Aberdeen fans on Celtic loss: Chances missed, need for ‘top finisher’ clear – but Ross Doohan and James McGarry praised

Aberdeen fans have been having their say following last night’s 1-0 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie – and there’s been one common theme: quality in front of goal.

Reo Hatate’s clinical late finish for the visitors – after being played onside by Nicky Devlin – separated the teams at Pittodrie, sending the champions (and now champions-elect) seven points clear of the Reds with a game in hand.

Rangers’ 6-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Ibrox also means they are now just four points behind Jimmy Thelin’s Dons in the top-flight standings, also having played a match fewer, and despite the gap between the clubs stretching to 12 points a few weeks ago.

Having gone unbeaten in their first 11 Premiership games under Thelin – including a phenomenal 2-2 draw at Parkhead – the last 12 days have been bruising for the Dons, with defeats at St Mirren and now at home to Celtic bookending frustrating away draws to strugglers Hibs and Hearts.

Several Dons fans pointed to the fine margins against Celtic – who had defeated Aberdeen by a far more comprehensive 6-0 in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final – on a wet and windy night at Pittodrie where Aberdeen were profligate.

Before Celtic’s goal, Leighton Clarkson fluffed a chance to shoot from 18 yards, dragging the ball well wide, while, at 1-0, Ester Sokler took too long to finish from close-range… allowing visiting defender Cameron Carter-Vickers to deny him a dramatic leveller.

Fan Andy McVey said: “Tonight showed why you need a top-class finisher. (Bojan) Miovski would have got us a point tonight.”

In reference to Hatate’s superb touch and finish, @MRTNVLL also noted the need for a bit of equivalent Dons magic on the night, adding: “You just see what a bit of top quality does on a night like that with Hatate’s finish. Not much in the game at all and conditions were shocking. We are much better in our organisation than the last few seasons. Just couldn’t get in behind Celtic enough.”

Mark Challis said: “Had the chances to win it, unlucky to be going away with a defeat. The fact (is) we had more shots on goal and contained them comfortably. Better result than I predicted before the game.”

Kev added: “Much better defensively. Ruby (Slobodan Rubezic) was good, but (Gavin Molloy still worries me. Nullified them barring one poor moment from Devlin playing them on for the goal. Can’t grudge him that. Great to see the positivity from Jimmy with the subs, though.”

@HappyDon1985 said: “Terrible conditions, but we need to take our chances. That Clarkson one just before they scored – has to score. They went right up the pitch and took their chance. Tough one to take, but much better than the semi-final.”

Leslie Smith added bluntly: “For goodness sakes take your chances in front of goal and show a bit of composure.”

‘I could see Rangers second by January’, says anxious Red Army member

Some fans, following four Premiership matches without victory now for Aberdeen, and with third-placed Rangers having closed the gap on the second-placed Dons, expressed concerns at what might come in the weeks ahead – with St Johnstone next up at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Richard Brown said: “Sadly I could see Rangers second by January. Once we go on a run like this, it’s difficult to get out of it.”

Dons fans praise Ross Doohan and James McGarry

On the positive front, however, one Aberdeen player who came in for much praise was back-up goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

Thrust in for his first league start of the season due to No.1 Dimitar Mitov’s six-week hamstring lay-off, Doohan almost immediately took a serious-looking blow to the head from Celtic’s Kyogo as he raced out to claim the ball.

But the former Hoops goalie showed his resilience to put in a calm performance, including a couple of great saves

Fans were quick to give Doohan his due, as well as praising left-back James McGarry, who is currently covering for the injured Jack MacKenzie.

The ABZ Football Podcast posted: “Top save by Doohan to deny (Adam) Idah.”

Colin Gale said: “Doohan and McGarry put in a substantial shift.”

AllthingsDons23 added: “Tough game. Played much better than when we played them at Hampden. Thought Doohan and McGarry were excellent and up to speed.”