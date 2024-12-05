Aberdeen fans on Celtic loss: Chances missed, need for ‘top finisher’ clear – but Ross Doohan and James McGarry praised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans on Celtic loss: Chances missed, need for ‘top finisher’ clear – but Ross Doohan and James McGarry praised

The Red Army have been giving their opinions after Aberdeen's tight 1-0 defeat to Celtic, and there's been one clear theme...

By Ryan Cryle
Ester Sokler of Aberdeen is denied late on against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fans have been having their say following last night’s 1-0 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie – and there’s been one common theme: quality in front of goal.

Reo Hatate’s clinical late finish for the visitors – after being played onside by Nicky Devlin – separated the teams at Pittodrie, sending the champions (and now champions-elect) seven points clear of the Reds with a game in hand.

Rangers’ 6-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Ibrox also means they are now just four points behind Jimmy Thelin’s Dons in the top-flight standings, also having played a match fewer, and despite the gap between the clubs stretching to 12 points a few weeks ago.

Having gone unbeaten in their first 11 Premiership games under Thelin – including a phenomenal 2-2 draw at Parkhead – the last 12 days have been bruising for the Dons, with defeats at St Mirren and now at home to Celtic bookending frustrating away draws to strugglers Hibs and Hearts.

Several Dons fans pointed to the fine margins against Celtic – who had defeated Aberdeen by a far more comprehensive 6-0 in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final – on a wet and windy night at Pittodrie where Aberdeen were profligate.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson drags his shot wide of the post during the Premiership match with Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Before Celtic’s goal, Leighton Clarkson fluffed a chance to shoot from 18 yards, dragging the ball well wide, while, at 1-0, Ester Sokler took too long to finish from close-range… allowing visiting defender Cameron Carter-Vickers to deny him a dramatic leveller.

Fan Andy McVey said: “Tonight showed why you need a top-class finisher. (Bojan) Miovski would have got us a point tonight.”

In reference to Hatate’s superb touch and finish, @MRTNVLL also noted the need for a bit of equivalent Dons magic on the night, adding: “You just see what a bit of top quality does on a night like that with Hatate’s finish. Not much in the game at all and conditions were shocking. We are much better in our organisation than the last few seasons. Just couldn’t get in behind Celtic enough.”

Celtic’s Reo Hatate (centre) scores his side’s goal to beat Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: PA.

Mark Challis said: “Had the chances to win it, unlucky to be going away with a defeat. The fact (is) we had more shots on goal and contained them comfortably. Better result than I predicted before the game.”

Kev added: “Much better defensively. Ruby (Slobodan Rubezic) was good, but (Gavin Molloy still worries me. Nullified them barring one poor moment from Devlin playing them on for the goal. Can’t grudge him that. Great to see the positivity from Jimmy with the subs, though.”

@HappyDon1985 said: “Terrible conditions, but we need to take our chances. That Clarkson one just before they scored – has to score. They went right up the pitch and took their chance. Tough one to take, but much better than the semi-final.”

Leslie Smith added bluntly: “For goodness sakes take your chances in front of goal and show a bit of composure.”

‘I could see Rangers second by January’, says anxious Red Army member

Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers celebrates after scoring to make it 5-0 against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Some fans, following four Premiership matches without victory now for Aberdeen, and with third-placed Rangers having closed the gap on the second-placed Dons, expressed concerns at what might come in the weeks ahead – with St Johnstone next up at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Richard Brown said: “Sadly I could see Rangers second by January. Once we go on a run like this, it’s difficult to get out of it.”

Dons fans praise Ross Doohan and James McGarry

On the positive front, however, one Aberdeen player who came in for much praise was back-up goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

Aberdeen’s Ross Doohan looks dejected after Celtic’s Reo Hatate scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
Paulo Bernardo of Celtic puts the ball in the net from a corner kick but it is ruled out by referee Don Robertson as Daizen Maeda of Celtic impedes Ross Doohan of Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Thrust in for his first league start of the season due to No.1 Dimitar Mitov’s six-week hamstring lay-off, Doohan almost immediately took a serious-looking blow to the head from Celtic’s Kyogo as he raced out to claim the ball.

But the former Hoops goalie showed his resilience to put in a calm performance, including a couple of great saves

Fans were quick to give Doohan his due, as well as praising left-back James McGarry, who is currently covering for the injured Jack MacKenzie.

The ABZ Football Podcast posted: “Top save by Doohan to deny (Adam) Idah.”

Colin Gale said: “Doohan and McGarry put in a substantial shift.”

Celtic’s Alex Valle and Aberdeen’s James McGarry in action. Image: SNS.

AllthingsDons23 added: “Tough game. Played much better than when we played them at Hampden. Thought Doohan and McGarry were excellent and up to speed.”

