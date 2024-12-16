Aberdeen’s transfer window plan-B if key players leave, says boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he has a plan-B if any key players exit the club in the January or summer 2025 transfer windows.

The Dons are locked in talks with Jamie McGrath and Jack MacKenzie in a bid to get the key performers to sign new deals.

Republic of Ireland international midfielder McGrath and left-back MacKenzie are both out of contract at the end of the season.

Both will be free to speak to other clubs and agree a pre-contact when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

McGrath and MacKenzie are regular first-team starters under Thelin and the Swede is keen to secure them on new contracts.

MacKenzie is on the radar of English Championship clubs Sheffield United, Preston North End and Stoke City.

Aberdeen are also set to open up early talks with the nine players with contracts expiring in 18 months as Thelin builds for the future.

The Dons boss does not want to lose important players – but he is planning for all eventualities.

Thelin said: “We try to anticipate things in and out of a squad.

“And you always try to be ready and prepare players to take over if someone is leaving.

“That is how we see the market.

“Sometimes you expect someone will not leave, but then it’s changed.

“However, I think we have a good control on the situation right now.

“And we are ready to keep going and try to build a strong squad.”

Positive talks with McGrath and MacKenzie

Aberdeen remain in positive discussion with MacKenzie and McGrath regarding new contracts.

However, football director Steven Gunn recently confirmed there will be a cut-off point as talks will not continue until the end of the season if there is no resolution.

Aberdeen have also opened up talks with Cape Verde international attacker Duk regarding his future.

Duk is also out of contract at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old went AWOL during the summer and said his preference was to be sold during that window so that Aberdeen could cash in on him.

Duk returned to Pittodrie after the summer window closed and forced his way back into the first-team set-up.

It is understood Duk’s former club Benfica would be due 50% of any transfer fee.

Aberdeen raced to a sensational start to the season under Thelin with a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

That included an 11-game unbeaten start to the league campaign, with 10 wins.

The Dons were level on points at the top of the Premiership table with defending champions Celtic during their unbeaten run.

However, the Reds’ form has dropped recently, with Thelin’s side slumping to a five-game winless streak in the Premiership.

They are now nine points behind league leaders Celtic, who also hold a game in hand.

Aberdeen’s nine-point lead over third-placed Rangers has also been slashed to two points.

The Ibrox club have also played a game less than Aberdeen.

How Aberdeen boss Thelin plans for transfer windows

Thelin has been working closely with the Dons’ recruitment team to identify signing targets for January and future windows.

The club appointed Chris Badlan as new head of recruitment in February this year.

Badlan replaced Jordan Miles, who left to take up a similar role at Leeds United in the English Championship.

Thelin revealed his transfer targets can change throughout the course of a season.

He said: “We have always tried to be ahead and plan what we want to improve – but also it can change during the season.

“We always have recruitment work that’s ongoing every week, because the market is always changing.

“But also we want our own players to develop.

“It’s also important to have that respect for players already here who are taking steps.

“Some players haven’t played so much.”