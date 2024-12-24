£240k plan to demolish Bon Accord juice factory as whisky distillery vision takes shape

The clinking of the Bon Accord juice lorry winding its way through Aberdeen is a memory many hold dear.

Those fondly recalled floats would often be making their way from the factory on Greyhope Road before delivering their bottles of fizzy juice to households across the city and beyond.

However, production there ground to a halt more than 20 years ago and the abandoned building has been falling into decline ever since.

Now, building plans have been lodged that reveal developers want to spend £240,000 flattening the “derelict” Bon Accord factory in Torry.

What are the new plans for Bon Accord factory site in Torry?

Back in March, we revealed plans to create a whisky distillery at the spot.

Papers sent to the council explain that the buildings proposed for the land would “primarily” be used to produce whisky.

But there would also be a cafe, a shop to buy bottles of whisky and “visitor facilities” at the venue just off St Fittick’s Road.

The plans are being driven forward by the team behind Deeside Distillery in Banchory, hailed as one of Scotland’s few “craft whisky distilleries”.

What’s the latest with the distillery proposal?

In the nine months since the plans were lodged, various experts have had their say on the scheme.

Council roads bosses say they have no qualms with it, while environmental health officials also “consider the development reasonable”.

Though yet to be decided, the scheme has not attracted any significant objections which could lead to it being rejected.

You can see the Bon Accord plant demolition warrant here and the whisky distillery proposal here.

Abandoned Aberdeen: The 65 ‘vacant and derelict’ city sites including closed convent, forgotten pubs and bulldozed businesses

