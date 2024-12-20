Richard Gordon: My Scottish Premiership team of the season so far

With the Premiership all but at its midway point, this feels like an appropriate time to look back over the past five months and highlight the individual performers who have shone most brightly.

Some years choosing a team of the season to date is a fairly straightforward exercise, in others it can be a bit more taxing. This time round falls between the two with obvious choices for certain positions, less so in others, but this is the XI I have gone for in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Kasper Schmeichel’s record of four goals conceded in 15 matches is outstanding, but he goes through a number of games without being seriously tested, so I have selected DIMITAR MITOV as goalkeeper. He has had the occasional shaky moment, but not too many, and his shot-stopping, including a couple of penalties, fully justifies his selection.

Aberdeen also provide the right-back in NICKY DEVLIN. The 31-year old has really stepped it up, done his defensive role, and weighed in with five goals. Throw in his first couple of Scotland caps and it has been a campaign to remember for the energetic number two.

In the middle I am pairing CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS and JOHN SOUTTAR. The Celtic central defender is his side’s corner stone, and although he has missed a few matches through injury, his inclusion is well-merited, while Souttar has been similarly consistently impressive, and just as valuable to Rangers.

The left-back role is one that did not offer up too many options. I did consider Jack MacKenzie, but have gone for the Dundee United defender WILL FERRY. He is not a player I was aware of previously, but since arriving from Cheltenham Town has caught the eye with a string of very good performances and offers a real attacking threat.

Nilsen keeps it simple

The centre of the park took little consideration. There, I have gone for a third Dons star in SIVERT NILSEN, a player I greatly admire. The Norwegian has an unfussy style, breaks up play and passes the ball on, and has been a rock for Jimmy Thelin. He is the type of midfielder every team needs, as is the man I have chosen alongside him, CALLUM McGREGOR. Callum has been in pretty much every such side I have chosen over my years writing this column, and his standards remain as high as ever. The driving force behind Celtic’s dominant spell, he continues to excel and shows no sign of tailing-off.

NICOLAS KÜHN took some time to settle at Celtic, and last season was a bit of a write-off, but in 2024-25 he has often been unplayable and his stats – 12 goals and 11 assists in 23 matches – make him clear favourite to be the player of the year.

I have chosen his team-mate DAIZEN MAEDA on the left flank, and he too has been impressive. Possibly the fittest, most energetic player in the top-flight, the Japanese has added more goals to his game and enjoyed a major role in what has to date been a superb season for his side.

Between those, my selection is the Dundee midfielder LYALL CAMERON. I have always enjoyed seeing him play, and at twenty-two he has added maturity to his game. Lyall has helped to fill the void left by Luke McCowan’s departure and has already netted seven times. He is a player with a big future, and may well be the next to move on from Dens Park.

The central striking position was one which did make me think hard. Cyriel Dessers and Benjamin Kimpioka are both in double figures in all competitions, but the former misses too many chances while the St Johnstone man got the bulk of his goals in the early part of the campaign.

The striker I have gone for is Dundee United’s SAM DALBY. The on-loan Wrexham forward took a little while to settle in, but has since shown he knows how to lead the line, can link-up well, and is a goalscorer. In what has admittedly not been a stellar campaign in that respect, Sam is nevertheless the top marksman in the Premiership, and could be a key figure in the second half of the season.