Dimitar Mitov injury update delivered by Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin – as Dons linked to Latvia defender

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov is set for a shock early return to action from injury against Kilmarnock on Boxing Day.

Bulgarian international Mitov suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw with Hearts on December 1.

The initial prognosis was Mitov could be sidelined for up to six weeks – ruling him out until mid-January.

Mitov was set to miss the congested festive period where Aberdeen have four games spread across 11 days.

However, the 27-year-old returned to training on Christmas Eve and is set to return ahead of schedule against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Thursday.

It is a major boost for Aberdeen, who are in the midst of a six-game winless slump.

Aberdeen boss Thelin said: “Dimi will train fully today and at least will be available (for Kilmarnock).”

Aberdeen linked with Latvian international defender

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have been linked with Latvian international centre-back Kristers Tobers.

The Dons have reportedly submitted an offer for Tobers to the defender’s club, Grasshoppers of the Swiss Super League.

The 24-year-old can operate as a defensive midfielder, as well as at centre-back.

Tobers is the captain of the Latvia national team and has been capped 37 times.

The winter transfer window opens on January 1 and the Pittodrie board have confirmed it will back Thelin to strengthen his starting XI.

Aberdeen have failed to register a clean-sheet in their last nine games.