Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: How I would revamp rules after Aberdeen’s farcical wait for SPFL tribunal and Connor Barron cash from Rangers

Aberdeen are still waiting for an SPFL tribunal to determine the compensation fee from Rangers for Connor Barron six months later... and after Barron has played against the Dons.

Connor Barron
Aberdeen are still waiting for a development fee for Connor Barron. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen’s wait to receive a fee from Rangers for Connor Barron has dragged on far too long and consumed too much of the Dons’ time and money.

It is now six months and counting since Barron signed for the Ibrox club after his Dons’  contract expired.

That time-frame is ridiculous, and the bid for a development compensation fee should have reached a resolution at an SPFL tribunal months ago.

The situation moved into the realm of farce when Barron started for Rangers in Aberdeen’s 2-1 Premiership win at Pittodrie on October 30 – that was despite not a penny being paid to Aberdeen for the midfielder, who potentially could have scored against the Reds.

Aberdeen are entitled to development compensation as Barron came through their youth ranks and was only 21 when he signed for Rangers.

The Reds would have been entitled to just over £500,000 in compensation if Barron had moved to a club outside Scotland.

The rules change if a player under 23 moves to another club domestically.

It is understood the Dons turned down an opening offer of around £525,000 from Rangers during the summer for the midfielder.

Rangers' Connor Barron with the ball at his feet against St Johnstone
Rangers’ Connor Barron in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

After talks between the clubs did not see them thrash out an agreement, the matter was handed over to the SPFL to arrange a compensation tribunal.

The figure will be decided by the tribunal.

However, both clubs are still awaiting a date for that tribunal and are limited in what they can say publicly regarding the matter.

Six months is far too long a wait for Connor Barron cash

Confirmation of the need for a tribunal following the stalemate in talks between the clubs came months ago, but still the wait goes on.

Barron has now started 22 games for Rangers, with another three appearances off the bench.

It should not take six months.

Since Barron’s move to Ibrox he has been a key component of Philippe Clement’s starting XI.

He was also called into the Scotland squad following his switch to Rangers. The midfielder was a late addition to national boss Steve Clarke’s Nations League games with Poland and Portugal in October although he did not get game time.

New process for tribunal required

The drawn-out nature of Aberdeen’s bid to get a fee for Barron should be the catalyst for change within the SPFL to ensure there is no repeat.

There needs to be a new process, so that a tribunal, and fee resolution, are far quicker.

A clear route to an SPFL tribunal must be set out in future – that takes weeks at most, not months.

There should also be a ruling a player cannot feature for his new side against a club who are still due compensation for him.

Chief executive Alan Burrows, and Chairman Dave Cormack at the AGM.
Chief executive Alan Burrows, and Chairman Dave Cormack at the AGM. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

In 2018, SPFL arbitration was required to determine the fee paid by Aberdeen for Lewis Ferguson following his move from Hamilton.

It was confirmed in June 2018 it would have to go to a tribunal for the Ferguson fee after the club’s failed to reach an agreement.

The tribunal was held in August – with the fee decided. It took only two months.

Aberdeen hope to have a conclusion to the Barron compensation fee saga soon.

It should have come months ago – long before the midfielder started against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

