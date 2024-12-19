Jimmy Thelin’s former assistant to lead Aberdeen’s scouting team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jimmy Thelin’s former assistant to lead Aberdeen’s scouting team

Portuguese scout Nuno De Almeida lands new role at Pittodrie after being promoted to head of recruitment.

By Paul Third
New Aberdeen FC head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida pictured with a red and white scarf at the club's Cormack Park training facility.
New Aberdeen FC head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida Image: Aberdeen FC

A former assistant of Dons boss Jimmy Thelin has been appointed new head of recruitment at Aberdeen.

Nuno de Almeida, who is based in Portugal, replaces Chris Badlan, who joined Aberdeen in February.

De Almeida has been working as an international scout for the Dons since his arrival with Thelin and his backroom staff in June.

A delighted de Almeida said: “I am pleased to be given this opportunity to lead the recruitment team at such a historic club.

“I have enjoyed working within the department over the last six months and I am looking forward to building on the recent positive work.

“My way of working and the approach Aberdeen has taken in recent seasons is completely aligned, and we will work together to identify and recruit exciting talents who can help us deliver our sporting goals on the pitch.”

He previously served as Thelin’s assistant at Elfsborg in 2019, having previously worked as international scout for Porto for 10 years.

However, de Almeida worked as assistant to Thelin for only 14 months before returning to Portugal due to family reasons.

Despite leaving Sweden de Almeida continued to scout for Elfsborg.

New head of recruitment has international track record

Prior to moving to Pittodrie the Portuguese has spent the last four years at Rio Ave in his homeland as chief scout and more recently, football director.

He also spent the summer as scout master for the Qatar Super League where he specialised in identifying, monitoring and evaluating strikers.

<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Nuno de Almeida at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC</span></span>

Dons director of football Steven Gunn said: “Nuno has had a hugely positive impact in his time at Aberdeen thus far, bringing a breadth of experience across multiple player trading markets.

“He has a clear understanding of our needs as we work to build on our positive start to Jimmy’s leadership of the first team.

“Nuno has been working with us closely since the summer to identify and progress our player recruitment priorities for the next two transfer windows and that work to strengthen the squad is ongoing.

“We are delighted to be able to strengthen the senior football staff at the club and to have a person of Nuno’s calibre and technical expertise at Aberdeen as we work towards helping Jimmy deliver a winning team on the pitch and build on the trading model which will support future investment into the first team.

“I would also like to thank Chris Badlan for his efforts whilst at Aberdeen and wish him every success in his future career.”

Conversation