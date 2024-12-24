Dimitar Mitov injury update delivered by Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin – as Dons linked to Latvia defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Dimitar Mitov injury update delivered by Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin – as Dons linked to Latvia defender

As well as the news on first-choice goalkeeper Mitov, Aberdeen have also been linked with a Latvia international defender.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov celebrates at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNE

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov is set for a shock early return to action from injury against Kilmarnock on Boxing Day.

Bulgarian international Mitov suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw with Hearts on December 1.

The initial prognosis was Mitov could be sidelined for up to six weeks – ruling him out until mid-January.

Mitov was set to miss the congested festive period where Aberdeen have four games spread across 11 days.

However, the 27-year-old returned to training on Christmas Eve and is set to return ahead of schedule against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Thursday.

It is a major boost for Aberdeen, who are in the midst of a six-game winless slump.

Aberdeen boss Thelin said: “Dimi will train fully today and at least will be available (for Kilmarnock).”

Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov saves a penalty from Dundee's Simon Murray. Image: SNS
Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov saves a penalty from Dundee’s Simon Murray. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen linked with Latvian international defender

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have been linked with Latvian international centre-back Kristers Tobers.

The Dons have reportedly submitted an offer for Tobers to the defender’s club,  Grasshoppers of the Swiss Super League.

Kristers Tobers (L) of Latvia and Irfan Can Kahveci of Turkey in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group D qualifying match in Riga, Latvia, Image: Shutterstock
Kristers Tobers (L) of Latvia and Irfan Can Kahveci of Turkey in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group D qualifying match in Riga, Latvia, Image: Shutterstock.

The 24-year-old can operate as a defensive midfielder, as well as at centre-back.

Tobers is the captain of the Latvia national team and has been capped 37 times.

The winter transfer window opens on January 1 and the Pittodrie board have confirmed it will back Thelin to strengthen his starting XI.

Aberdeen have failed to register a clean-sheet in their last nine games.

Conversation