late substitute in the 0-0 Nations League draw with Portugal.

Slobodan Rubezic was away with Montenegro, but did not get game time in the UEFA Nations League losses to Wales (1-0) and Iceland (2-0).

Winger Topi Keskinen started for Finland U21s in a 5-1 win against Norway in the Uefa Euro U21 qualifying play-off first leg.

Keskinen has made the breakthrough to the Finland senior squad since signing for Aberdeen for £860,000 from HJK Helsinki this summer.

He has earned four senior caps, but was called back into the U21s to help the bid to qualify for the U21 Euro 2025 Championships.

Finland's Topi Keskinen (left) and England's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B2 match at Wembley. Image: PA
The impact of keeper Dimitar Mitov: Penalty hero

Keeper Mitov started Bulgaria’s Nations League home matches against Belarus (1-1) and Luxembourg (0-0).

Bulgaria finished second in League C, Group 3 and will contest a play-off to earn promotion to League B.

Since signing for Aberdeen from St Johnstone in the summer, Mitov has become established as Bulgaria’s first-choice keeper.

The 27-year-old played a key role in the win against Dundee prior to the international break when saving a penalty at 0-0 just before half-time.

Thelin said: “It was an amazing save by Dimi at the penalty.

“The penalty was an important moment in the game.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov saves a penalty from Dundee's Simon Murray. Image: SNS
“Our goalkeeping coach Craig (Hinchliffe) is doing a great job in preparing the goalkeepers so well.

“They have a good cooperation and a good teamwork.

“It’s a good team right now, and everybody supports each other.

“Also, Dimi is a good goalkeeper.”

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov at full time after drawing 2-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS
‘They are buying into it, it’s a long-term project’

Aberdeen’s form under Thelin has ignited the fanbase with the last four matches at Pittodrie all sold-out.

The away allocation for the Dons’ trip to St Mirren on Saturday has also sold out.

Thelin is delighted the Red Army are embracing into his vision to bring sustained success back to the club.

Pittodrie before kick-off between Aberdeen and Rangers. Image: SNS.

He said: “It is a long-term project and the supporters are buying into it.

“It is about what we want to build here.

“They believe in the journey we are making together.

“From day one we have talked about how we stay together in good times and sometimes in bad times.

“It is not just 11 games, it is the whole season and then the next season.

“Season by season, everybody grows together.”

