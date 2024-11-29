Joe Harper: Aberdeen must strengthen defensive options in January transfer window

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin must use the January transfer window to sign defensive reinforcements.

The Dons’ defensive frailties were exposed in the 3-3 draw with Hibs at Easter Road.

If you score three goals away from home you should expect to travel back to the Granite City with three points in the bag.

Yet Aberdeen couldn’t hold on after taking a dramatic late lead in Edinburgh with only one minute remaining.

It was two valuable points thrown away after working so hard to get ahead.

Aberdeen have now conceded 12 goals in their last four games, which is a concern.

Hibs scored three against the Dons on Tuesday but also hit the woodwork twice and breached the defence far too many times.

The defensive options need to be freshened up with signings in January so that Thelin has more scope to change the backline when needed.

Knowledge of Scandinavian market

As a former manager of Elfsborg in the Swedish top flight, Thelin knows the Scandinavian transfer market.

He has already raided it to land Sivert Heltne Nilsen from SK Brann in Norway and Topi Keskinen from Finland’s HJK Helsinki during the summer window.

Perhaps he can use his knowledge of the leagues in Scandinavia to land defensive reinforcements to bring more depth and competition in January.

The dramatic climax at Easter Road was a hammer-blow after regaining the lead with Ester Sokler’s sublime overhead kick in the fifth minute of time added on.

Aberdeen rightly celebrated wildly when Sokler’s audacious overhead kick slammed into the back of the net.

The Dons thought they had scored the late winner.

Emotions got the better of them with a combination of the timing and quality of the goal.

A catalog of defensive errors

Hopefully they will have all learned a valuable lesson, that a game is never over until the referee blows the whistle for full-time.

Aberdeen should have quickly regrouped after Sokler’s goal and focused fully on seeing out the win – and clearing any danger.

Hibs’ dramatic late leveller came from a long kick hoisted upfield by their keeper .

It should have been dealt with by winning the header for the first ball.

Instead that was missed and the ball was flicked on upfield then crossed into the box.

It was a catalogue of errors defensively.

Aberdeen cannot afford for there to be any hangover from that late setback when returning to Edinburgh on Sunday to face Hearts.

The big games keep coming as after the Tynecastle test the Reds then host league leaders Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Aberdeen’s ‘bubble’ has not burst

It has been a disappointing week for the Dons as the loss to Hibs came just days after being beaten 2-1 away at St Mirren.

However it is important for Aberdeen and the club’s supporters to look at the bigger picture.

Aberdeen are still in a fantastic position in the league and to take 32 points from the opening 13 games is a superb return.

Thelin’s Dons are still in pole position to finish second.

The Dons are nine points ahead of third-placed Rangers , although the Ibrox club hold a game in hand.

However, Rangers are struggling this season and were outgunned when the Dons beat them 2-1 at Pittodrie last month.

Aberdeen’s bubble has not burst under Thelin.

Taking one point from the last two Premiership games is merely a blip.