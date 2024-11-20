Inside Forres’ former Bank of Scotland midway through its transformation into a whisky ‘watering hole’

The outside looks the same – but the interior of Forres’s former Bank of Scotland is going through a dramatic change.

The landmark building ceased to trade as a bank in 2022.

But now, entrepreneur Edward Odim is filling the vaults with whisky instead of cash to create a new restaurant, bar and shop.

Mr Odim gave us behind-the-scenes access to the major project and talked us through his plans.

Why did the Forres Bank of Scotland close?

In 1852, this Victorian four-storey structure first opened its doors to provide banking services.

The former bank at 102 High Street has been empty since Bank of Scotland shut down in the summer 2022.

Bank bosses claimed the closure was as a result of fewer customers visiting the branch.

But you may wonder what the building looks like inside and what is happening to the High Street building.

We gain exclusive access to the the former bank which is currently undergoing a major transformation.

Our exclusive look inside former Bank of Scotland

Recently, photographer Jason Hedges and I got to go inside the former Bank of Scotland building.

There were plenty of clues that the building used to a bank with a big vault and significant centerpieces showing the architecture.

What is happening to the bank now?

For Mr Odim, he can’t wait to open the doors of this building once again and wants it to become the “best whisky watering hole” in Moray.

He is the founder of Scotch whisky company Aceo Limited.

The firm started started as whisky brokers before rapidly growing to operate whisky maturation warehouses and acquiring the Murray McDavid brand.

Now they are currently transforming the former bank into a whisky shop selling rare whiskies with a restaurant and tasting rooms.

It is understood the bank’s transformation is costing in the region of a million pounds which includes the purchase of the building.

Meanwhile, he and his team will also be reopening the well-known Dallas Dhu Distillery as a working distillery and state of the art visitor attraction.

Edward said: “I know when banks close it can rip the heart out of the town.

“I have been so impressed by Forres, it is a pretty town and therefore it wasn’t a hard decision to buy the building when it became available.

“It is an imposing building on the Forres High Street and we want to make it great by turning it into the best whisky watering hole in the whole of Moray.

“Also a place that anyone remotely interested in whisky will feel the need to come to visit and have a variety of whiskies that you can’t get anywhere else.”

Whisky will be key driver in the place, however Edward wants the spot to be popular with locals.

He added: “I want it to become a community hub as well.

“We will be serving light food, coffees, teas and cakes too.

“Hopefully, people will be thinking I have a spare half a hour, why don’t I pop into there for a coffee and a cake.”

When will it open?

He hopes to open the whisky shop part of the makeover before Christmas.

Edward added: “Work is well underway and we are currently looking at the layout of the shop and display units.

“We hope to open maybe the shop before Christmas and completely open the rest of it next year.”

Watch Jason Hedges’ video tour:

