Aberdeen FC 25 Aberdeen FC trialists from the last 25 years – how many do you remember? Pitching up at Pittodrie hoping to win a contract, these 25 trialists had a chance to sign for the Dons. Former Aberdeen trialists, from left: Idrissa Alassane, Mazin Ahmad, Craig Rocastle and Rohan Ricketts. Image: DC Thomson. By Paul Third December 24 2024, 1:00 pm December 24 2024, 1:00 pm Share 25 Aberdeen FC trialists from the last 25 years – how many do you remember? Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6655140/aberdeen-fc-trialists-pictures-profile/ Copy Link 0 comment It is the most wonderful time of the year – no, not the festive period, but the time where the opening of the transfer window is almost here! It’s a time where managers, scouts, agents and players are exchanging numbers, talking transfers and offering their services. But among all the wheelers and dealers are those players hoping to catch the eye of a potential employer by proving themselves during a trial. Aberdeen have had their fair share over the years and we’ve trawled through our archives to find 25 trialists from the last 25 years who had the chance to win a deal at Pittodrie. Some will be familiar names to fans of the Dons, but we’re pretty confident you will struggle to recall the majority on our list. But do not worry, we’re here to help. Polish striker Piotr Wlodarczyk, seen here in action against Montrose at Links Park in the summer of 2005. The Legia Warsaw forward impressed during his trial with the Dons – but Jimmy Calderwood’s hopes of adding him to his squad were dashed when the two clubs could not agree a fee. Former England international Lee Hendrie had a trial with the Dons in 2010 after leaving Derby County, but Aberdeen did not make an offer. He went on to join Bradford City and played for several clubs before retiring in 2019. Former England youth international Rohan Ricketts hoped to return to the UK with the Dons in 2009, but failed to win a deal. Ricketts balances playing football with his off-field career after launching a sports marketing firm in 2013. His most recent club was Canadian semi-professional side Unionville Milliken Soccer Club in 2024. Greek trialist Giorgos Barkoglou jetted into Aberdeen in 2003. He returned to Greece and signed for Egaleo of Athens. He took charge of Egaleo, his first managerial post, in the summer of 2024. A product of Bury and Manchester United’s youth academies, Adnan Ahmed was also on trial in 2010. The midfielder went on to join Abu Muslim of Iran for a season, before playing non-league football in England for several years. Midfielder Craig Rocastle, cousin of the late former Arsenal midfielder David, who also had a trial with Aberdeen, was unsuccessful in his bid in 2009. He returned to England to join Welling United and retired in 2012. Cameroon striker Patrick Bengondo, pictured celebrating after scoring against Brechin City in a friendly in 2011, went on to play in Switzerland with FC Winterthur after his brief stint at Pittodrie. French striker Lionel Prat, training with the Dons at Balgownie in 2003. He returned to France to sign for Angers – where he played one season before retiring. Former Sheffield United midfielder James Ashmore was a free agent after leaving Ferencvaros in 2011 and was one of several players on trial during Craig Brown’s Aberdeen reign. He went on to join Worksop Town. Mazin Ahmad, a Saudi Arabian striker, joined Ittihad FC after failing to win a move to the Dons in 2009. He was last spotted at Belgian Pro League outfit Oud-Heverless Leuven in 2013. Left-back Grant Basey is another member of the trialist class of 2010. The former Charlton Athletic youth academy prospect joined Barnet after missing out on a move to Scotland. He has had spells in management with Cray Wanderers and VCD Athletic. Image: Duncan Brown. West Ham midfielder prospect Conor Okus pictured in action against former Don Neil McVitie in a pre-season friendly at Peterhead. He went on to play non-league football in England after his Aberdeen showcase. Ebbe Skovdahl brought French striker Moussa Dagnogo in on trial in the 2000-01 season, but decided against offering a deal. The attacker went on to win a deal with St Mirren, and ended his playing career in the United States. Idrissa Alassane was 33 when he tried to win a deal with the Dons in 2009. He later joined Gainsborough Trinity, but his time there was short… as the defender departed the club after being injured in a late-night incident in Gainsborough town centre. Former Arsenal and West Ham United striker Omer Riza scored to save the Dons’ blushes in a 4-4 draw with Brechin City in pre-season in 2002, but was not offered a deal – and claimed the reason given was that he was too similar to Darren Mackie! He is currently manager of Cardiff City. Swedish striker Andreas Haddad on trial with Aberdeen in 2005. He later played for Lillestrom and Hammarby, among several other clubs. Spanish right-back Aitor Fernandez Lopez joined the Dons on trial in 2009. He returned to Spain to join Espanyol where he played for their B team and represented 10 further clubs before retiring in 2021. Steve Basham was another on trial in 2002. The former Southampton striker returned to England to join Oxford United, where he spent five years. Anders Jacobsen, a defender from Norway, was on trial at Aberdeen in 2000. Having left Stoke, he returned to England to join Notts County. He ended his career back in his homeland with Skeid in 2003. Dons trialist Eric Taborda was unsuccessful in his bid to win a deal in 2000 – but did stay in Scotland after impressing Clydebank. He retired in 2003 after ending his career with La Roche. Another Frenchman, defender Othmane Hamama, was on trial with Aberdeen in 2006 from Toulouse. He ultimately stayed with his club for another year before moving to Clermont. He retired in 2008. Guadeloupe international striker Mikael Nicoise was unsuccessful in his bid to win a move in 2011. He signed a three-year deal with Egyptian club Al Masry, but only spent one season there before moving to Malaysia. Chelsea academy prospect Michael Woods was another Reds trialist in 2011. The striker signed for Yeovil Town in 2012 and is still going strong, having signed for Scarborough in December 2024. Andoitz Galdos Gabas, centre, who is currently manager of Real Sociedad’s youth team, was a free agent after leaving Deportiva La Muela when he came to Aberdeen on trial. New Zealand trialist Gavin Wilkinson, left, joined the Dons on trial in 1999 from Perth Glory. He missed out on a deal and instead joined Double Flower FA of Hong Kong. The 33-times-capped international ended his playing career with Portland Timbers and has also served the US club as a coach and manager. Wilkinson left his role as technical director of MLS outfit Sporting Kansas City in January 2024.
