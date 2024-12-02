Aberdeen sport science chief leaves for Premiership rivals Rangers

Rangers have poached Aberdeen’s top physio.

It is understood the Ibrox club have headhunted Aberdeen’s head of medical and football science Kevin Bain to bolster manager Philippe Clement’s backroom team.

Bain was brought to Aberdeen in 2022 by then boss Jim Goodwin, having previously worked at St Mirren and Ross County.

He is viewed as one of the top physios in Scotland and has a strong reputation for injury prevention.

However, Bain has reportedly been snapped up by second-placed Rangers, who trail Aberdeen by seven points in the Premiership.

The Ibrox club have game in hand on the Dons.

Aberdeen host Premiership leaders Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday.