Carl Tremarco says Ross County’s stunning win over Aberdeen came from lessons of Hibs loss

Carl Tremarco insists valuable lessons from a painful defeat to Hibernian last month were applied in Ross County’s stunning victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Staggies secured their first win over the Dons since April 2022 on a day of snow disruption in the north-east, which prompted a delay to the match during the first half.

A stunning strike from Akil Wright put the Staggies ahead midway through the opening period, however, an error from County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah allowed Dons substitute Kevin Nisbet to level on the stroke of half-time.

It put the Staggies into a similar position to the one they found themselves in at Easter Road on December 14, when Eli Campbell’s opener was cancelled out by Dwight Gayle’s late first-half goal.

It proved a crucial turning point in the match, which Hibs went on to win 3-1.

Having relinquished their grip of the game on that occasion, Tremarco revealed the fixture was referenced by Staggies manager Don Cowie during the half-time break at Pittodrie.

The Staggies went on to regain their lead through a stunning solo strike by Noah Chilvers on the hour mark, which ultimately proved to be the winner against Aberdeen.

Lessons learned by Dingwall men

County assistant Tremarco feels that showed his side heeded the necessary lessons to record back-to-back away wins – having previously gone 481 days without a league victory on the road.

Tremarco said: “The manager spoke at half-time about the Hibs game. It was a carbon-copy – a good, solid first half performance, and a bit of slackness from us let them in bang on half-time.

“The team talk kind of changed, but we asked the boys if they had learned from it – and going by the second half, it’s safe to say they did.

“We obviously didn’t enjoy Hibs away on the day, and we reflected on that and spoke about it again at half-time.

“Had it flipped on the other side again, it would have been a bit concerning, but it hasn’t.

“We rode our luck in the second half, but the first half performance probably warranted that bit of luck.

“The boys showed excellent character. We knew they were not going to roll over and give us the win, and I thought we stood up to it.”

Noah Chilvers making increasing impact on Staggies side

Englishman Chilvers’ stunning strike was his second goal in County’s last three games, having opened his Staggies account in the 3-0 win over Dundee last month.

Tremarco is hugely encouraged by the former Colchester United midfielder’s increasing impact in the side.

He added: “Especially in the past month, he’s been playing with a bit of freedom just behind the striker.

“He has shown real quality, which we always knew he had. But it’s just getting it out of him, and the next part of that is consistency.

“It’s all well and good showing it in fits and starts, but he has put a run of games together that has shown the quality he’s got.”

Ross County open up gap above foot of table

County remain 10th in the Premiership table despite the victory, but have now opened up a seven-point gap above bottom side St Johnstone.

With another away trip to Kilmarnock next up on Sunday, Tremarco insists the Staggies are remaining grounded following their recently-improved form.

He added: “If we go back on the games, especially away from home, in parts there have been some good performances there. Even in some of the home games, there have been some really good performances.

“Decision-making at times has been questionable, but hopefully we are learning from that.

“It’s a strong group, with boys on the bench chomping at the bit to get on. We had a couple of subs we had to make with injuries, so the group is going to be needed.

“It’s another game at the end of the day – we are not going to get carried away.

“It’s a second away win on the bounce – we have been searching for that for a long time.

“We are delighted it has come, but we now have another tough away trip against Kilmarnock.”