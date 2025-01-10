New ‘spectacular’ Aberlour restaurant earns spot on Michelin Guide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

New ‘spectacular’ Aberlour restaurant earns spot on Michelin Guide

TimeSpirit restaurant only opened at the end of last year but already features on the famous list.

By Ena Saracevic
The Macallan Distillery.
TimeSpirit restaurant is in the Macallan Estate. Image: The Macallan Estate.

An Aberlour restaurant has earned itself a spot on the Michelin Guide.

TimeSpirit restaurant, which is a part of Macallan Distillery, only opened its doors in late October.

Now, the restaurant has earned itself a place on the Michelin Guide.

Brothers Joan, Jordi and Josep Roca, owners of the three-Michelin-starred El Celler de Can Roca restaurant in Spain, teamed up with Macallan to launch the permanent dining experience.

The interior of the restaurant. Seating area looks out to the countryside.
TimeSpirit restaurant. Image: Macallan.

As the ceremony for the 2025 Michelin Guide is next month in Glasgow, TimeSpirit is among the last additions.

Inspectors praise ‘spectacular’ restaurant in a ‘breathtaking’ distillery

The inspectors said: “The Macallan Estate in north-east Scotland is already a spectacular place, but there’s never any harm in adding another string to your bow.

“So, joining the beautiful landscape and breathtaking distillery, is this tasting menu restaurant developed in conjunction with the brothers behind El Celler de Can Roca, a renowned Three Star spot in Girona, Spain.

“Their influence is blended with Scottish produce and even some whisky-based elements.

“What shines throughout is how attractive the whole operation is, right down to the gorgeous crockery.”

The tasting menu restaurant opened in October last year. Image: Macallan.

Restaurant serves nine-course tasting menu

TimeSpirit serves a nine-course tasting menu as the whisky brand continues to celebrate its 200th anniversary.

The 30-cover dining room was designed by architect David Thulstrup.

Their lunch tasting menu is £60 per person., while the dinner tasting menu is £95 per person.

The restaurant uses local produce. Image: Macallan.

Each dish is curated with seasonal, local produce, either foraged from The Macallan Estate or sourced from local suppliers.

The dining experience is centred around the kitchen, occupying the middle of the room which provides guests a showcase of their culinary process.

TimeSpirit is fully booked until the end of February.

Reservations for March 2025 are now available through their website.

Macallan has been contacted for comment.

