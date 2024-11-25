B&M bosses to ‘foot the bill’ after sign falls onto cars in Elgin

Bosses at the B&M store in Elgin have vowed to foot the bill to repair after its sign fell off and landed on two cars.

Drivers were shocked to return to the store’s car park at Springfield Retail Park on Sunday to find their cars damaged and in need of repair.

Half of the store’s entrance sign had fallen off hitting the vehicles parked below.

The incident happened following a weekend of harsh weather conditions at the hands of Storm Bert.

Yellow and amber weather warnings were in force across parts of the north and north-east bringing snow, ice and strong winds.

‘No one hurt thankfully’ following B&M incident in Elgin

Pictures from the area show half the B&M sign missing, with wiring exposed.

Vehicle owners took to the comments to share their shock at discovering the damage.

They also revealed that B&M bosses have agreed to cover the costs of the repairs.

Paul Ross was enjoying a coffee nearby when he heard the news.

He wrote: “Thanks for the heads up folks. We were in Costa at the time, B&M have said they will pay for all the damage to the car.”

Fellow owner Cat Pollard stressed how thankful she was no one had gotten hurt.

She wrote: “No one hurt thankfully just damage to the two cars. Not what we need this close to Christmas.”

B&M were approached for comment this morning but have yet to respond.