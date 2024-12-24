25 Aberdeen FC trialists from the last 25 years – how many do you remember?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

25 Aberdeen FC trialists from the last 25 years – how many do you remember?

Pitching up at Pittodrie hoping to win a contract, these 25 trialists had a chance to sign for the Dons.

Pictured on a city street are former Aberdeen trialists, from left: Idrissa Alassane, Mazin Ahmad, Craig Rocastle and Rohan Ricketts.
Former Aberdeen trialists, from left: Idrissa Alassane, Mazin Ahmad, Craig Rocastle and Rohan Ricketts. Image: DC Thomson.
By Paul Third

It is the most wonderful time of the year – no, not the festive period, but the time where the opening of the transfer window is almost here!

It’s a time where managers, scouts, agents and players are exchanging numbers, talking transfers and offering their services.

But among all the wheelers and dealers are those players hoping to catch the eye of a potential employer by proving themselves during a trial.

Aberdeen have had their fair share over the years and we’ve trawled through our archives to find 25 trialists from the last 25 years who had the chance to win a deal at Pittodrie.

Some will be familiar names to fans of the Dons, but we’re pretty confident you will struggle to recall the majority on our list.

But do not worry, we’re here to help.

Polish striker Piotr Wlodarczyk in action against Montrose at Links Park in the summer of 2005
Polish striker Piotr Wlodarczyk, seen here in action against Montrose at Links Park in the summer of 2005. The Legia Warsaw forward impressed during his trial with the Dons – but Jimmy Calderwood’s hopes of adding him to his squad were dashed when the two clubs could not agree a fee.
Lee Hendrie in action during a friendly for Aberdeen FC at Dunfermline.
Former England international Lee Hendrie had a trial with the Dons in 2010 after leaving Derby County, but Aberdeen did not make an offer. He went on to join Bradford City and played for several clubs before retiring in 2019.
Trialist Rohan Ricketts on the ball during training with Aberdeen FC in 2009.
Former England youth international Rohan Ricketts hoped to return to the UK with the Dons in 2009, but failed to win a deal. Ricketts balances playing football with his off-field career after launching a sports marketing firm in 2013. His most recent club was Canadian semi-professional side Unionville Milliken Soccer Club in 2024.
Giorgos Barkoglou at Aberdeen airport after arriving for a trial with Aberdeen FC in 2003.
Greek trialist Giorgos Barkoglou jetted into Aberdeen in 2003. He returned to Greece and signed for Egaleo of Athens. He took charge of Egaleo, his first managerial post, in the summer of 2024.
Adnan Ahmed makes a pass in a friendly for Aberdeen at Dunfermline Athletic in 2010.
A product of Bury and Manchester United’s youth academies, Adnan Ahmed was also on trial in 2010. The midfielder went on to join Abu Muslim of Iran for a season, before playing non-league football in England for several years.
Trialist Craig Rocastle is watched by Aberdeen manager Mark McGhee in a training session in 2009.
Midfielder Craig Rocastle, cousin of the late former Arsenal midfielder David, who also had a trial with Aberdeen, was unsuccessful in his bid in 2009. He returned to England to join Welling United and retired in 2012.
Patrick Bengondo celebrates scoring a goal for Aberdeen at Brechin City in 2011.
Cameroon striker Patrick Bengondo, pictured celebrating after scoring against Brechin City in a friendly in 2011, went on to play in Switzerland with FC Winterthur after his brief stint at Pittodrie.
French striker Lionel Prat, training with Aberdeen in 2003.
French striker Lionel Prat, training with the Dons at Balgownie in 2003. He returned to France to sign for Angers – where he played one season before retiring.
James Ashmore in action for Aberdeen at Brechin City in 2011.
Former Sheffield United midfielder James Ashmore was a free agent after leaving Ferencvaros in 2011 and was one of several players on trial during Craig Brown’s Aberdeen reign. He went on to join Worksop Town.
Mazin Ahmad with a ball at his feet during a trial with Aberdeen in 2009.
Mazin Ahmad, a Saudi Arabian striker, joined Ittihad FC after failing to win a move to the Dons in 2009. He was last spotted at Belgian Pro League outfit Oud-Heverless Leuven in 2013.
