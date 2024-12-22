Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie issues ‘vulnerable and soft’ warning

Captain Graeme Shinnie admits Aberdeen looked “vulnerable and soft” in the 3-1 loss to Hibs that extended a winless run to six games.

The slump in form has resulted in the Dons being overtaken by Rangers in second spot in the Premiership.

Shinnie confirmed boss Jimmy Thelin and his squad will undertake an in-depth video review of what went wrong against Hibs.

Defensive errors were punished by the Easter Road club and the Reds have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine games.

It is in stark contrast to the record breaking form where Aberdeen were unbeaten in the opening 11 games of the Premiership season.

Shinnie insists Aberdeen must remember they are a team that pushed into a position where they were being touted as potential league title challengers earlier this season.

And he is confident the Reds can rediscover their winning touch.

He said: “We looked a bit soft, a bit vulnerable after we scored and that can’t be us.

“That’s not what we want to be.

“We want to be the team we were in the first 20 minutes against Hibs.

“On the front foot, putting pressure on them.

“You go from being this title-challenging team to now, can we get back to that form?

“Of course, football is up and down.

“However, we had a start to the season that put us in a strong position still in the league so we have to remember that.

“We obviously have to put right that we haven’t won in six games.”

Aberdeen still learning under Thelin

Despite the drop in form Aberdeen hold a commanding eight point advantage over fourth-placed Motherwell.

Aberdeen will conduct a post-mortem into the loss to Hibs before switching focus to preparing for the Boxing Day clash at Kilmarnock.

Skipper Shinnie insists Aberdeen are very early into the rebuild under Thelin and are still on a learning curve under the Swede.

He said: “There will be video analysis of the Hibs game.

“We do that after every game anyway and then take that onto the training pitch, then put it into practice.

“So we’re still learning a lot.

“Under the manager we have had a great start to the season, but it’s very early.

“We’re still learning.

“This is something different for us in terms of we’ve gone through an amazing spell.

“And now we’re going through a spell where we haven’t won in six games.

“In football you can’t get too high for too long.

“We just need to work hard to get out of this.”

Issues that Aberdeen must eradicate

Aberdeen began on the front foot against Hibs and went ahead in the 14th minute through a goal from Topi Keskinen.

However the lead lasted only four minutes as an error by centre-back Slobodan Rubezic was punished.

Rubezic’s missed the ball completely with an attempted clearance 25 yards out.

Hibs’ Martin Boyle raced onto the loose ball before squaring it to Elie Youan to score.

Nicky Cadden was left unmarked at the back post for Hibs’ second and their third stemmed from an intercepted pass from Leighton Clarkson.

Shinnie said: “I felt like it was a game where we beat ourselves.

“When we lost the goal we lost our way.

“We weren’t doing what we’re good at, and that plays into the opposition’s hands.

“When you defend the way we did it’s hard to win football games.

”There were good moments, yes, but the bad moments outweighed them.

“It was from our own wrongdoing really.

“Some sloppy play, some errors and it gives them encouragement in the game.

“That’s areas we need to eradicate.

“Of course, individual errors happen in games.

“It’s about how do you help your mate out?

“The third goal, for example, you lose the ball in the middle of the pitch but one pass and they’re in on goal.

“If you do give the ball away we have to be in a shape where it can’t just be one pass and they’re in on goal.

“It can’t be that easy to score against us.

“We want to pass the ball and have the bravery to do it and at times you will give the ball away.

“However, it’s about the shape of the team and how do we counter-press that and stop the attack?

“We will look at that as a team as we build towards the next game.”