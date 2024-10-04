Boss Jimmy Thelin responds to Aberdeen being the only team in Europe’s top-50 leagues with a 100% win record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Jimmy Thelin responds to Aberdeen being the only team in Europe’s top-50 leagues with a 100% win record

As well as the Dons being Europe's form team, Thelin also spoke about England legend Alan Shearer saying Aberdeen could launch a bid for the Premiership title.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans. Image: SNS
Manager Jimmy Thelin has led Aberdeen to 12 wins from 12. Image: SNS

Boss Jimmy Thelin’s has warned having the hottest form in Europe means nothing as Aberdeen haven’t achieved anything… yet.

Under Thelin the red-hot Dons are the ONLY team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by governing body Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions this season.

Premiership Celtic, Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) and PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) also boasted 100% records until dropping points in the Champions League this week.

That leaves Aberdeen as the only club in Europe to maintain a perfect record, having won 12 games from 12 in all competitions.

European giants like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool have all drawn or lost this season – but not the high-flying Reds.

Pittodrie is a sell-out for Sunday’s Premiership clash with Hearts as Thelin’s Reds bid for a 13th straight win.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS.

On being Europe’s form team, Thelin said: “Of course we are happy with that, but you can’t go around thinking about it.

“To have those wins in a row is good, but it is still only the next game that counts.

“It is a new game coming up and some games have been really, really close where we won in the last minute.

“You have to stay humble and keep working.”

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS.

Thelin on Alan Shearer’s prediction

Aberdeen’s winning streak also prompted England legend and television pundit Alan Shearer to say the Dons could challenge for the Premiership title.

No team outside Celtic and Rangers has won the league title since Aberdeen in 1985.

Thelin was keen to downplay Shearer’s take on his side’s form.

When asked about Shearer’s comments, the Swede said: “We are still so early in the season. Our job is to focus on here.

“I can understand why there is some discussion, but we have 32 games left in the league.

“It is a lot of points, it is very early.

“Our focus is on taking points in the next game and not what is happening in May.”

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 1-0 against Dundee in the Premiership. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 1-0 against Dundee in the Premiership. Image: SNS.

Delight at Leven remaining at club

Aberdeen’s preparations for the clash with Hearts received a major boost with confirmation Peter Leven is remaining as part of Thelin’s backroom staff.

Assistant first-team coach Leven, 41, was on St Johnstone’s shortlist to replace Craig Levein, who was recently sacked as manager.

St Johnstone made a formal approach to Aberdeen to request permission to talk to Leven about the vacant post, which was granted.

It is understood Leven impressed in talks with the Saints.

However, following talks with Thelin and the Pittodrie hierarchy, Leven opted to remain at Aberdeen.

Leven was interim manager at the end of last season and saved the club from the threat of relegation battle with a nine-game Premiership unbeaten run.

St Johnstone this week appointed ex-Riga (Latvia) boss Simo Valakari as manager.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (left) and coach Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “I am glad that good people and coaches in the staff get recognition.

“That say a lot about the environment we have here.

“I am also really happy Pete stays.

“We keep trust in the staff we have here.

“At times, stuff can happen and it might be time to move on, but in this case he wants to stay.

“It is good for everyone.”

More than 4,000 Aberdeen fans cheered their side to victory at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
More than 4,000 Aberdeen fans cheered their side to victory at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

‘We need to be 100% prepared’

If Aberdeen maintain their winning run on Sunday, Thelin’s side will open up a mammoth 19 point gap on Hearts – after only seven games.

The Dons will also have a game in hand on the Tynecastle club,

It is a remarkable turnaround from last season when Hearts finished third in the Premiership, 20 points ahead of Aberdeen.

Currently bottom of the Premiership, Hearts recently axed Steven Naismith as manager after an eight game losing streak.

Interim manager Liam Fox, who was a coach at Aberdeen in 2022-23, ended Hearts’ run without victory.

Hearts netted in time added on to secure a 2-1 win against Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) in a neutral venue in Azerbaijan on Thursday in the Uefa Conference League.

Thelin said: “It is so early in the season and I am not thinking about the past or the gap to other teams.

“Hearts have performed really well in the last two games.

“They have been stable and Liam has made changes and added some good things into the routine.

“We need to be 100% prepared for Sunday.

“We can talk about the table when we have one game left in the season – but not now.

“Hearts are a good team and in Thursday’s game, they attacked the space.

“It will be a full house and hopefully we can win.”

Conversation