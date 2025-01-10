New ‘spectacular’ Aberlour restaurant earns spot on Michelin Guide

An Aberlour restaurant has earned itself a spot on the Michelin Guide.

TimeSpirit restaurant, which is a part of Macallan Distillery, only opened its doors in late October.

Now, the restaurant has earned itself a place on the Michelin Guide.

Brothers Joan, Jordi and Josep Roca, owners of the three-Michelin-starred El Celler de Can Roca restaurant in Spain, teamed up with Macallan to launch the permanent dining experience.

As the ceremony for the 2025 Michelin Guide is next month in Glasgow, TimeSpirit is among the last additions.

Inspectors praise ‘spectacular’ restaurant in a ‘breathtaking’ distillery

The inspectors said: “The Macallan Estate in north-east Scotland is already a spectacular place, but there’s never any harm in adding another string to your bow.

“So, joining the beautiful landscape and breathtaking distillery, is this tasting menu restaurant developed in conjunction with the brothers behind El Celler de Can Roca, a renowned Three Star spot in Girona, Spain.

“Their influence is blended with Scottish produce and even some whisky-based elements.

“What shines throughout is how attractive the whole operation is, right down to the gorgeous crockery.”

Restaurant serves nine-course tasting menu

TimeSpirit serves a nine-course tasting menu as the whisky brand continues to celebrate its 200th anniversary.

The 30-cover dining room was designed by architect David Thulstrup.

Their lunch tasting menu is £60 per person., while the dinner tasting menu is £95 per person.

Each dish is curated with seasonal, local produce, either foraged from The Macallan Estate or sourced from local suppliers.

The dining experience is centred around the kitchen, occupying the middle of the room which provides guests a showcase of their culinary process.

TimeSpirit is fully booked until the end of February.

Reservations for March 2025 are now available through their website.

Macallan has been contacted for comment.