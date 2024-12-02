Paul Third: Can Aberdeen v Celtic round three live up to the billing?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Can Aberdeen v Celtic round three live up to the billing?

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin ready to test his belief his side do not need to change to succeed as Celtic visit Pittodrie

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final match against Celtic. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Aberdeen fans will find out on Wednesday if manager Jimmy Thelin is ready to test the old adage of trying the same thing over and over again while expecting a different result when Celtic visit Pittodrie.

This will be third meeting of the top two in the Scottish Premiership this season when they go head-to-head in the Granite City – and it will be fascinating to see how the Dons boss handles his personal trilogy against Hoops counterpart Brendan Rodgers.

The Dons manager was in bullish mood before his side’s weekend trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts as he fielded questions about whether opponents had worked out how Aberdeen play and whether he would change his approach.

His answers boiled down to this: he didn’t care whether his rivals had sussed out the Dons as knowing what Aberdeen are going to do and stopping them is two different things.

Secondly, he is not a man for changing.

Thelin has identified the identity he wants in his team and is putting everything into ensuring his players not only understand but execute it.

Have Aberdeen recovered from their Hampden mauling?

Depending on how you view things, Aberdeen’s game against Celtic on Wednesday will be the acid test of Thelin’s ambitions.

After all, the Dons players epitomised their manager’s positivity in a barnstorming first meeting with the league champions back on October 19.

Two teams, separated by goal difference after putting together an unblemished winning start to the league campaign, went head-to-head at Celtic Park.

The Dons belied their underdog status as they rallied from 2-0 down at half-time at the toughest venue in Scottish football to earn a spirited draw in a 2-2 thriller.

The injection of confidence into the Aberdeen squad was evident as they went on to beat Rangers 2-1 at Pittodrie before returning to Glasgow on November 2 to face Celtic again in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden.

What unfolded there was a poor Dons performance coupled with a rousing, rampant display from Rodgers’ team as they hit six without reply in one of the most one-sided semi-finals in recent memory.

As losing your 100% winning record goes, this one was a doozy for the Dons.

Dons fans will be in expectant mood as they welcome their side home

Aberdeen have not found the going quite as good since then with a home win against Dundee followed by a challenging week on the road at St Mirren, Hibernian and Hearts.

The unbeaten league run has gone and the Dons juggernaut has been slowed somewhat.

But despite it all Thelin says he is not a man for changing, and that makes Wednesday’s third act against the Hoops some an enticing prospect.

Can Aberdeen rise to the occasion and beat the Hoops or has Rodgers figured out the Dons and is now ready to inflict another sobering defeat, this time in front of the Aberdeen support?

Aberdeen are still underdogs but they boast a perfect record at home thus far.

Those wins have ensured The Red Army, despite some bumps on the road, will be in expectant mood as their side returns to fortress Pittodrie.

But Celtic remain the big test in Scotland. By and large the unmovable object in Aberdeen’s way in the last 10 years.

Thelin may not be willing to change his approach but it will be fascinating to see how much he has learned from the Hampden horror show.

Conversation