Grant Basey on the pitch in a trial game for Aberdeen FC in 2010.
Left-back Grant Basey is another member of the trialist class of 2010. The former Charlton Athletic youth academy prospect joined Barnet after missing out on a move to Scotland. He has had spells in management with Cray Wanderers and VCD Athletic. Image: Duncan Brown.
Conor Okus shields the ball in a friendly between Aberdeen and Peterhead.
West Ham midfielder prospect Conor Okus pictured in action against former Don Neil McVitie in a pre-season friendly at Peterhead. He went on to play non-league football in England after his Aberdeen showcase.
Moussa Dagnogo rubs his hands during a trial game for Aberdeen.
Ebbe Skovdahl brought French striker Moussa Dagnogo in on trial in the 2000-01 season, but decided against offering a deal. The attacker went on to win a deal with St Mirren, and ended his playing career in the United States.
Idrissa Alassane during a training session for Aberdeen in 2009.
Idrissa Alassane was 33 when he tried to win a deal with the Dons in 2009. He later joined Gainsborough Trinity, but his time there was short… as the defender departed the club after being injured in a late-night incident in Gainsborough town centre.
Omer Riza on the ball for Aberdeen.
Former Arsenal and West Ham United striker Omer Riza scored to save the Dons’ blushes in a 4-4 draw with Brechin City in pre-season in 2002, but was not offered a deal – and claimed the reason given was that he was too similar to Darren Mackie! He is currently manager of Cardiff City.
Andreas Haddad passes the ball in a training session with Aberdeen FC in 2005.
Swedish striker Andreas Haddad on trial with Aberdeen in 2005. He later played for Lillestrom and Hammarby, among several other clubs.
Aitor Fernandez Lopez poses for a picture at Pittodrie Stadium in 2009.
Spanish right-back Aitor Fernandez Lopez joined the Dons on trial in 2009. He returned to Spain to join Espanyol where he played for their B team and represented 10 further clubs before retiring in 2021.
Steve Basham fires in a cross in a friendly against Montrose for Aberdeen.
Steve Basham was another on trial in 2002. The former Southampton striker returned to England to join Oxford United, where he spent five years.
Trialist Anders Jacobsen tries to win the ball in a friendly for Aberdeen in 2000.
Anders Jacobsen, a defender from Norway, was on trial at Aberdeen in 2000. Having left Stoke, he returned to England to join Notts County. He ended his career back in his homeland with Skeid in 2003.
Eric Taborda poses for a picture after arriving for a trial at Aberdeen in 2000.
Dons trialist Eric Taborda was unsuccessful in his bid to win a deal in 2000 – but did stay in Scotland after impressing Clydebank. He retired in 2003 after ending his career with La Roche.
Othmane Hamama shields the ball in a trial game for Aberdeen at Elgin City in 2006.
Another Frenchman, defender Othmane Hamama, was on trial with Aberdeen in 2006 from Toulouse. He ultimately stayed with his club for another year before moving to Clermont. He retired in 2008.
Mikael Nicoise runs with the ball for Aberdeen in 2011.
Guadeloupe international striker Mikael Nicoise was unsuccessful in his bid to win a move in 2011. He signed a three-year deal with Egyptian club Al Masry, but only spent one season there before moving to Malaysia.
Michael Woods, Aberdeen trialist, running in a game in 2011.
Chelsea academy prospect Michael Woods was another Reds trialist in 2011. The striker signed for Yeovil Town in 2012 and is still going strong, having signed for Scarborough in December 2024.
Aberdeen FC training picture of James Ashmore, Andoitz Galdos Gabas and Patrick Bengondo.
Andoitz Galdos Gabas, centre, who is currently manager of Real Sociedad’s youth team, was a free agent after leaving Deportiva La Muela when he came to Aberdeen on trial.
Gavin Wilkinson in training with Aberdeen midfielder Nigel Pepper in 1999.
New Zealand trialist Gavin Wilkinson, left, joined the Dons on trial in 1999 from Perth Glory. He missed out on a deal and instead joined Double Flower FA of Hong Kong. The 33-times-capped international ended his playing career with Portland Timbers and has also served the US club as a coach and manager. Wilkinson left his role as technical director of MLS outfit Sporting Kansas City in January 2024.

