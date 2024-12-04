Boss Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen ‘pushed it to the limit’ in 1-0 top-of-the-table showdown loss to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Boss Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen ‘pushed it to the limit’ in 1-0 top-of-the-table showdown loss to Celtic

Second-placed Aberdeen have now slipped 7 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic, who also hold a game in hand - but Thelin was pleased with their efforts.

By Sean Wallace
Celtic's Reo Hatate scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Boss Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen “pushed it to the limit” against Premiership leaders Celtic.

The battling Dons were edged out 1-0 in a top-of-the-table clash against the Hoops at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen now trail Celtic by seven points, with the Parkhead side also holding a game in hand.

It is now four games without a league win for Thelin’s side, with a return of just two points from the last 12.

Thelin says he is proud of his squad for a performance where he says they deserved a draw.

Celtic, who are undefeated in the Premiership this season, netted the winner via a Reo Hatate strike in the 78th minute to stun the Dons.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “We pushed it to the limit.

“We were competitive and looked a strong team. I’m happy with the performance, but not the result.

“We showed real discipline and worked really hard.

“I think a draw would maybe have been a fair result because of the chances both teams created.

“I am proud of how the team competed as they showed real desire.

“There was a lot of effort out there and it was good to see our energy is back again after a few games.

“The games are so compact so we have to refocus on the game on Saturday and move on quickly.”

Celtic's Reo Hatate celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
‘I don’t think about how the league will end’

Celtic have now opened up a sizeable gap on second-placed Aberdeen following this result.

Aberdeen went toe-to-toe with the Hoops by starting the Premiership season 11 games unbeaten, with 10 wins.

Now, though, the Hoops are on course to retain their league title,

Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy shakes hands with Ross Doohan during the 1-0 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “I don’t think about how the league will end.

“I don’t think about those kind of things.

“I think about our performance, that’s what I focus on.

“It was good to see how Aberdeen Football club showed ourselves as we want to create an identity of a strong team.

“I liked to see the players and the fans not giving up as we know we are strong late in games.”

Celtic's Daizen Maeda and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action. Image: SNS
Thelin hails ‘amazing’ keeper Doohan

Keeper Ross Doohan was drafted in as replacement for Dimitar Mitov, who is out for six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Within 90 seconds of Doohan’s first Premiership start of the season, he was left poleaxed in a collision with Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Japanese international’s leg collided with Doohan’s face.

Stopper Doohan required treatment, with back-up keeper Tom Ritchie warming up to come on.

But Doohan was deemed fit to continue and pulled off a number of key saves to deny the Hoops.

Aberdeen's Ross Doohan lies on the pitch following a collision with Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi (L). Image; SNS
Thelin said: “The knock looked really tough.

“It was amazing from him that he continued to play.

“We checked everything and he was okay to play.

“Ross came on at half-time against Hearts and did very well.

“And against Celtic it was a difficult game that requires  a lot of concentration – but Ross did so well.

“I’m so proud of how he did.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie looks dejected as he talks to Manager Jimmy Thelin after the 1-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic manager Rodgers’ reaction

The game was played in horrific weather conditions with howling wind and driving rain.

Aberdeen came close via efforts from Duk and Kevin Nisbet.

A late shot from Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler to level was brilliantly blocked by Cameron Carter-Vickers to send it over the bar.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said: “When you get to seven points clear with a game in hand we are in a very good place.

“But there is still a long way to go.

“It was a horrendous night weather-wise for football, so to get the win is great.”

Conversation