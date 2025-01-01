Aberdeen give Connor Barron compensation ruling breakdown, insisting it ‘justifies’ SPFL tribunal wrangle with Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen give Connor Barron compensation ruling breakdown, insisting it ‘justifies’ SPFL tribunal wrangle with Rangers

The Dons detailed their Barron compensation award - however, they also slammed compensation processes, both internationally and domestically, for not recognising clubs' youth development costs.

By Ryan Cryle
Rangers midfielder Connor Barron throws his hands up in frustration during the Premiership loss to Celtic at Parkhead.
Rangers' Connor Barron during a William Hill Premiership match against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen slammed “misinformation” over the development compensation awarded to them from Rangers by an SPFL tribunal for ex-midfielder Connor Barron – while also calling for an “urgent” review into training compensation rewards for clubs.

Dons chiefs said they had “no option” but to break their SPFL “confidentiality obligations” due to the “erroneous and irresponsible leaking of the tribunal decision”.

On Hogmanay, the Rangers Review reported the Pittodrie outfit would receive £600,000 for youth academy graduate Barron from Rangers.

However, a Wednesday evening Dons statement insisted they will receive a “guaranteed sum of £639,920”.

They also said the ruling includes “an additional £250k of conditional performance-based payments, as well as future economic rights by way of a sell-on allowing Aberdeen to benefit from any future transfers of Connor as he progresses further in his career.”

Aberdeen said the long-awaited SPFL tribunal’s ruling “justifies” their move to reject an offer of £500,000 in training compensation for Barron from their rivals back in May.

SPFL ‘missed’ chance to ‘ensure clubs can be confident in increasing’ youth academy investment

But the Dons hierarchy also used their statement to raise a litany of complaints about football’s compensation processes, following the protracted wrangle.

In the Barron situation – where the midfielder switched to another club in Scotland – Aberdeen said the SPFL, who oversee the domestic compensation system, “missed” a chance “to ensure that clubs can be confident that the increasing, and significant, costs borne with academy player development are recognised and as such, there is an incentive for clubs to continue such level of investment.”

Aberdeen recently pledged to spend £22 million on their boys’ youth academy over the next decade in their annual accounts, but said their Barron compensation experience would “feature into an ongoing review into our wider academy operation”.

Connor Barron during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park in March. Image: SNS.

They said the Barron compensation ruling, “whilst worth the time and resources to obtain”, “falls a long way short” of being “an appropriate award that recognises the training and development of Connor, and the costs incurred in that development” over the player’s 14 years coming through the Aberdeen ranks.

The Reds said development costs have increased four-fold since Fifa’s cross-border (international) training rates were set in 2001 – and Scottish domestic compensation regulations have also not been “revised” to account for clubs’ ballooning youth academy bills over the years.

Under Fifa rules, Aberdeen would have received a flat fee of just £500,000 if Barron had moved to England or made a different cross-border move.

The Dons said: “We believe an important and urgent discussion is required both domestically and globally to ensure both training compensation systems are fit for purpose, therefore protecting the investment that is required to successfully train and develop players at a time when the Scottish FA is encouraging clubs to achieve more success in this area.

“This will also in turn foster and protect academies and give young Scottish talent opportunities for decades to come.”

Conversation