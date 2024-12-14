Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Rothes make pre-Lossiemouth signing; Reaction and report as Banks o’ Dee beat Keith

Rothes manager Ronnie Sharp is delighted to have added the experience of Gordon McNab to his squad ahead of today’s clash with Lossiemouth.

The 36-year-old midfielder joins the Speysiders for a second spell from Strathspey Thistle.

McNab has also played for Nairn County, Forres Mechanics, Clachnacuddin, Wick Academy and Huntly in the Breedon Highland League.

Sharp said: “Gordon was a really good player for me at Nairn, and when I went to Strathspey he joined as well.

“It’s just a matter of getting Gordon up to speed because he hasn’t played since August.

“He will give us good experience – which is what we’re needing – and he will also give us quality on the ball.

“Gordon doesn’t get flustered easily, and the position we’re in isn’t going to faze him.

“Whether it’s a battle or a game is a bit more technical, Gordon can do both sides of it, so hopefully he’ll add a lot to our team.”

It is second bottom versus third bottom at Mackessack Park this afternoon when Rothes face Lossie, with both sides just two points clear of Strathspey, who are at the foot of the division.

Sharp added: “It would be a good game to win because when you’re down where we are, you’re desperate for points.”

Coasters ready to battle

Lossiemouth’s Connor Macaulay says they need to prove they can get themselves out of trouble and away from the possibility of a relegation play-off which comes with finishing bottom of the Highland League.

The Coasters haven’t won in nine games – with their last victory against Fraserburgh on September 21.

Midfielder Macaulay, 29, said: “Our win against Fraserburgh was a big scalp for us, but we haven’t built on it since then.

“We’re sick of saying we’ve played well and not taken anything from games.

“There have been a couple of games where the fine margins have gone against us, but there have also been some poor performances. There’s no shying away from it.

“We’re in a dogfight at the bottom of the table.

“We don’t feel like we should be there, but we need to earn the right not to be there.

“The manager, Steve Porter, has been working on a lot of things, and hopefully we can show that on the pitch and get a much-needed win.”

Broch’s Cowie looks to climb the table

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is determined to improve their Breedon Highland League position having been in cold storage for most of the last month.

The Broch tackle Buckie Thistle at Bellslea this afternoon in what will be just their second fixture since November 9.

Fraserburgh’s last outing was a Scottish Cup victory against League One Annan Athletic a fortnight ago, but in the league table they’re 10th, one point and one place below today’s opponents.

Cowie said: “The guys showed what they are capable of against Annan.

“I thought that was the most complete performance we’ve had in years – we just need to do it every week and have that mentality to do it regularly, not just for Scottish Cup ties.

“I’m excited to see if we’ve turned the corner and if we can kick on in the league.

“We’re still in two cup competitions, the (Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup), and we’ve got a great Scottish Cup game to look forward to.

“But in the league we’re sitting in mid-table – which isn’t good enough for Fraserburgh.

“We need to be doing better in the league.

“We’re only a couple of wins away from the top six, so we can claw ourselves back into a decent position.

“However, Buckie are league champions and we’re preparing for one of the toughest games we’ll play this season.”

MacIver says results will come for Jags

Buckie are on a four-match winless run, however, midfielder Jack MacIver retains the belief the Jags’ fortunes will improve.

The 21-year-old added: “We can’t let the season peter out.

“In the league, we’re not in the position we want to be in, but we need to knuckle down and try to climb as high as we can.

“We’re champions for a reason – there are good players in the team.

“Hopefully we can get on a winning run again.

“It’s been difficult, but every player is playing for each other. It’s a great group of boys to be part of and even though we haven’t shown what we’re capable of recently, results will come.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Huntly face Deveronvale for the second time in a week at Christie Park, and Jamie Michie and Fraser Hobday are absent for the Black and Golds.

Garry Wood, Tobias Davies-Browne, Sean McIntosh and Max Stewart are injured for the Banffers, who have loaned attacker Matthew Petermann to Rothie Rovers.

Turriff United are missing Andrew Watt, Kade Mahoney, Max Foster and Jack McKenzie for Formartine United’s visit to the Haughs. Kieran Adams is out for the Pitmedden side.

Inverurie Locos face Brechin City at Harlaw Park. Nathan Meres, Jay Halliday and Cole Donaldson are out for the Railwaymen, with Anthony McDonald missing for the Hedgemen.

Cammy Mackay returns for Brora Rangers’ Dudgeon Park encounter with Forres Mechanics, who are without Ryan McRitchie, Jack Grant, Liam Grant and Matt Jamieson.

Fraser Dingwall is suspended for Nairn County, who play for the first time since November 16, against local rivals Clachnacuddin at Station Park. Jack Davison is back for the Lilywhites.

Meanwhile, the game between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy at Seafield Park has been postponed due to frost. The fixture being off means both sides have been out of action since November 30.

Banks o’ Dee 5-0 Keith

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton says their 5-0 victory against Keith will give him and Paul Lawson a selection headache going forward.

The Aberdeen outfit moved into third spot in the Breedon Highland League by beating the Maroons at Spain Park.

Goals from Max Alexander, Andy Hunter and Chris Antoniazzi in a nine-minute spell in the first half set Dee on their way to victory.

Hunter and Michael Philipson also got on the scoresheet in the second period.

Dee were without the likes of Kane Winton, Mark Gilmour, Iain Vigurs, Hamish MacLeod and Lachie MacLeod.

Josh Winton said: “We’re delighted with the 90 minutes overall. We had a few guys missing and some guys that haven’t played much recently came in and did really well.

“I’m pleased for the guys that came in because we need everyone. It gives Paul and I a headache going forward and that’s a good problem to have.

“The likes of Chris Antoniazzi, Ramsay Davidson and Andy Hunter maybe haven’t played a huge amount in recent weeks and I thought they were really good.

“But everyone all over the park was excellent.”

A Highland League first

History was made in this game because it was the first time three female officials had taken charge of a Highland League match.

Abbie Hendry was the referee with Olivia Crawford and Paulina Ruszniak the assistants.

There was little between the teams early on but Dee broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute.

Liam Duell crossed from the right and Alexander’s back post header looped beyond goalkeeper Craig Reid.

Two minutes later the hosts were inches away from doubling their lead. Jason Selbie’s cross from the left was spilled by Reid, but Duell’s flick from eight yards came back off the crossbar.

On 31 minutes Dee did get their second. Philipson found Hunter with a free-kick and the striker held off the attentions of Keith defender Scott Barron to finish into the bottom left corner.

A minute later it became 3-0 when Duell’s cutback from the right found Antoniazzi, who made no mistake from 10 yards.

In first half stoppage time a double save from Reid denied Antoniazzi and Hunter, but in the 48th minute the fourth goal arrived.

Keith failed to properly clear Antoniazzi’s corner from the right and when Antoniazzi played the ball back into the danger area Hunter stabbed a shot into the net from close range.

Philipson’s completed the scoring in the 55th minute with a low left-footed drive from 20 yards.

Maroons’ good run ends

To Keith’s credit they battled hard after that to prevent further damage, but the defeat ends a run of four straight wins in the league.

Maroons boss Craig Ewen said: “It was a bad day at the office. We started the game competitively and we ended the game competitively, but in the middle period we were horrendous.

“Defensively we weren’t good enough and we gifted Banks o’ Dee goal after goal.

“Take nothing away from Banks o’ Dee – they deserved their win and it could have been more which is the sad thing from our point of view.”