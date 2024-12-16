Aberdeen loan watch: How 9 Dons are getting on out on loan after Alfie Bavidge’s break-out Championship weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen loan watch: How 9 Dons are getting on out on loan after Alfie Bavidge’s break-out Championship weekend

The Aberdeen first-team had a weekend off - but some of the Dons loan players were in action... and with mixed fortunes.

Alfie Bavidge of Ayr United scores his teams fourth goal against Falkirk. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

The Aberdeen first-team had a weekend off in the Premiership due the League Cup final – which makes it the perfect time to review the performances of the NINE Dons who were in loan action.

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes by the Reds loanees, with one in particular, Alfie Bavidge, enjoying a break-out Saturday in the Championship:

Alfie Bavidge

It was a watershed weekend for Bavidge, 18, who bagged his first two Championship goals on his 11th league appearance for loan club Ayr United.

Sent on at the interval by ex-Aberdeen skipper Scott Brown with the score at 3-2 in Ayr’s favour after a bonkers first-half, Bavidge flew in to prod home on 60 minutes after former Don Connor McLennan’s shot (McLennan had already netted) was blocked on the line.

Alfie Bavidge of Ayr United celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal.
Then, on 70 minutes, a diving Bavidge nodded home a pinpoint Nick McAllister cross from the right to make it a double.

Afterwards, highly-rated Aberdeen Youth Academy product Bavidge – son of legendary north football striker Martin Bavidge – said of breaking his duck: “Scoring goals is my favourite thing to do, especially in a big game like this.

“Connor and Murph (Jamie Murphy) were trying to work a shot, and my idea was just to hang about the six-yard box if anything dropped and luckily it did.”

Bavidge has made three Championship starts for Brown’s side.

Ryan Duncan

Duncan, 20, played the first half of Queen’s Park’s 2-1 Championship defeat at  Hamilton Accies, but was removed from the fray at the interval.

Now, in the final year of his Reds’ deal, Duncan has been used at left-back on his last two Spiders appearances, but has mostly been utilised in a more familiar left-midfield berth by his loan club, with one second-tier goal (against Dunfermline) to his name.

He’s made 21 appearances (five as a sub) overall for Queen’s Park.

Adam Emslie, Findlay Marshall and Dylan Lobban

Dons trio Emslie, Marshall and Lobban were all in the squad for Cove Rangers’ League One draw at Kelty, but only Emslie started.

It was 19-year-old attacker Emslie’s 14th third-tier start for Cove in an impressive league campaign where he has netted four goals and made three assists.

He also had the Granite City outfit‘s best chance to take all three points on Saturday, smashing the rebound from a saved Declan Glass effort off the Kelty crossbar in the 44th minute.

Adam Emslie on the ball for Cove Rangers.
Emslie’s two Dons loan-mates were sent on in a 69th-minute double swap from Cove boss Paul Hartley.

Marshall, 18, was making a 17th League One appearance, of which eight have been starts, while Lobban, 19, was making a 10th league appearance for Cove (four starts so far) – it is worth noting Lobban’s loan at the Balmoral Stadium began a month later than Emslie and Marshall.

Blair McKenzie

McKenzie, 19, wasn’t in Montrose’s squad for their 2-1 League One win at Alloa Athletic.

However, the centre-half has made 10 third-tier starts this season for the Mighty Mo.

Cammy Wilson and Brendan Hamilton

Attacker Wilson, 18, played the whole game at Banks o’ Dee on Friday as loan club Keith went down 5-0 in the Breedon Highland League.

His fellow Aberdeen youngster Brendan Hamilton was out of action as loan club Inverurie Locos’ Highland League clash with Brechin City on Saturday was frozen off.

Richard Jensen

Finnish centre-half Jensen, 28, is out of action with Vejle Boldklub at the moment due to Denmark’s three-month-long winter break.

However, it has been a stuttering spell for the former Dons first-team regular at the Superliga strugglers, with The Press and Journal recently looking at Jensen’s time at the Danish outfit so far in depth.

Aberdeen loanee Richard Jensen training with Danish Superliga side Vejle Boldklub.
