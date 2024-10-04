Boss Jimmy Thelin responds to Aberdeen being the only team in Europe’s top-50 leagues with a 100% win record

Boss Jimmy Thelin’s has warned having the hottest form in Europe means nothing as Aberdeen haven’t achieved anything… yet.

Under Thelin the red-hot Dons are the ONLY team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by governing body Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions this season.

Premiership Celtic, Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) and PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) also boasted 100% records until dropping points in the Champions League this week.

That leaves Aberdeen as the only club in Europe to maintain a perfect record, having won 12 games from 12 in all competitions.

European giants like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool have all drawn or lost this season – but not the high-flying Reds.

Pittodrie is a sell-out for Sunday’s Premiership clash with Hearts as Thelin’s Reds bid for a 13th straight win.

On being Europe’s form team, Thelin said: “Of course we are happy with that, but you can’t go around thinking about it.

“To have those wins in a row is good, but it is still only the next game that counts.

“It is a new game coming up and some games have been really, really close where we won in the last minute.

“You have to stay humble and keep working.”

Thelin on Alan Shearer’s prediction

Aberdeen’s winning streak also prompted England legend and television pundit Alan Shearer to say the Dons could challenge for the Premiership title.

No team outside Celtic and Rangers has won the league title since Aberdeen in 1985.

Thelin was keen to downplay Shearer’s take on his side’s form.

When asked about Shearer’s comments, the Swede said: “We are still so early in the season. Our job is to focus on here.

“I can understand why there is some discussion, but we have 32 games left in the league.

“It is a lot of points, it is very early.

“Our focus is on taking points in the next game and not what is happening in May.”

Delight at Leven remaining at club

Aberdeen’s preparations for the clash with Hearts received a major boost with confirmation Peter Leven is remaining as part of Thelin’s backroom staff.

Assistant first-team coach Leven, 41, was on St Johnstone’s shortlist to replace Craig Levein, who was recently sacked as manager.

St Johnstone made a formal approach to Aberdeen to request permission to talk to Leven about the vacant post, which was granted.

It is understood Leven impressed in talks with the Saints.

However, following talks with Thelin and the Pittodrie hierarchy, Leven opted to remain at Aberdeen.

Leven was interim manager at the end of last season and saved the club from the threat of relegation battle with a nine-game Premiership unbeaten run.

St Johnstone this week appointed ex-Riga (Latvia) boss Simo Valakari as manager.

Thelin said: “I am glad that good people and coaches in the staff get recognition.

“That say a lot about the environment we have here.

“I am also really happy Pete stays.

“We keep trust in the staff we have here.

“At times, stuff can happen and it might be time to move on, but in this case he wants to stay.

“It is good for everyone.”

‘We need to be 100% prepared’

If Aberdeen maintain their winning run on Sunday, Thelin’s side will open up a mammoth 19 point gap on Hearts – after only seven games.

The Dons will also have a game in hand on the Tynecastle club,

It is a remarkable turnaround from last season when Hearts finished third in the Premiership, 20 points ahead of Aberdeen.

Currently bottom of the Premiership, Hearts recently axed Steven Naismith as manager after an eight game losing streak.

Interim manager Liam Fox, who was a coach at Aberdeen in 2022-23, ended Hearts’ run without victory.

Hearts netted in time added on to secure a 2-1 win against Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) in a neutral venue in Azerbaijan on Thursday in the Uefa Conference League.

Thelin said: “It is so early in the season and I am not thinking about the past or the gap to other teams.

“Hearts have performed really well in the last two games.

“They have been stable and Liam has made changes and added some good things into the routine.

“We need to be 100% prepared for Sunday.

“We can talk about the table when we have one game left in the season – but not now.

“Hearts are a good team and in Thursday’s game, they attacked the space.

“It will be a full house and hopefully we can win.”