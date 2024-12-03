Dimitar Mitov injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin ahead of Celtic clash – and it’s not good news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Dimitar Mitov injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin ahead of Celtic clash – and it’s not good news

Bulgarian international keeper Mitov was replaced at half-time due to injury in the 1-1 draw at Hearts on Sunday.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov celebrates saving a penalty in the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov celebrates saving a penalty in the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov will be sidelined for six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury.

Bulgarian international Mitov was replaced at half-time during the 1-1 draw at Hearts on Sunday due to injury.

A scan has revealed Mitov will be out for the rest of the year.

Aberdeen have recalled keeper Tom Ritchie from a loan spell at Bonnyrigg Rose as back-up to Ross Doohan who replaced Mitov at Tynecastle.

The loss of Mitov is a maor blow ahead of the top-of-the-table clash against Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Thelin is remaining positive and has backed replacement keeper Doohan to rise to the challenge against the Premiership leaders.

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov at full time after drawing 2-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov at full time after drawing 2-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS.

The Dons boss said: “That’s football sometimes – players get injured.

“Of course, you want everyone always to be available, but it happens.

“Dimi has been really good, he’s a really good goalkeeper.

“We have a squad, so you have to find solutions and stay positive.

“Now you have to think about the player, to support him.

“It’s always difficult for players when these things happen, but we will support him on his journey back.

“Dimi is a positive guy, we have a good medical team here, so he will be supported.”

Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov and boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.

Thelin ‘confident’ Doohan can do job

Mitov has been first-choice keeper under Thelin since signing from St Johnstone in the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen triggered a release clause to secure Mitov until summer 2027 for an undisclosed six-figure sum.

The Dons have the option to extend the Bulgarian’s contract to a fourth year.

Former Dundee United and Ross County keeper Doohan, 26, came on at half-time at Tynecastle for only his second appearance this season.

Doohan’s other appearance came when he started the 4-0 League Cup win at Lowland League side East Kilbride in July.

Aberdeen’s Ross Doohan in action during a Premier Sports Cup group match against East Kilbride. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Ross came in and did well for us.

“He has trained well and we’re confident he will do a good job.”

Conversation