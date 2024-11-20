How Dante Polvara turned into Aberdeen’s set-piece expert during injury lay-off, by Leighton Clarkson

Making Dante Polvara set-piece coach during his injury nightmare is proof of Jimmy Thelin’s man management skills, believes Leighton Clarkson.

American midfielder Polvara has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring tear during pre-season that required surgery.

Having been out for four months Polvara has returned to full-training and is on course to return to action in Saturday’s trip to St Mirren.

During the 24-year-old’s injury absence Thelin made the midfielder set-piece coach to ensure he remained involved with the first team squad at Cormack Park.

Clarkson says Polvara’s attacking set-piece set-ups led to a number of goals this season.

He said: “The gaffer’s man-management is really good.

“Dante is out with a long term injury and became a set piece coach, doing the attacking ones.

“I have never really seen that before, since I have been involved in football.

“It is a good way to keep Dante involved during a long injury.

“I know when I was out for seven weeks how lonely it can be.

“He involved me and Dante and it certainly made the days go quicker.”

‘We have scored a few goals from them’

Polvara has missed all 18 games under Thelin since suffering the hamstring injury during a training session in the close-season.

Thelin gave the midfielder set-piece responsibility to ensure he retained a close connection with his team-mates during rehabilitation.

Clarkson says Polvara has thrived in the role.

He said: “Dante is doing it properly and comes out with all the coaching gear on.

“On a Friday, he did all his rehab and then came out with us and waited until we did set pieces.

“He goes through how many set pieces we want and delivers them.

“We have scored a few goals from them.

“They have all come from his knowledge of working with Pete (Leven, assistant first team coach).

“Hopefully, we can score a few more.

“I’ve told Dante that after his career here, he might need to stay and be the set piece coach.”

‘The next morning I woke up and couldn’t move my arm’

Clarkson was ruled out for seven weeks earlier this season having sustained a shoulder fracture in a collision during the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Dumbarton on July 27.

The 23-year-old returned to action on September 14 when coming off the bench in a 2-1 Premiership win against Motherwell.

Clarkson said: “The gaffer kept me involved as well, as he has done with Dante.

“The injury was really unexpected if I’m being honest.

“I carried on and then came off at 60 minutes.

“I said to Kevin (Bain), the physio, that I would be okay for St Johnstone, which was the next game.

“Then the next morning I woke up and couldn’t move my arm.

“I went for the scan on the Monday and I was still telling people that I would be playing.

“Then was told that night it was seven to eight weeks, so it was pretty hard for me.”

‘It was three or four weeks before I could drive’

The diagnosis of a shoulder fracture was a hammer blow for Clarkson.

And the repercussions went beyond being ruled out of action.

He said: “It was three or four weeks before I could drive.

“I couldn’t lift my arm up high enough to move the steering wheel.

“I had to wait until after I had got out of the sling.

“After that I was good to go and I was joking with the physios that I could drive because it was good for my rehab.”

‘We have a real togetherness in the squad’

The injury setback for Clarkson came only days before the opening Premiership game of the season, a 2-1 away win at St Johnstone.

Clarkson missed the first four league games, all wins, as Aberdeen began what would become a sensational 11-game unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign.

He said: “Being out injured is difficult but the most important thing is the team is doing well.

“There is not one player in the squad who is not performing.

“Even the lads who aren’t starting are coming on and putting on performances that are worthy of starts.

“We have a real togetherness in the squad, regardless of whether you are starting, coming off or coming on.

“I know if I come off at 60 minutes then there is somebody else who will come on and give it their all and be in good form.”