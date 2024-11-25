Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin learning more from players in defeat

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is learning more in defeat as he bids to lead his side back to winning ways at Hibernian tomorrow.

The Dons suffered their first league loss of the campaign on Saturday when they were beaten 2-1 by St Mirren in Paisley.

Thelin does not have long to reflect on his side’s first Premiership loss, however, as his side are back on the road for tomorrow’s game against bottom club Hibernian at Easter Road.

The Dons boss was disappointed to see his side lose, but believes everyone at the club can learn from the defeat – including him.

The Aberdeen manager said: “I don’t think any player or human being at all is fixed.

“I think everybody can grow and learn. Myself, my staff, the players, everybody can grow and learn.

“That is the most important thing, to have a positive mindset.

“You always get challenges in front of you in life, in football or in the private life, but it is how you act and take care of these challenges and if you try to find a solution.

“That is the environment we want to create. How we can grow and be better versions of ourselves?”

Thelin not fazed at trying to bounce back away from home

The Dons responded to their first defeat of the season, the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic on November 2, by bouncing back with a 4-1 win against Dundee at Pittodrie.

Thelin will try to lead another response tomorrow against the struggling Hibees at Easter Road, but the Aberdeen manager is not fearful of losing the comforts of home.

He said: “For me, it doesn’t matter if it is at home or away – it is still a game, it is three points.

“You have to have a good performance and we still want to improve parts of our game.

“I think it is a good challenge for us to take this and hopefully there will come a lot of supporters from us there to watch the game.

“This is a journey we are on together with them.

“We love to play at Pittodrie, but still, we know there are going to be a lot of away games, so we can’t mix things up here.

“We have to focus on some parts and we want to create an identity of how we want to play.

“But sometimes when you play at home, maybe you get to see more of this, but also (with) away games you have to try to do things to put your things on the pitch and get this timing working and the belief to get stronger and stronger.

“In one way it is no different for us.”