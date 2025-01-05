Aberdeen close in on deal for Danish winger Jeppe Okkels

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to make Preston North End winger Jeppe Okkels their first signing of the January transfer window.

The 25 year-old Danish attacker has been pictured on social media at Aberdeen airport with Dons director of football Steven Gunn.

Okkels, who played for Dons boss Jimmy Thelin at Elfsborg from 2020 to 2023, joined Preston North End in August from Dutch outfit FC Utrecht.

He scored 29 goals and provided 16 assists in 118 appearances for Elfsborg having previously scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists for Silkeborg in Denmark prior to his move to Sweden.

However, his game time has been limited with Preston with the left-winger making just three starts in 10 appearances for his club, seven in the Championship and three in the League Cup.

He last featured for North End in a 15 minute cameo off the substitutes’ bench in a 2-1 defeat at Queen’s Park Rangers on December 21.

He has been an unused substitute in his club’s last four league matches including Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United.