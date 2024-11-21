A9 anger as John Swinney faces pressure to speed up dualling so ‘fewer people die’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

A9 anger as John Swinney faces pressure to speed up dualling so ‘fewer people die’

A 49-year-old man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on the A9 near Ballinluig on Tuesday, with a further three people taken to hospital.

By Adele Merson
John Swinney was urged to speed up the dualling of the A9 at First Minister's Questions at Holyrood on Thursday. Image: PA.
First Minister John Swinney faced angry calls at Holyrood to speed up the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness after another life was lost on the road earlier this week.

Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing challenged Mr Swinney on behalf of his Highland constituents who he said were “10 times more likely” to lose a loved one to a road death than if they lived in the central belt.

Mr Ewing drew attention to the incident at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Tuesday, as he called on Mr Swinney to act.

The A9 won’t be dualled until 2035 under the new timetable, Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The SNP government is under pressure to deliver key roads projects including dualling the A9 and A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness.

The A9 will be not be upgraded between Perth and Inverness until 2035 under the new timetable – a decade later than expected.

A 2030 target date was given for the A96 but work has yet to begin on the project.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop is scheduled to give an update on the scheme next week, with fears growing it won’t be delivered in full.

Highland families ’10 times’ more likely to lose loved one to road death

Mr Ewing quoted road safety data which shows people are three times more likely to lose their lives on an incident on a single carriageway road compared to dualled.

The SNP veteran went on to say the evidence, produced by the Road Safety Foundation, reveals motorists are 10 times more likely to lose their lives on a single track road opposed to a motorway.

Mr Ewing, appearing fired up, said: “That means people in the Highlands – in the north of Scotland – and families of the Highlands are 10 times more likely to lose somebody to a road death than in the central belt.

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing with Highlands and Islands MSP Douglas Ross before First Minister’s Questions. Image: PA.

“Therefore can I ask the first minister, will he bring forward proposals for the swifter dualling of the A9 so that fewer people die and will he attend to the promise made to the cross party delegation of MSPs that I led and met with him in June when he said he would give serious consideration to that matter. A full five months ago.”

Mr Swinney said he recognises the “seriousness and significance of the issue”, and extended his sympathies to the family of the man who lost his life.

The accident took place in his constituency and the section of the route where it took place is not due to be completed until 2028. 

The first minister told MSPs the government will keep the programme “under review” to identify whether there is any way the A9 be dualled quicker.

Officials are in the process of considering the implications of this and Ms Hyslop has asked that a report into the findings be published once complete, he added.

