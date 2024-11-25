Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin learning more from players in defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin learning more from players in defeat

The Dons manager expects to see a reaction as he bids to get his side back to winning ways at Hibernian tomorrow.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is learning more in defeat as he bids to lead his side back to winning ways at Hibernian tomorrow.

The Dons suffered their first league loss of the campaign on Saturday when they were beaten 2-1 by St Mirren in Paisley.

Thelin does not have long to reflect on his side’s first Premiership loss, however, as his side are back on the road for tomorrow’s game against bottom club Hibernian at Easter Road.

The Dons boss was disappointed to see his side lose, but believes everyone at the club can learn from the defeat – including him.

The Aberdeen manager said: “I don’t think any player or human being at all is fixed.

“I think everybody can grow and learn. Myself, my staff, the players, everybody can grow and learn.

“That is the most important thing, to have a positive mindset.

“You always get challenges in front of you in life, in football or in the private life, but it is how you act and take care of these challenges and if you try to find a solution.

“That is the environment we want to create. How we can grow and be better versions of ourselves?”

Thelin not fazed at trying to bounce back away from home

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin watched his side lose their first league game of the season on Saturday at St Mirren. Image: SNS.

The Dons responded to their first defeat of the season, the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic on November 2, by bouncing back with a 4-1 win against Dundee at Pittodrie.

Thelin will try to lead another response tomorrow against the struggling Hibees at Easter Road, but the Aberdeen manager is not fearful of losing the comforts of home.

He said: “For me, it doesn’t matter if it is at home or away – it is still a game, it is three points.

“You have to have a good performance and we still want to improve parts of our game.

“I think it is a good challenge for us to take this and hopefully there will come a lot of supporters from us there to watch the game.

“This is a journey we are on together with them.

“We love to play at Pittodrie, but still, we know there are going to be a lot of away games, so we can’t mix things up here.

“We have to focus on some parts and we want to create an identity of how we want to play.

“But sometimes when you play at home, maybe you get to see more of this, but also (with) away games you have to try to do things to put your things on the pitch and get this timing working and the belief to get stronger and stronger.

“In one way it is no different for us.”

