How Dante Polvara turned into Aberdeen’s set-piece expert during injury lay-off, by Leighton Clarkson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

How Dante Polvara turned into Aberdeen’s set-piece expert during injury lay-off, by Leighton Clarkson

Aberdeen midfielder Polvara has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since the summer but is closing in on a comeback.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara holds his set-piece details during training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara holds his set-piece details during training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Making Dante Polvara set-piece coach during his injury nightmare is proof of Jimmy Thelin’s man management skills, believes Leighton Clarkson.

American midfielder Polvara has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring tear during pre-season that required surgery.

Having been out for four months Polvara has returned to full-training and is on course to return to action in Saturday’s trip to St Mirren.

During the 24-year-old’s injury absence Thelin made the midfielder set-piece coach to ensure he remained involved with the first team squad at Cormack Park.

Clarkson says Polvara’s attacking set-piece set-ups led to a number of goals this season.

Jack Mackenzie (L) and Dante Polvara during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on November 8. Image: SNS
Jack Mackenzie (L) and Dante Polvara during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on November 8. Image: SNS

He said: “The gaffer’s man-management is really good.

“Dante is out with a long term injury and became a set piece coach, doing the attacking ones.

“I have never really seen that before, since I have been involved in football.

“It is a good way to keep Dante involved during a long injury.

“I know when I was out for seven weeks how lonely it can be.

“He involved me and Dante and it certainly made the days go quicker.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin shakes Dante Polvara's hand during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup win against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin shakes Dante Polvara’s hand during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup win against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

‘We have scored a few goals from them’

Polvara has missed all 18 games under Thelin since suffering the hamstring injury during a training session in the close-season.

Thelin gave the midfielder set-piece responsibility to ensure he retained a close connection with his team-mates during rehabilitation.

Clarkson says Polvara has thrived in the role.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate with fans after Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate with fans after Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

He said: “Dante is doing it properly and comes out with all the coaching gear on.

“On a Friday, he did all his rehab and then came out with us and waited until we did set pieces.

“He goes through how many set pieces we want and delivers them.

“We have scored a few goals from them.

“They have all come from his knowledge of working with Pete (Leven, assistant first team coach).

“Hopefully, we can score a few more.

“I’ve told Dante that after his career here, he might need to stay and be the set piece coach.”

(L-R) Graeme Shinnie, Kevin Nisbet and Leighton Clarkson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

‘The next morning I woke up and couldn’t move my arm’

Clarkson was ruled out for seven weeks earlier this season having sustained a shoulder fracture in a collision during the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Dumbarton on July 27.

The 23-year-old returned to action on September 14 when coming off the bench in a 2-1 Premiership win against Motherwell.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson goes down injured during the Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson goes down injured during the Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.

Clarkson said: “The gaffer kept me involved as well, as he has done with Dante.

“The injury was really unexpected if I’m being honest.

“I carried on and then came off at 60 minutes.

“I said to Kevin (Bain), the physio, that I would be okay for St Johnstone, which was the next game.

“Then the next morning I woke up and couldn’t move my arm.

“I went for the scan on the Monday and I was still telling people that I would be playing.

“Then was told that night it was seven to eight weeks, so it was pretty hard for me.”

‘It was three or four weeks before I could drive’

The diagnosis of a shoulder fracture was a hammer blow for Clarkson.

And the repercussions went beyond being ruled out of action.

He said: “It was three or four weeks before I could drive.

“I couldn’t lift my arm up high enough to move the steering wheel.

“I had to wait until after I had got out of the sling.

“After that I was good to go and I was joking with the physios that I could drive because it was good for my rehab.”

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

‘We have a real togetherness in the squad’

The injury setback for Clarkson came only days before the opening Premiership game of the season, a 2-1 away win at St Johnstone.

Clarkson missed the first four league games, all wins, as Aberdeen began what would become a sensational 11-game unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign.

Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-1 Aberdeen during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.

He said: “Being out injured is difficult but the most important thing is the team is doing well.

“There is not one player in the squad who is not performing.

“Even the lads who aren’t starting are coming on and putting on performances that are worthy of starts.

“We have a real togetherness in the squad, regardless of whether you are starting, coming off or coming on.

“I know if I come off at 60 minutes then there is somebody else who will come on and give it their all and be in good form.”

Conversation