Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ex-Aberdeen striker Dean Windass’ dementia diagnosis revealed

The former Aberdeen forward has been hit by the degenerative neurological disease aged just 55.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a John Inglis goal against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen striker Dean Windass has said he has “just got to keep smiling and trying to help people” after being diagnosed with stage two dementia, aged just 55.

The Englishman’s diagnosis was first revealed by former Manchester United player David May on Friday’s BBC Breakfast television programme.

May was making appearance on the morning news show to discuss rising cases of the degenerative neurological condition in retired footballers, and new research linking the upsurge in sufferers to heading balls during their playing careers.

During the segment, May said Windass’ diagnosis had left the ex-Don “worried sick of how it’s going to be in the future for him”.

May later took to X – prior to Windass own post – to confirm he had been given permission by Windass to disclose the medical information in a phonecall on Thursday evening.

On X, following the news, Windass posted a video of himself miming along to Glen Campbell hit “Rhinestone Cowboy”  in a car, with the message: “Just got to keep smiling and trying to help people.”

Legendary American musician Campbell was an Alzheimer’s Disease sufferer, and passed away, aged 81, in 2017.

Windass starred for the Dons from 1995-98, scoring 31 goals in 91 appearances.

After leaving Pittodrie he went on to star for Hull City, Sheffield United and Bradford City.

During his time at Hull, he famously scored the only goal of the 2008 English Championship play-off final – sealing a victory which took the Tigers in to the promised land of the Premier League for the first time in their history.

