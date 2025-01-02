Aberdeen fans’ rage at players and Jimmy Thelin after Ross County reverse: ‘Beyond a joke… We need AT LEAST four signings’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fans’ rage at players and Jimmy Thelin after Ross County reverse: ‘Beyond a joke… We need AT LEAST four signings’

It is safe to say the Dons fans have been left disgruntled by Thursday's winless run-extending 2-1 home defeat to bottom-six Ross County.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (R) and Ross County manager Don Cowie shake hands at full-time. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fans are understandably not happy after the Dons’ winless streak extended to NINE matches due to the 2-1 defeat to Ross County at Pittodrie.

Jimmy Thelin’s Reds – who made a rapid start to the season under their new boss and had been keeping pace behind leaders Celtic in second place – haven’t tasted victory since November 9 against Dundee… almost two months ago.

Rangers have taken advantage of the slump to catch and overtake Thelin’s men.

And in the wake of Thursday’s reverse at home to a bottom-six Staggies side, Aberdeen fans were left waiting on the result of the Tayside derby (a tea-time kick-off) to see if Dundee United would also leapfrog the Dons and send them fourth in the standings.

Writing on X following Aberdeen’s loss to County, Jay Moir said: “Becoming more and more difficult to defend them (Aberdeen) now. Embarrassing today.”

Ross County’s Jordan Amissah (L) and Ronan Hale celebrate at full-time after beating Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Keith MacKenzie hit out at the Dons players, saying: “Completely unacceptable. That should be the end of some Aberdeen careers”

Aberdeen Mad added: “If we hadn’t started well, we would be battling relegation.”

‘Beyond a joke – We need AT LEAST four signings’

Many supporters pointed to the recently-opened winter transfer window, and the need for Aberdeen to utilise it to make big changes to their squad.

JJ Hutchison said: “We need AT LEAST four new bodies in this window.

“The early season work has already been undone and the possibility of being fourth tonight after the start is beyond a joke.

“We are so soft at the back, a centre back and a striker have to be the priority.”

Aberdeen scorer Kevin Nisbet stands dejectedly at full-time against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Alan Moffat added: “Signings in pronto please.”

Tony Henry wants a trio of signings by Fir Park on Sunday, saying: “Need at least three players in before the next game. We’re honking!”

@SolarrBoop added: “Big money to be spent over the next four weeks.

“We’re in complete free-fall.

“All of a sudden can’t hit a barn door with a beach ball and capable of leaking goals at any time.”

‘At what point am I allowed to criticise the manager?’

Some fans rounded on boss Thelin as the winless run hit nine matches.

With three players (central midfielders Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Ante Palaversa, and centre-back Slobodan Rubezic) suspended on Thursday, and goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov suffering another short-term injury, they were not happy with the manager’s personnel choices, nor the efficacy of Thelin’s preferred 4-2-3-1 system.

Callum Shaw said: “At what point am I allowed to criticise the manager?

“Woeful team selection, subs and tactics.

“Yes a lot of the players have chucked it, but the manager should be doing better.

“Board have to back the manager or he’ll be gone before the season’s out.”

Stobie added: “Thelin now deserves pelters I’m afraid. This formation has been well and truly sussed by every single team.

“Ambrose and McGarry (as subs) when we desperately need a goal is shocking.

“(Youth players) Boyd, Enem, Stewart might have been the ‘something different’ to recover some points there.”

Conversation