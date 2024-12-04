Boss Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen ‘pushed it to the limit’ in 1-0 top-of-the-table showdown loss to Celtic

Boss Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen “pushed it to the limit” against Premiership leaders Celtic.

The battling Dons were edged out 1-0 in a top-of-the-table clash against the Hoops at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen now trail Celtic by seven points, with the Parkhead side also holding a game in hand.

It is now four games without a league win for Thelin’s side, with a return of just two points from the last 12.

Thelin says he is proud of his squad for a performance where he says they deserved a draw.

Celtic, who are undefeated in the Premiership this season, netted the winner via a Reo Hatate strike in the 78th minute to stun the Dons.

Thelin said: “We pushed it to the limit.

“We were competitive and looked a strong team. I’m happy with the performance, but not the result.

“We showed real discipline and worked really hard.

“I think a draw would maybe have been a fair result because of the chances both teams created.

“I am proud of how the team competed as they showed real desire.

“There was a lot of effort out there and it was good to see our energy is back again after a few games.

“The games are so compact so we have to refocus on the game on Saturday and move on quickly.”

‘I don’t think about how the league will end’

Celtic have now opened up a sizeable gap on second-placed Aberdeen following this result.

Aberdeen went toe-to-toe with the Hoops by starting the Premiership season 11 games unbeaten, with 10 wins.

Now, though, the Hoops are on course to retain their league title,

Thelin said: “I don’t think about how the league will end.

“I don’t think about those kind of things.

“I think about our performance, that’s what I focus on.

“It was good to see how Aberdeen Football club showed ourselves as we want to create an identity of a strong team.

“I liked to see the players and the fans not giving up as we know we are strong late in games.”

Thelin hails ‘amazing’ keeper Doohan

Keeper Ross Doohan was drafted in as replacement for Dimitar Mitov, who is out for six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Within 90 seconds of Doohan’s first Premiership start of the season, he was left poleaxed in a collision with Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Japanese international’s leg collided with Doohan’s face.

Stopper Doohan required treatment, with back-up keeper Tom Ritchie warming up to come on.

But Doohan was deemed fit to continue and pulled off a number of key saves to deny the Hoops.

Thelin said: “The knock looked really tough.

“It was amazing from him that he continued to play.

“We checked everything and he was okay to play.

“Ross came on at half-time against Hearts and did very well.

“And against Celtic it was a difficult game that requires a lot of concentration – but Ross did so well.

“I’m so proud of how he did.”

Celtic manager Rodgers’ reaction

The game was played in horrific weather conditions with howling wind and driving rain.

Aberdeen came close via efforts from Duk and Kevin Nisbet.

A late shot from Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler to level was brilliantly blocked by Cameron Carter-Vickers to send it over the bar.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said: “When you get to seven points clear with a game in hand we are in a very good place.

“But there is still a long way to go.

“It was a horrendous night weather-wise for football, so to get the win is great.”