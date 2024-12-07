Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says there is no ‘panic’ or ‘stress’ as winless streak stretches to five games with 1-1 draw against St Johnstone

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says he understands fans’ frustrations at a winless slump but says there should be no stress or panic.

The Dons’ run without victory extended to five Premiership games with a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

Thelin’s Reds have now taken just three points from the last possible 15 in the Premiership.

The cushion created by a sensational 11 game unbeaten start to the league campaign is being eroded away by the crash in form.

Aberdeen were level with Celtic at the top-of-the-table after a record breaking start but have now dropped nine points behind the league leaders, who hold a game in hand.

The Reds were also nine points ahead of third-placed Rangers but the Ibrox club will overtake Thelin’s side if they win their games in hand.

Despite the slump Aberdeen remain second in the Premiership, but some frustrated Dons fans booed at half-time with the Reds 1-0 down.

Thelin said: “Our performance wasn’t the best we’ve had this season as we didn’t have the energy and intensity we wanted.

“Our supporters have been amazing but I can understand the frustration today.

“That’s normal sometimes when you have high expectations.

“It will be good to get through this period, when things don’t go exactly as you want you have to struggle a bit more.

“But you can’t panic, we are still in a good spot – we have to use the energy, don’t get stressed and keep working.

“We are still the same team who has picked up a lot of points so you don’t panic.

“It’s about where you end up in May.”

‘We have to believe in what we are doing’

Aberdeen fell behind in the first half when Makenzie Kirk netted to punish slack defending.

Thelin’s side levelled after the break when Leighton Clarkson met a Duk cross to clinically convert from 10 yards.

Thelin said: “We have played a lot of games recently, three away and two at home.

“If you want to have a good season then play in Europe you will have three games a week.

“The only way to get better is to live that, so we’ll mature and grow in this period.

“We need better consistency because we have been a bit up and down.

“So far we have had a good season but it’s a difficult period now.

“The important thing is how we end.

“We have to believe in what we’re doing, stick together and try to push our limits.”

Right-back Devlin drops to bench

Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin was not named in a starting line-up for the first time this season.

It is the first time Devlin, who was replaced by Jack Milne, has been a substitute in the Premiership since signing for Aberdeen last summer.

Devlin had started 52 Premiership matches for the Reds with no substitute appearances – but that run ended against the Perth Saints.

In the other changes Leighton Clarkson and Shayden Morris came in with Duk and Topi Keskinen dropping to the bench.

St Johnstone suffered a blow when Croatian centre-back Božo Mikulić, who was named in the starting XI, picked up an injury during the pre-match warm up.

Kyle Cameron was drafted in for Mikulić.

Slack defending punished by Saints

Aberdeen gifted St Johnstone the opener in the 25th minute when Sivert Heltne Nilsen’s attempted backheel in a congested area 30 yards out was intercepted.

The ball was quickly recycled to Nicky Clark on the right who whipped a cross into the box.

Left-back James McGarry’s attempted clearance smashed off his own face with the ball travelling to Makenzie Kirk who fired beyond keeper Ross Doohan from 10 yards.

It was a catalogue of errors ruthlessly punished by Saints.

St Johnstone were denied a second goal in the 33rd minute when Lewis Neilson’s 20 yard curling shot cracked off the crossbar.

At the half-time whistle boos rang out from some frustrated Dons fans – a new experience for boss Thelin.

It was a dire 45 minutes from a flat Aberdeen.

Clarkson fires Aberdeen level

Aberdeen boss Thelin is never reticent in making early, decisive changes and he made three substitutions at the break in a bid to turn the game.

Devlin, Ante Palaversa and Duk were introduced with McGarry, Heltne Nilsen and Morris replaced.

Two of the substitutes were involved in the leveller in the 56th minute as Palaversa slid a superb pass to Duk on the left.

Duk broke into the penalty area then fired a low cross from the left.

Leighton Clarkson got in front of Jason Holt to fire beyond keeper Josh Rae.

In the 65th minute a cross from Milne caught in the wind and swung towards goal, forcing keeper Rae to punch clear just under his crossbar.

Soon after a curling 15 yard shot from Duk was parried at the far post by keeper Rae.

Aberdeen pushed for the winning goal but couldn’t make the breakthrough as the winless streak continues.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Doohan 6; Milne 7 (Keskinen 70), Rubezic 6, Molloy 6, McGarry 4 (Devlin 46); Shinnie 6, Heltne Nilsen 4 (Palaversa 46); Morris 4 (Duk 46), Clarkson 6, McGrath 6; Nisbet 6 (Besuijen 77).

Subs not used: Ritchie, Sokler, MacDonald, Ambrose.

ST JOHNSTONE (4-3-3): Rae 6; Wright 6, Sanders 6, Cameron 7, Neilson 6; Smith 5 (Sidibeh 63), Sprangler 6, Holt 6; Kirk 6 (Carey 88), Clark 7, Kimpioka 6.

Subs not used: Sinclair. Essel, Kucheriavyi, McPake, Keltjens, Franczak

Referee: Ross Hardie

Attendance: 15,880

Man-of-the-match: Nicky Clark (St Johnstone)