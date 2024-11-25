B&M bosses to ‘foot the bill’ after sign falls onto cars in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

B&M bosses to ‘foot the bill’ after sign falls onto cars in Elgin

Thankfully no one was hurt.

By Michelle Henderson
Half the blue B&M sign is missing after round sign breaks off.
Two cars were damaged after part of the B&M stores sign fell off. Image: Ena Saracevic/ DC Thomson

Bosses at the B&M store in Elgin have vowed to foot the bill to repair after its sign fell off and landed on two cars.

Drivers were shocked to return to the store’s car park at Springfield Retail Park on Sunday to find their cars damaged and in need of repair.

Half of the store’s entrance sign had fallen off hitting the vehicles parked below.

The incident happened following a weekend of harsh weather conditions at the hands of Storm Bert.

Yellow and amber weather warnings were in force across parts of the north and north-east bringing snow, ice and strong winds.

‘No one hurt thankfully’ following B&M incident in Elgin

Pictures from the area show half the B&M sign missing, with wiring exposed.

Vehicle owners took to the comments to share their shock at discovering the damage.

They also revealed that B&M bosses have agreed to cover the costs of the repairs.

View of retail park anc broken blue B&M sign.
Pictures taken at Springfield Retail Park today show half the sign is missing. Image: Ena Saracevic/ DC Thomson.

Paul Ross was enjoying a coffee nearby when he heard the news.

He wrote: “Thanks for the heads up folks. We were in Costa at the time, B&M have said they will pay for all the damage to the car.”

Fellow owner Cat Pollard stressed how thankful she was no one had gotten hurt.

She wrote: “No one hurt thankfully just damage to the two cars. Not what we need this close to Christmas.”

B&M were approached for comment this morning but have yet to respond.

