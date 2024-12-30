Dundee United v Aberdeen Ref Watch: No Ester Sokler booking without John Beaton’s bad call – and no consistency for pre-winner push on Dante Polvara

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United v Aberdeen Ref Watch: No Ester Sokler booking without John Beaton’s bad call – and no consistency for pre-winner push on Dante Polvara

Finlay Elder reviews the performance of the referee and other officials during Dundee United v Aberdeen at Tannadice on Sunday.

The moment Aberdeen's Dante Polvara felt he was fouled against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.
By Finlay Elder

Struggling Aberdeen were dealt a late sickener to lose 1-0 to Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday night, but how did referee John Beaton, supported on VAR by Greg Aitken, perform?

In my opinion, there were two big refereeing calls en route to a result which means Jimmy Thelin’s Dons have now gone eight games without victory. 

The first call came in the first half when United were awarded a penalty by Beaton for handball.

A scramble in the box resulted in a brilliant initial block by Dons defender Nicky Devlin, before he sprang up to block a second effort.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin (C) and Dimitar Mitov remonstrate with referee John Beaton after the whistler awarded Dundee United a penalty. Image: SNS.

The ball did appeared to hit a hand, but the ball and Devlin’s hands was very central to his body, so my first reaction was no penalty.

His arms weren’t outstretched, nor had Devlin made himself bigger, and it did not reach the criteria required for the referee to award a penalty.

Thankfully for the Reds, VAR intervened and ensured the correct decision was reached.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler had to play on with booking

To be honest, it was a pretty poor call initial call from referee Beaton, with a furious Ester Sokler picking up a booking for his complaints.

While VAR got involved, and Beaton overturned the penalty award, a quirk of the system is Sokler still had to play the rest of his minutes on the pitch a caution.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler (R) is shown a yellow card by referee John Beaton for dissent. Image: SNS.

Obviously, this is because the authorities are trying to stamp out dissent towards officials, but Sokler doesn’t get booked without the bad decision being made by the referee in the first place.

Polvara push was identical to other fouls given by Beaton in game – so why no Aberdeen free-kick?

The second big call from the referee during Dundee United v Aberdeen at Tannadice came in the dying embers of the game.

Aberdeen‘s Dante Polvara went down after nudge in the back as he shielded the ball in Dundee United’s half.

However, the free-kick was awarded to Dundee United due to the American grabbing the ball with his hands on the deck.

The United set-play then led to the long throw which won them the game.

The big question is, of course, was Beaton correct to award the free-kick to Dundee United instead of Aberdeen?

I don’t think there was much contact on Polvara, but, equally, it is the type of foul you see given all the time…

In fact, the referee gave very similar fouls throughout the game, for both teams. Now, these were mainly defensive free kicks – but what is the difference? Why is the threshold different for attacking fouls?

The referee needs to be consistent. If he is going to award soft defensive free-kicks, then he has to do the same the other way round.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

