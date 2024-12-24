£240k plan to demolish Bon Accord juice factory as whisky distillery vision takes shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

£240k plan to demolish Bon Accord juice factory as whisky distillery vision takes shape

The bottling plant at the mouth of the Dee could be flattened under proposals to breathe new life into the site.

By Ben Hendry
The old Bon Accord juice factory could be demolished to make way for a Torry whisky distillery.
The old Bon Accord juice factory could be demolished to make way for a Torry whisky distillery. Image: Google Earth

The clinking of the Bon Accord juice lorry winding its way through Aberdeen is a memory many hold dear.

Those fondly recalled floats would often be making their way from the factory on Greyhope Road before delivering their bottles of fizzy juice to households across the city and beyond.

However, production there ground to a halt more than 20 years ago and the abandoned building has been falling into decline ever since.

Now, building plans have been lodged that reveal developers want to spend £240,000 flattening the “derelict” Bon Accord factory in Torry.

The Bon Accord sparking drinks factory on Greyhope Road in Torry seen here a few years after it closed. Image: Google Maps
One of the juice lorries that were such a familiar sight on Aberdeen’s streets

What are the new plans for Bon Accord factory site in Torry?

Back in March, we revealed plans to create a whisky distillery at the spot.

Papers sent to the council explain that the buildings proposed for the land would “primarily” be used to produce whisky.

But there would also be a cafe, a shop to buy bottles of whisky and “visitor facilities” at the venue just off St Fittick’s Road.

The building would have “dynamic views” over the harbour. Image: Space Solutions 

The plans are being driven forward by the team behind Deeside Distillery in Banchory, hailed as one of Scotland’s few “craft whisky distilleries”.

What’s the latest with the distillery proposal?

In the nine months since the plans were lodged, various experts have had their say on the scheme.

Council roads bosses say they have no qualms with it, while environmental health officials also “consider the development reasonable”.

Though yet to be decided, the scheme has not attracted any significant objections which could lead to it being rejected.

The grotty abandoned building. Image: Google Maps

