Aberdeen fans’ rage at players and Jimmy Thelin after Ross County reverse: ‘Beyond a joke… We need AT LEAST four signings’

Aberdeen fans are understandably not happy after the Dons’ winless streak extended to NINE matches due to the 2-1 defeat to Ross County at Pittodrie.

Jimmy Thelin’s Reds – who made a rapid start to the season under their new boss and had been keeping pace behind leaders Celtic in second place – haven’t tasted victory since November 9 against Dundee… almost two months ago.

Rangers have taken advantage of the slump to catch and overtake Thelin’s men.

And in the wake of Thursday’s reverse at home to a bottom-six Staggies side, Aberdeen fans were left waiting on the result of the Tayside derby (a tea-time kick-off) to see if Dundee United would also leapfrog the Dons and send them fourth in the standings.

Writing on X following Aberdeen’s loss to County, Jay Moir said: “Becoming more and more difficult to defend them (Aberdeen) now. Embarrassing today.”

Keith MacKenzie hit out at the Dons players, saying: “Completely unacceptable. That should be the end of some Aberdeen careers”

Aberdeen Mad added: “If we hadn’t started well, we would be battling relegation.”

‘Beyond a joke – We need AT LEAST four signings’

Many supporters pointed to the recently-opened winter transfer window, and the need for Aberdeen to utilise it to make big changes to their squad.

JJ Hutchison said: “We need AT LEAST four new bodies in this window.

“The early season work has already been undone and the possibility of being fourth tonight after the start is beyond a joke.

“We are so soft at the back, a centre back and a striker have to be the priority.”

Alan Moffat added: “Signings in pronto please.”

Tony Henry wants a trio of signings by Fir Park on Sunday, saying: “Need at least three players in before the next game. We’re honking!”

@SolarrBoop added: “Big money to be spent over the next four weeks.

“We’re in complete free-fall.

“All of a sudden can’t hit a barn door with a beach ball and capable of leaking goals at any time.”

‘At what point am I allowed to criticise the manager?’

Some fans rounded on boss Thelin as the winless run hit nine matches.

With three players (central midfielders Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Ante Palaversa, and centre-back Slobodan Rubezic) suspended on Thursday, and goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov suffering another short-term injury, they were not happy with the manager’s personnel choices, nor the efficacy of Thelin’s preferred 4-2-3-1 system.

Callum Shaw said: “At what point am I allowed to criticise the manager?

“Woeful team selection, subs and tactics.

“Yes a lot of the players have chucked it, but the manager should be doing better.

“Board have to back the manager or he’ll be gone before the season’s out.”

Stobie added: “Thelin now deserves pelters I’m afraid. This formation has been well and truly sussed by every single team.

“Ambrose and McGarry (as subs) when we desperately need a goal is shocking.

“(Youth players) Boyd, Enem, Stewart might have been the ‘something different’ to recover some points there.”