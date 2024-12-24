25 Aberdeen FC trialists from the last 25 years – how many do you remember?

It is the most wonderful time of the year – no, not the festive period, but the time where the opening of the transfer window is almost here!

It’s a time where managers, scouts, agents and players are exchanging numbers, talking transfers and offering their services.

But among all the wheelers and dealers are those players hoping to catch the eye of a potential employer by proving themselves during a trial.

Aberdeen have had their fair share over the years and we’ve trawled through our archives to find 25 trialists from the last 25 years who had the chance to win a deal at Pittodrie.

Some will be familiar names to fans of the Dons, but we’re pretty confident you will struggle to recall the majority on our list.

But do not worry, we’re here to help.