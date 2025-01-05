Aberdeen close in on deal for Danish winger Jeppe Okkels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen close in on deal for Danish winger Jeppe Okkels

Preston North End attacker set to become Aberdeen's first signing of the January transfer window after flying north for talks.

By Paul Third
Jeppe Okkels of Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock
Jeppe Okkels of Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to make Preston North End winger Jeppe Okkels their first signing of the January transfer window.

The 25 year-old Danish attacker has been pictured on social media at Aberdeen airport with Dons director of football Steven Gunn.

Okkels, who played for Dons boss Jimmy Thelin at Elfsborg from 2020 to 2023, joined Preston North End in August from Dutch outfit FC Utrecht.

He scored 29 goals and provided 16 assists in 118 appearances for Elfsborg having previously scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists for Silkeborg in Denmark prior to his move to Sweden.

Preston North End winger Jeppe Okkels. Image: Shutterstock

However, his game time has been limited with Preston with the left-winger making just three starts in 10 appearances for his club, seven in the Championship and three in the League Cup.

He last featured for North End in a 15 minute cameo off the substitutes’ bench in a 2-1 defeat at Queen’s Park Rangers on December 21.

He has been an unused substitute in his club’s last four league matches including Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United.

 

Conversation